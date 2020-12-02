 Skip to content
(Bored Panda)   Always read the fine print and the entire letter   (boredpanda.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hey, they gotta play the numbers. Do know how MUCH debt got traded like Oreos before things went f*cky in that market? It's a long shot, but you miss all the shots you don't take.

And yeah, the proper response is: present your case, or GTFO off my lawn.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What a victim, borrowing money without having to pay it back. What predators, asking for said money and interest.

Pearls, couch, stat!
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Hey, they gotta play the numbers. Do know how MUCH debt got traded like Oreos before things went f*cky in that market? It's a long shot, but you miss all the shots you don't take.

And yeah, the proper response is: present your case, or GTFO off my lawn.


That's my 'breaking bad' plan. Invoice thousands of people for unpaid debt. Then skip the country and go off the grid.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Good advice.
 
