(North Country Now)   Not news: Lowlife arrested in Massena, NY on drug possession and distribution charges. News: Lowlife is the mayor of Massena. Fark: Lowlife is former Massena chief of police. UltraFark: and founder of the Boys and Girls Club of Massena. Massena   (northcountrynow.com) divider line
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Loggins
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Crack? Maybe he was doing research on this terrible peril? Yeah, research. And he didn't want to bother anyone, so maybe he tried to cover it up.

I'm certain that his stance on drug arrests will shine through here.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Seventh degree possession charge?  Former police chief, now mayor, been elected more than once?  Oh, yeah, this is some payback.  Especially with the media coverage of an undercover operation that just happened to catch the mayor.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Seventh degree? Ok, we really gotta stop making this sh*t up.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighOnCraic: [Fark user image image 529x472]


Having spent 4 years in nearby Potsdam with many stories of how cold it gets, this.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can see why the police need bullet resistant vests, they're always shooting each other.
northcountrynow.comView Full Size
 
the unabomber was right
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This better be something better than marijuana

*clicks link*

Ah, good.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: Loggins


Yacht Rock 1 HD
Youtube YNTARSM-Fjc
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Did a biatch set him up?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The  Massenas - I'm Doing Time Now
 
dittybopper
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

HighOnCraic: [Fark user image 529x472]


Dammit!   I was going to make that joke!

And yeah, Massena is far northern New York.   So about this time, it starts getting cold.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ less than a minute ago  

feckingmorons: Loggins


Maybe Borgnar got him too?
 
