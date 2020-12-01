 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   "Jim, the board room security camera AI has determined you were smiling insincerely. And Janet, it's been determined that you blinked with too much anxiety. This unacceptable, and we're going to have to let you go"   (bbc.com) divider line
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
It envisions rooms being packed with sensors to monitor the participants, which could raise privacy concerns.

COULD raise? Is the BBC farking serious? Or are they trying to live to their 1984 standards in trying to make this shiat look legitimate?
 
The Iconoclast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
She laughed, I laughed, the toaster laughed, I shot the toaster, it was a good time.
 
minivanracer
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The Iconoclast: She laughed, I laughed, the toaster laughed, I shot the toaster, it was a good time.


Damn Decepticons.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Can it detect eye rolling? Sleeping with your eyes open? Because most of the meetings I've sat through involve one of those.
 
bifster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Given how outspoken I am at work, with this technology, I would not last the first day.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Did it detect me blinking "FARK ALL OF YOU ASSHOLES" in Morse code?

/Have actually done that in a meeting or two.
 
sephjnr
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

lolmao500: It envisions rooms being packed with sensors to monitor the participants, which could raise privacy concerns.

COULD raise? Is the BBC farking serious? Or are they trying to live to their 1984 standards in trying to make this shiat look legitimate?


The BBC has been a Tory shill piece for the last decade, for those who didn't know.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Subby doesn't understand corporate culture at all.  Jim would have been promoted and Janet headhunted by a department head looking for someone they can keep under their thumb.
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Guillotines. NOW!
 
Kuta
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Social scores. Not just for China any more.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Jeffrey Toobin, your have set a new record for lowest score. Please report to HR.
 
