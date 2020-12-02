 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Maricopa County Assessor and adoption lawyer is going to have 6 years in prison for smuggling pregnant women, and adopting out the children for huge profits   (yahoo.com) divider line
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

not_shocked.jpg
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Just one person?
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In his defense, he insists that he's a very polite and respectful human trafficker.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Somebody alert Q!!!!
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, that's where America's most racist sheriff used to somehow live a life of opulence and luxury on a civil servant's wages, isn't it?

Wonder how much of that crime cash was getting skimmed off and sent to him.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: In his defense, he insists that he's a very polite and respectful human trafficker.


Well as long as he's nice about it.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pretty sure he should hang for that.

From a tree

with full avian access for carrion carriers.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Free market capitalism. Hell, I can get you a toe by 3 o'clock this afternoon... with nail polish.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Republican selling brown babies!
 
ranchguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1/3 states thusfar

az and utah have to sentence.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just 6 years? Da fuq?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every accusation a confession.

Republicans: "Democrats have sex trafficking rings"
Reality: Republicans get arrested for sex trafficking rings.

Republicans: "Democrats are having gross gay sex in public."
Reality: Republicans get arrested for that wide stance bathroom stall dance.

Republicans: "Democrats are stealing the elections."
Reality: Republicans commit most of the election fraud.

Republicans: "Democrats are violent terrorists."
Reality: Most domestic terrorism is right-wing.

Republicans: "Democrats abuse kids."
Reality: Mostly Republicans getting arrested for pedophilia.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peter von Nostrand: Just 6 years? Da fuq?


Didn't need to click to know be was white.
 
Ms. Hushpuppy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ironically, Mormons* are currently on a huge anti human trafficking kick. It mostly involves Facebook posting. Not terribly surprising this guy is LDS, though; the church was a prosperity gospel faith before prosperity gospel was cool. If you're rich it's because you were such an awesome person God decided to bless you with lots of money.

*The "I'm a Mormon" advertising campaign from a few years ago is no longer in vogue. They apparently prefer now to be called "members of The Church of Latter Day Saints of Jesus Christ" or something.
 
pointfdr
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

theflatline: A Republican selling brown babies!


you need better reading skills!
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Ms. Hushpuppy: Ironically, Mormons* are currently on a huge anti human trafficking kick. It mostly involves Facebook posting. Not terribly surprising this guy is LDS, though; the church was a prosperity gospel faith before prosperity gospel was cool. If you're rich it's because you were such an awesome person God decided to bless you with lots of money.

*The "I'm a Mormon" advertising campaign from a few years ago is no longer in vogue. They apparently prefer now to be called "members of The Church of Latter Day Saints of Jesus Christ" or something.


Yeah, well, ancient religions and hokie traditions got nothing on a good blaster kid.
 
Erek the Red
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: Just 6 years? Da fuq?


Only got him on conspiracy, not actually going through with it yet.  That or they couldn't prove he intended to go through with it.

The American legal system, one of the few in the world where you can do all the things that make you guilty of a crime, but if you say you didn't really mean it, you get a lesser sentence.
 
cefm
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
White male mormon Republican. Treating other people like shiat and breaking the law for his own gain?  Not surprised.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Hostis humani generis. I'm very much against the Death penalty, that even the most deranged person has a right to life as that's it. There is nothing beyond this little meat suit we call life.


But slavers deserve to be executed and their remains left to the wolves.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Marshall islanders don't need to be "smuggled" into the U.S. They have a "Compact of Free Association" that gives them the right to emigrate to the U.S. if they want. I thought they war a U.S. territory but teh wikipedia says they are an "associated state."

For some strange reason, Spokane has a community of Marshall islanders. Their country is going to be completely under water in a few years, so they are starting to resettle.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

wademh: [Fark user image 765x138]
not_shocked.jpg


It not surprising you don't understand conservative family values. By selling those babies, he's giving them immeasurably better lives than their maternal units would have been able to provide in their shiathole countries of origin. What could be more family friendly than that? And he generated a tidy profit while doing so, which is exactly what Jesus would do.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Somebody alert Q!!!!


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

pointfdr: theflatline: A Republican selling brown babies!

you need better reading skills!


These are women from the Marshall Island.  They are of Micronesian descent there and then were later "colonized" by Spain, so via it's history and the photo evidence I am still going with brown women.

travelingyourdream.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Snort
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

wademh: [Fark user image 765x138]
not_shocked.jpg


Everybody Drink!
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Why is there a big market for Pacific Islander babies???
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

hissatsu: wademh: [Fark user image 765x138]
not_shocked.jpg

It not surprising you don't understand conservative family values. By selling those babies, he's giving them immeasurably better lives than their maternal units would have been able to provide in their shiathole countries of origin. What could be more family friendly than that? And he generated a tidy profit while doing so, which is exactly what Jesus would do.


It would be a crime not to do it. Really.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Sheriff asshole ol stomping grounds
Not that surprised
 
