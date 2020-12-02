 Skip to content
What's that odd smell in the Austin air? Well, you're in Texas so take a wild guess
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's like the old joke: How do you get to Texas? Head Southwest (Or southeast, if you're a best coaster) until you smell shiat - That's Oklahoma.  Turn south and go until you step in it - That's Texas.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think it is amazing that we now have adults that don't recognize that smell.  If you can remember the 70s and early 80s, those damn pumps (that were the largest producer of said smells) were everywhere...even in big cities.  They are way less now so the smell is less common.

And the same goes for storage and refineries.  Pasadena, TX, is still called "Stinkadena" because of the drive down 225 from 610.  It no longer smells that way even though there are still refineries and a goodyear plant all along 225.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was going to say Brisket, but the article was more interesting. I lives in the LA area in the late 70s/early 80s and still have smell memories of the SoCal oilfields from when I was 3 years old. It's as distinct as driving past a pulp mill or a rendering plant...you don't forget it easily.
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Is it COVID?

/I bet it's COVID
 
Ophaelin
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I was gonna say Ted Cruz...
 
cwheelie
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I lived in West-bygawd-Texas for 3 years.... some days you rooted for the oil fields, other days you rooted for the cattle pens & slaughterhouse
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It smells that way in southeast New Mexico too.  And then the odors blend with the odors of refineries and dairies to create a shiatstorm.
 
dothemath
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Austin has been embarrassing since the late 90's.

It used to be a fun place to go when it was just a little college town.
 
Tenga
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Since it's Austin, I'm gonna guess Patchouli.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: It smells that way in southeast New Mexico too.  And then the odors blend with the odors of refineries and dairies to create a shiatstorm.


Using a open flame not a good idea?
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
And all the ranchers out there whine about wind mills.  But are totally fine with a stinky oil well flaring off.
 
Watubi
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The smell of an oil field reminds me of visiting my family in Texas.  That and my dad slamming on the brakes when driving through a town known for speed traps
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That's the smell of money. None for you. Ha ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: NM Volunteer: It smells that way in southeast New Mexico too.  And then the odors blend with the odors of refineries and dairies to create a shiatstorm.

Using a open flame not a good idea?


What I don't get is why people are so opposed to masks down here.  Depending on the direction and speed of the winds, it isn't just odors, but also dust and fecal matter blowing from the dairies.
 
great_tigers
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: It's like the old joke: How do you get to Texas? Head Southwest (Or southeast, if you're a best coaster) until you smell shiat - That's Oklahoma.  Turn south and go until you step in it - That's Texas.


HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHA SO FUNNY!

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
AllyOop [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Another plant going to blow up soon?
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Tenga: Since it's Austin, I'm gonna guess Patchouli.


Anymore you'll smell A LOT more bum piss than patchouli in Austin. It isn't what it used to be. People used to be all worried it would turn into Houston, now it's looking more like the tenderloin.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's money, right? That's what money smells like.
Texas has it. Our states don't.
This thread is what jealously smells like.
 
Jim_Callahan [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Mercaptans, aka organic thiols, are a fairly common product of natural organic chemistry because it's literally just a sulfide group attached to a short organic molecule by whatever process.

Their defining feature in the practical sense is that humans are really sensitive to them.  In the sensory sense of "sensitive", not the "health" sense, it actually takes a super high, concentrated dose to harm you outright.  But a human nose can detect the stuff in absurdly tiny, basically vanishing quantities, and if you're exposed to it in concentration you'll be tasting it for a damned week.

This is why it's the "natural gas smell".  Natural gas is completely odorless, we intentionally add mercaptans (usually ethyl or methyl mercaptan) to natgas artificially as a safety feature, because you can add so little to it that for all practical purposes (even in most laboratory contexts where purity is important) you've added nothing to your pure CH4 gas... but if it leaks everyone will notice.

So... yeah, this neighborhood is getting doused in doses of a chemical that we literally use as a farking warning sign to make other normally-undetectable hazardous gases detectable, of course they're calling it in.  I would hope that this story is literally just a repeat they post every December because people always start calling in around this time... if people stop calling in that smell it's kind of a bad sign for the safety procedure in that area in the future, if someone's gas line does leak.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Ah that smell lets you know you're getting a lung full of cancer.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Jim_Callahan: Mercaptans, aka organic thiols, are a fairly common product of natural organic chemistry because it's literally just a sulfide group attached to a short organic molecule by whatever process.

Their defining feature in the practical sense is that humans are really sensitive to them.  In the sensory sense of "sensitive", not the "health" sense, it actually takes a super high, concentrated dose to harm you outright.  But a human nose can detect the stuff in absurdly tiny, basically vanishing quantities, and if you're exposed to it in concentration you'll be tasting it for a damned week.

This is why it's the "natural gas smell".  Natural gas is completely odorless, we intentionally add mercaptans (usually ethyl or methyl mercaptan) to natgas artificially as a safety feature, because you can add so little to it that for all practical purposes (even in most laboratory contexts where purity is important) you've added nothing to your pure CH4 gas... but if it leaks everyone will notice.

So... yeah, this neighborhood is getting doused in doses of a chemical that we literally use as a farking warning sign to make other normally-undetectable hazardous gases detectable, of course they're calling it in.  I would hope that this story is literally just a repeat they post every December because people always start calling in around this time... if people stop calling in that smell it's kind of a bad sign for the safety procedure in that area in the future, if someone's gas line does leak.


I figured it was probably H2S myself. You can smell it at less than 1 ppm. And generally if you can smell it you don't need to worry. If you're in a known atmosphere and you can't smell it you have issues.
 
MrHormel [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm sorry. I had baked beans last night.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Mexico?
 
Tax Boy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's weed, right?
 
