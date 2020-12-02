 Skip to content
Fungie the Dolphin has left the Dingle Peninsula and these are all real words apparently
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
40 years in Irish waters? Braver than me! That's sad.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ireland, here's a hint to cash in for all the tourist dollars you'll lose:

cdn-image.foodandwine.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Now children can swim without fear of being "finned" in the bathing suit area.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Article does not mention the angle of the dangle of the dingle.  Journalism, again, has failed.
 
lazymojo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
According to the article, the Dingle Peninsula is "wind-buffeted," which is the basis for the ol' Irish Drinkin' song "Stop Buffeting Me Dingle, Ye Stinkin' Twat of a Wind"
 
indylaw
‘’ less than a minute ago  

lazymojo: which is the basis for the ol' Irish Drinkin' song "Stop Buffeting Me Dingle, Ye Stinkin' Twat of a Wind"


I desperately want that to be a real song.
 
Rent Party
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Irish looks like English at first glance, but the closer you get, the weirder it gets.

It is the Monet of languages.
 
