(UPI)   Diver is able to fight off hammerhead shark by using his camera, says the hard part was focusing   (upi.com) divider line
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Aren't hammerheads mostly curious and not terribly dangerous?
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Unavailable for comment.
 
busy chillin'
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F stop it, subby
 
pwkpete
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Aren't hammerheads mostly curious and not terribly dangerous?


Nope, aggressive
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Aren't hammerheads mostly curious and not terribly dangerous?


That's what I've always heard.  And watching the video, it looks like the shark is just checking out what's going on in his neighborhood and meeting the visitor.  And for all his trouble, he got punched in the face.  It doesn't pay to be a friendly shark.
 
sennoma [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
""I don't want to be a statistic so next time I need to be more careful and take some more safety precautions and have another diver in the water," he said."

You don't have to able to swim faster than the shark...
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems to have nailed it
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Aren't hammerheads mostly curious and not terribly dangerous?


They are all mostly curious and not terribly dangerous right up until they decide to see how you taste.

Then they are apex predators and you are not at the top of the food chain.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sharks in the water, you're in the water, farewell and adieu to you chubby Aussie diver.
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not exactly the Fatal Frame sequel I was hoping for, but at least the franchise is getting some attention, I suppose.
 
ozman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Per the reporter, "A GoPro, his only form of protection." I don't know, that pointy speargun in his right hand might be considered some form.
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Aren't hammerheads mostly curious and not terribly dangerous?


Do you really care about its motivation while its taking your leg off?


/"He was just curious!" isn't quite as comforting as you might think
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Was that a lure stuck to the hammer head?
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ozman: Per the reporter, "A GoPro, his only form of protection." I don't know, that pointy speargun in his right hand might be considered some form.


That's how you lose your speargun.
 
dkulprit [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Aren't hammerheads mostly curious and not terribly dangerous?


Thats what was said the last thread last week of that hammerhead circling the swimmer in Florida.

Idgaf, a curious bite by a hammerhead is still a sharkbite.  It also just put blood into the ocean where other non-hammerhead sharks are.  Now you have a "curious" bite and need to get to shore.
 
dkulprit [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Rent Party: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Aren't hammerheads mostly curious and not terribly dangerous?

They are all mostly curious and not terribly dangerous right up until they decide to see how you taste.

Then they are apex predators and you are not at the top of the food chain.


Thats why you show the shark you are at the top of the food chain.  Hammerhead's eyes look mighty tasty and an easy target protruding from their head like that.

Lemme get a taste.  Then pee on it to show it who is boss.
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Article written by a Mr. Hooper...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Excelsior: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Aren't hammerheads mostly curious and not terribly dangerous?

Do you really care about its motivation while its taking your leg off?


/"He was just curious!" isn't quite as comforting as you might think


This is something I've never understood about the research on sharks. We have constantly obsessed over their motivation for decades.

Oh no, mistaken identity... exploratory bite...your silhouette looked like a seal...you were swimming erratically...yadda yadda yadda...

Bears? Crocodiles? Gators? Lions? They were hungry and dangerous and you were in the wrong place at the wrong time. Period.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Craw Fu: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Aren't hammerheads mostly curious and not terribly dangerous?

That's what I've always heard.  And watching the video, it looks like the shark is just checking out what's going on in his neighborhood and meeting the visitor.  And for all his trouble, he got punched in the face.  It doesn't pay to be a friendly shark.


Fark user imageView Full Size

/Eddie Izzard
 
Mussel Shoals [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Apropos of using camera equipment to clear a safety zone around you. I can attest from experience that a pro Nikon SLR swung around by the neck strap makes a very effective melee weapon during a riot.
 
wantingout
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
But was he able to baptize the shark?
 
Rent Party
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

dkulprit: Rent Party: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Aren't hammerheads mostly curious and not terribly dangerous?

They are all mostly curious and not terribly dangerous right up until they decide to see how you taste.

Then they are apex predators and you are not at the top of the food chain.

Thats why you show the shark you are at the top of the food chain.  Hammerhead's eyes look mighty tasty and an easy target protruding from their head like that.

Lemme get a taste.  Then pee on it to show it who is boss.


I saw a guy get head-butted by a sixgill shark once.   I about crapped in my drysuit.
 
