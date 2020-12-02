 Skip to content
(AP News)   Even the motherfarking Queen has cancelled Christmas   (apnews.com) divider line
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good to see a Head of State who cares about the people's well-being.
Wish we had one here.
 
ansius
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anuran: Good to see a Head of State who cares about the people's well-being.
Wish we had one here.


She's caring about her own well-being.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought that was the Sheriff of Nottingham.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anuran: Good to see a Head of State who cares about the people's well-being.
Wish we had one here.


And she has dogs.  I mean they're corgis but still, technically, dogs.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Having considered all the appropriate advice, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh have decided that this year they will spend Christmas quietly in Windsor," a spokeswoman said.

Quiet until Her Majesty gets into the royal eggnog...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

anuran: Good to see a Head of State who cares about the people's well-being.
Wish we had one here.


We still do have one for the next couple of weeks, then the pedophile rolls in.
 
alice_600
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: "Having considered all the appropriate advice, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh have decided that this year they will spend Christmas quietly in Windsor," a spokeswoman said.

Quiet until Her Majesty gets into the royal eggnog...

[Fark user image image 573x344]


and when she gets drunk that is when parliament has to not have her declare war on France or occupy Narnia.
 
