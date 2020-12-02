 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(9News (Australia))   Hopefully good news for all those North Koreans getting executed for having the 'Rona, Kim Jong-un and his entire family have gotten China's experimental coronavirus vaccine   (9news.com.au) divider line
18
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

407 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Dec 2020 at 9:05 AM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I hope China spiked the vaccine and Kim and his entire family will fark off and die within weeks.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

lolmao500: I hope China spiked the vaccine and Kim and his entire family will fark off and die within weeks.


The resulting power vacuum won't be very nice for that part of the world, though.  Someone just might trigger that artillery bombardment of South Korea.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'm assuming the Chinese vaccine is made with a combination of black rhino horn and ground up fetuses?
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah but, In an hour they will want to be vaccinated again.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

lolmao500: I hope China spiked the vaccine and Kim and his entire family will fark off and die within weeks.



I don't understand how one of Fark's most performatively toxic members is given the latitude to fly by canards as you are.

Kim doesn't need any help killing off his family.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

lolmao500: I hope China spiked the vaccine and Kim and his entire family will fark off and die within weeks.


You do realize Best Korea is Chinas diversionary tactic don't you?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Zombie Kims.

Our Dear Leader wants brains.  Go get him some brains.  Thank god I have this huge hat.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I thought Dear Leader died and his sister was running things. Is his "double" going rogue?
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Is Zombie Kim better or worse than real Kim?
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I'm assuming the Chinese vaccine is made with a combination of black rhino horn and ground up fetuses?


I refuse to take it unless it includes bat and pangolin.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Zombie Kims.

Our Dear Leader wants brains.  Go get him some brains.  Thank god I have this huge hat.


Yep, he's dead. His sister is running the show.

I'm surprised this has gone on this long. I'm sure there is a rationale behind it; but the fake lil' Kim isn't fooling anybody.

Maybe the smart play is to hold off until Biden is in office, then reinvent the regime as more progressive, running under a female leader?
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Better than testing it on people I guess.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Alphax: lolmao500: I hope China spiked the vaccine and Kim and his entire family will fark off and die within weeks.

The resulting power vacuum won't be very nice for that part of the world, though.


Presumably China has a plan to fill that vacuum.
 
hej
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
You mean Kim Jong-Un and his entire family got what they think was a Chinese vaccine.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: lolmao500: I hope China spiked the vaccine and Kim and his entire family will fark off and die within weeks.

You do realize Best Korea is Chinas diversionary tactic don't you?


Yes, but China wants to keep NK under their control. If NK starts to slip the leash and there becomes a legitimate threat of war China will want to put their biatch back in line.
 
wantingout
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Mmmmm that's some good propaganda!
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.