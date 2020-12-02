 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mirror.co.uk)   Britain's oldest and most 'underwhelming' Christmas tree, bought at a Woolworths in 1920 and having survived Hitler's bombs, now back on display for its 100th year. Charlie Brown approves   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
14
    More: Spiffy  
•       •       •

1622 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Dec 2020 at 12:47 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The tree is just fir fun.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Grandmum was kinda hot.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I initially read that as "Bahrain" but "Britain" makes more sense.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This tree was on QI awhile back and Stephen Fry almost knocked the thing over. The look on the owner's face was priceless.
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still nicer than the one in Rockefeller center
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
*Vince Guaraldi 'Christmas Time is Here' plays in the background*
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm a sucker for stories like these.
*dabs eyes with a hanky*
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
that poor woman. no wonder people are dying to get their hair cut.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
CSB: The only antiques, other than some ghastly china, in my family are Christmas ornaments, including the miniature tree bought for my grandfather's first Christmas (1912) and glass baubles from Lauscha that are believed to be 200+ years old.

Secondary CSB: My earliest memory is putting my thumb through one of the baubles. My grandparents were not amused.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"I think my nan would be absolutely flabbergasted because my mother was renowned for throwing stuff in the bin.

"My mum threw my dad's medals away from World War Two.

"She wasn't a hoarder.


Jeebus Fark!
 
Danack
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Strong "Mend and make do" energy going on.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

grumpfuff: This tree was on QI awhile back and Stephen Fry almost knocked the thing over. The look on the owner's face was priceless.



1) He did knock it over, which was rather funny. Jimmy Carr's reaction was great.

2) The tree in that episode was described as "purchased in 1886", so it's not the same one.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Fireproof: "I think my nan would be absolutely flabbergasted because my mother was renowned for throwing stuff in the bin.

"My mum threw my dad's medals away from World War Two.

"She wasn't a hoarder.


Jeebus Fark!


Heh. British attitude to 'stuff'. We're not a sentimental people. We also don't fetishize the military to the same degree (at all) as the US.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Englebert Slaptyback: grumpfuff: This tree was on QI awhile back and Stephen Fry almost knocked the thing over. The look on the owner's face was priceless.


1) He did knock it over, which was rather funny. Jimmy Carr's reaction was great.

2) The tree in that episode was described as "purchased in 1886", so it's not the same one.


Yeah, I can't find a video of it, but there's a summary of the QI episode here, and a Fail article here with this pic:

i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Good grief.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.