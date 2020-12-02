 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Scottish Sun)   Mum in hysterics after hearing a strange moaning coming from her kids' room, goes in to find Frozen Elsa doll 'orgasming' due to X-rated malfunction. Probably jealous too   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
11
    More: Giggity  
•       •       •

762 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Dec 2020 at 12:29 PM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This womans TikTok account got a shiat ton of free press.
 
tn_prvteye
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Over in one.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Merltech: [media1.tenor.com image 256x386] [View Full Size image _x_]


I'll be in my bunk
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'd do Elsa.

I mean, I'd do Anna as well. But I'd be thinking of Elsa....
 
The Weary Optimist [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Jeebus lady.  Change the batteries and move on.
This does not rise to the "but think of the children!" Level of social media hysteria.
 
Third rate whore in Toronto
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Don't get any ideas.  Let toys be toys!
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
FTFA: "A MUM got the shock of her life..."

Wow, lady. If this is Peak Aghast for you, maybe go outside and have some more stuff happen to you.
 
Herbie555 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
From my experience, those are the sounds of basic arousal/stimulation, not orgasm.

/Just sayin'
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Don't date Robots!
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Lochsteppe: FTFA: "A MUM got the shock of her life..."

Wow, lady. If this is Peak Aghast for you, maybe go outside and have some more stuff happen to you.


It isn't the mom's fault.  She posted a funny video and the Sun supplied the hyperbole.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.