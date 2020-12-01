 Skip to content
(BGR)   Doctor of Medicine goes onto Fox News, begs to have his license revoked
posted to Main » on 02 Dec 2020 at 4:45 AM



Dave2042
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
How do you address the guy who graduated bottom of his class in the worst medical school in the world?

Doctor.
 
dbeshear [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Dave2042: How do you address the guy who graduated bottom of his class in the worst medical school in the world?

Doctor.


Professor Medicine @nyulangone
( https://twitter.com/DrMarcSiegel )
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
And He's also pushing a book so...
" My new book separates FACT from FICTION in the Covid-19 Epidemic. COVID: The Politics of Fear and the Power of Science"
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
A little less than half the country?
Let me guess, the more populated states? Followed in a short period by the less populated ones?

This is just a repeat.

/with a much larger wave
//the gap in the spread will be much shorter
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"We should not be canceling things that inspire us, that bring us pleasure at a time like this if they are not spreading COVID"

It's genius, guys.  What you do is go to gathering places that you like where you're 100% guaranteed not to get COVID and everything will be just fine.
Like, just go to any wedding or restaurant or bar and hold a cross up and you tell that coronavirus to stay away in the name of God.  And everything will be great.
 
