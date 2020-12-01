 Skip to content
(Jalopnik)   Want to register and title a vehicle but your own state has pesky laws? Look no further than Vermont   (jalopnik.com) divider line
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Or move to Florida where even hand drawn Sovereign Citizen tags are given a... "Meh, he wasn't speeding when he ran the stop sign... and he looked white."
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The sensible state.
Also, boats
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's a great find, Subby. Thank you. Anything that helps keep old vehicles on the road helps tons.

Monty_Zoncolan: Or move to Florida where even hand drawn Sovereign Citizen tags are given a... "Meh, he wasn't speeding when he ran the stop sign... and he looked white."


Don't get me started on FL drivers. Hoooly fark.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or if you want to rape and pillage with limited liability, Delaware.

/every state has its unique offering!
 
Robinfro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A cheat sheet for driving a vehicle you've bought and have no idea how to drive nor maintain nor insure for when you plow into traffic because you thought air brakes were brakes and didn't inspect the actual lines and you kill 11 people because you've spent $70k turning it into a tiny home for Instagram rather than learning why laws are laws.

Awesome.
 
semiotix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a state like this for every law you want to get around. Need a shell corporation yesterday? Delaware. Got the urge to buy a tiger, no questions asked? Ohio. Hankerin' for some shrooms? Oregon. Want a quickie divorce (back in the day?) Nevada. Looking for an offshore tax haven you can drive to? South Dakota.

I wouldn't have picked Vermont, the state whose two main occupations are "ski lift operator" and "NPR host" as the weird car law state, but here we are.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*you've bought for $1000 with major structural and mechanical issues that was a real gem on FB Marketplace

FTFM
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Znuh: Anything that helps keep old vehicles on the road helps tons


This doesn't get said enough.

The longer they last, the greener they get.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

semiotix: There's a state like this for every law you want to get around. Need a shell corporation yesterday? Delaware. Got the urge to buy a tiger, no questions asked? Ohio. Hankerin' for some shrooms? Oregon. Want a quickie divorce (back in the day?) Nevada. Looking for an offshore tax haven you can drive to? South Dakota.

I wouldn't have picked Vermont, the state whose two main occupations are "ski lift operator" and "NPR host" as the weird car law state, but here we are.


Ohio actually has very strict exotic animal laws after the guy with the private 'zoo' went insane and let his tigers, lions, etc out about a decade ago and a while county had to go on lockdown for the better part of a week.

Also I wouldn't be at all surprised if Illinois starts going after these out of state plates, I know Georgia did for Montana plates on exotic cars (tax dodge).
 
Robinfro
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

semiotix: There's a state like this for every law you want to get around. Need a shell corporation yesterday? Delaware. Got the urge to buy a tiger, no questions asked? Ohio. Hankerin' for some shrooms? Oregon. Want a quickie divorce (back in the day?) Nevada. Looking for an offshore tax haven you can drive to? South Dakota.

I wouldn't have picked Vermont, the state whose two main occupations are "ski lift operator" and "NPR host" as the weird car law state, but here we are.


I lived in KS, recently moved to MO and bought a truck. The mechanic who did my inspection *knew* the truck and just went through the motions (checked the lights).

He had no idea I'd done a complete brake job because the brakes were backing plate-on-micrometer thin-rotors and the pads were the wrong size. Like, 1/4" overlap of pad/rotor. The full inspection should've been checking the entire suspension.

But was gonna pass the truck because the previous owner was a good ol boy local, so he knew the truck.

I put the truck on a jack and in a rare moment of solidarity my father and I worked her over. Water pump about to go out, needed a tune-up, whatnot.

The pads and rotors were on the verge of exploding if she braked hard. The rear brakes were almost pristine since ol boy never set his parking brake since it was useless. I kept them as an emergency set.

Changed all the fluids, even the manual transmission and rear-end that didn't need it.

Laws are laws only until someone can be bribed to ignore them. In this case, the dude I bought the truck from was a local Electrician. Dude probably paid the shop to pass his truck to come fix a busted $20 breaker
 
