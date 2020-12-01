 Skip to content
(Washington Post) Nearly every hospital in the US is going to have to implement "crisis" standards of care in the coming weeks. What could possibly go wrong?
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fake news. They already are.
 
fuzzybacchus [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
^ this
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They've already implemented it. We're about to see something not seen since the 1960s in the US - Wards where people are just waiting to die from an infectious disease because there are not enough resources available to treat them.

Hey, anti-vaxxers. You wanted a world without Vaccinations. A world of natural immunity. Welcome to COVID-19. How ya like it?
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm just excited that I may get vaccinated first. It's going to be a biatch when some store employee tells me I have to wear a mask, though. And then the unvaccinated claiming they're vaccinated so they don't need a mask either.

/fun times ahead
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tuxq: I'm just excited that I may get vaccinated first. It's going to be a biatch when some store employee tells me I have to wear a mask, though. And then the unvaccinated claiming they're vaccinated so they don't need a mask either.

/fun times ahead


I think mask ordinances will have to remain in place for quite a while, whether or not you're vaccinated.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tuxq: I'm just excited that I may get vaccinated first. It's going to be a biatch when some store employee tells me I have to wear a mask, though. And then the unvaccinated claiming they're vaccinated so they don't need a mask either.

/fun times ahead


The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines' utility is not that they keep you from having to wear a mask. It's that it prevents you from going into cytokine storm and dying from ARDS secondary to coronavirus.

You can still get sick, and you can still shed coronavirus with the vaccine. It's just less severe.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, just transfer them to somewhere else!
Do I have to think of everything around here?!!
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as they don't implement Crysis standards.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just put them in nursing homes. DUH!!
These Chicken Little articles are getting tiresome. BOOOOORRRRING
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snarfangel: As long as they don't implement Crysis standards.
[Fark user image 260x146] [View Full Size image _x_]


There's no way hospital computers can run those.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hardinparamedic: tuxq: I'm just excited that I may get vaccinated first. It's going to be a biatch when some store employee tells me I have to wear a mask, though. And then the unvaccinated claiming they're vaccinated so they don't need a mask either.

/fun times ahead

The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines' utility is not that they keep you from having to wear a mask. It's that it prevents you from going into cytokine storm and dying from ARDS secondary to coronavirus.

You can still get sick, and you can still shed coronavirus with the vaccine. It's just less severe.


Wait...the vaccine doesn't stop the virus, just stops the body's reaction that creates a cytokine storm?

That...scares me.

Follow up: "We are so sorry that millions and millions of vaccinated people died after catching a regular bacteria/virus that the body usually defends against. There was no way we could have predicted this."

/please smack me back on track if I'm barking up the wrong tree
//a world full of anti-vaxxers remaining...that would suck
///but I could probably rule over them...
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:

If the number of cases and hospitalizations continues to swell, hospitals may be forced to offer less care to those with numerous co-morbidities in favor of treating others with a better chance of surviving...

Translation: If you're a fatty, diabetic, and/or got an underlying heart problem prepare to ride out a Covid infection without much hospital care this winter.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Fake news. They already are.


The article describes one doc as already working something like double his normal caseload.

Shiat is dire now and we're only digging deeper. The consequences of Thanksgiving should begin to hit next week. Yay?
 
NutWrench
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Nearly every hospital in the US is going to have to implement "crisis" standards of care in the coming weeks. What could possibly go wrong?

The word you're looking for is "triage."
Or "death panels" if you're a damn Trumper.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

tuxq: I'm just excited that I may get vaccinated first. It's going to be a biatch when some store employee tells me I have to wear a mask, though. And then the unvaccinated claiming they're vaccinated so they don't need a mask either.

/fun times ahead


Just wear a mask anyway.

It's no big deal, and more of a pain to deal with the attention of not wearing one at this point.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: hardinparamedic: tuxq: I'm just excited that I may get vaccinated first. It's going to be a biatch when some store employee tells me I have to wear a mask, though. And then the unvaccinated claiming they're vaccinated so they don't need a mask either.

/fun times ahead

The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines' utility is not that they keep you from having to wear a mask. It's that it prevents you from going into cytokine storm and dying from ARDS secondary to coronavirus.

You can still get sick, and you can still shed coronavirus with the vaccine. It's just less severe.

Wait...the vaccine doesn't stop the virus, just stops the body's reaction that creates a cytokine storm?

That...scares me.

Follow up: "We are so sorry that millions and millions of vaccinated people died after catching a regular bacteria/virus that the body usually defends against. There was no way we could have predicted this."

/please smack me back on track if I'm barking up the wrong tree
//a world full of anti-vaxxers remaining...that would suck
///but I could probably rule over them...


Keeping people from getting sick enough to be hospitalized is a major deal. Especially since were unlikely to reach the herd immunity numbers through vaccination that we need to completely eradicate coronavirus
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

tuxq: I'm just excited that I may get vaccinated first. It's going to be a biatch when some store employee tells me I have to wear a mask, though. And then the unvaccinated claiming they're vaccinated so they don't need a mask either.

/fun times ahead


Don't worry.  Each Dollar Tree will have a Body Enhanced Advanced Scanner Technology scanner to read the RFID chip Bill Gates had inserted in each vaccine dose.  Also, low flying drones will will track and target those who aren't vaccinated.  They'll be stopped on the street by military personnel and injected against their will.  The vaccine site will leave...  oh for Fark's sake wait for it...  the Mark of the Beast.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

trerro: Snarfangel: As long as they don't implement Crysis standards.
[Fark user image 260x146] [View Full Size image _x_]

There's no way hospital computers can run those.


Then how will people get their shots?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"What would you say if I told you that you had the coronavirus?"
"That's just a hoax!"
"OK, back of the line for this one."

/triage made simple
 
incendi [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Well, with my grandfather admitted to a hospital a couple of days ago with non-covid pneumonia, that's super encouraging to hear.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: FTA:

If the number of cases and hospitalizations continues to swell, hospitals may be forced to offer less care to those with numerous co-morbidities in favor of treating others with a better chance of surviving...

Translation: If you're a fatty, diabetic, and/or got an underlying heart problem prepare to ride out a Covid infection without much hospital care this winter.


Ain't got no jobs around here, and the money is about to run out.

Might as well die.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The scary shiat will be when idiots are barging into hospitals & ER's demanding care for their loved one above others at gunpoint, or just yelling & throwing fists. Plenty of idiots out there that simply expect immediate quality care almost as a right because they're insured, etc.

I've heard stories from friends/family that've worked in ER's - people lose their shiat when they simply think their loved one isn't getting the very best of care. Imagine the response at being told "we're maxed out and your mom doesn't meet our triage requirements" and being turned away.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: "What would you say if I told you that you had the coronavirus?"
"That's just a hoax!"
"OK, back of the line for this one."

/triage made simple


Give them saline. Sure, it wouldn't be a double-blind study, and being stupid means they have more risky behaviors, but it would be a good way to get a rough estimate of the vaccine's effectiveness.

/The vaccine is 95% effective in people not wearing MAGA hats.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: tuxq: I'm just excited that I may get vaccinated first. It's going to be a biatch when some store employee tells me I have to wear a mask, though. And then the unvaccinated claiming they're vaccinated so they don't need a mask either.

/fun times ahead

I think mask ordinances will have to remain in place for quite a while, whether or not you're vaccinated.


Fark user imageView Full Size

MASK or GTFO
 
Nimbull
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
They could toss out the fake news/fake virus/hoax people and tell them they'd only be getting fake care at the hospital.
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: The scary shiat will be when idiots are barging into hospitals & ER's demanding care for their loved one above others at gunpoint, or just yelling & throwing fists. Plenty of idiots out there that simply expect immediate quality care almost as a right because they're insured, etc.

I've heard stories from friends/family that've worked in ER's - people lose their shiat when they simply think their loved one isn't getting the very best of care. Imagine the response at being told "we're maxed out and your mom doesn't meet our triage requirements" and being turned away.


John Q up in here!!
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Not to worry, Kaiser is making sure to hit access goals by cramming in as many people as possible and paying lip service to safety
 
thornhill [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Just wait until the post-Christmas surge... And then the post New Year's surge...
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Class action lawsuit against the government for gross negligence raised by people who were denied treatment for lack of beds, when this was a foreseeable outcome of the governments refusal to implement basic safety standards?
 
Golden Brown Delicious
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Nimbull: They could toss out the fake news/fake virus/hoax people and tell them they'd only be getting fake care at the hospital.


F*ckin' a, I wish. I've said no less than 8,000,000 times since the beginning of the pandemic, "I would be totally fine with this if it only killed the selfish idiots." But it's not. It's killing tons of folks with pre-existing conditions, health care workers, poor Black/brown/Indigenous people, and the elderly. Meanwhile, the majority of MAGAts that aren't old, obese, or diabetic (yes, there are plenty that meet that description) will be just fine after a few weeks. An even greater number of their rich, corporate overlords will be just fine as well, given that they'll continue having access to the finest medical care on earth, while others die gasping for breath in the hallways and ERs.

This is in no way just.
 
Creoena
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: tuxq: I'm just excited that I may get vaccinated first. It's going to be a biatch when some store employee tells me I have to wear a mask, though. And then the unvaccinated claiming they're vaccinated so they don't need a mask either.

/fun times ahead

I think mask ordinances will have to remain in place for quite a while, whether or not you're vaccinated.


One thing to keep in mind too is that you're not immune immediately after you get the vaccine as well.  They take time to take effect.  Going straight from your 2nd shot to spending a few days licking door handles at the ER can still get you the virus.

From https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-​n​cov/vaccines/different-vaccines/how-th​ey-work.html?CDC_AA_refVal=https%3A%2F​%2Fwww.cdc.gov%2Fcoronavirus%2F2019-nc​ov%2Fvaccines%2Fabout-vaccines%2Fhow-t​hey-work.html:

"It typically takes a few weeks for the body to produce T-lymphocytes and B-lymphocytes after vaccination. Therefore, it is possible that a person could be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 just before or just after vaccination and then get sick because the vaccine did not have enough time to provide protection."
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: tuxq: I'm just excited that I may get vaccinated first. It's going to be a biatch when some store employee tells me I have to wear a mask, though. And then the unvaccinated claiming they're vaccinated so they don't need a mask either.

/fun times ahead

I think mask ordinances will have to remain in place for quite a while, whether or not you're vaccinated.


Even after I get it I will still probably wear a mask until the mandate is lifted, I just don't want to get into it with anyone out in public.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Resident Muslim: hardinparamedic: tuxq: I'm just excited that I may get vaccinated first. It's going to be a biatch when some store employee tells me I have to wear a mask, though. And then the unvaccinated claiming they're vaccinated so they don't need a mask either.

/fun times ahead

The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines' utility is not that they keep you from having to wear a mask. It's that it prevents you from going into cytokine storm and dying from ARDS secondary to coronavirus.

You can still get sick, and you can still shed coronavirus with the vaccine. It's just less severe.

Wait...the vaccine doesn't stop the virus, just stops the body's reaction that creates a cytokine storm?

That...scares me.

Follow up: "We are so sorry that millions and millions of vaccinated people died after catching a regular bacteria/virus that the body usually defends against. There was no way we could have predicted this."

/please smack me back on track if I'm barking up the wrong tree
//a world full of anti-vaxxers remaining...that would suck
///but I could probably rule over them...

Keeping people from getting sick enough to be hospitalized is a major deal. Especially since were unlikely to reach the herd immunity numbers through vaccination that we need to completely eradicate coronavirus


Of course.
Let me put me concern in question form, since I probably wasn't clear and you have a medical background:
Is this vaccine not like the previous ones where we get weakened (or husks of) viruses so that the body learns to fight and creates antibodies for?
Because if it is a compound that changes the body's reactions (and over-reactions) then I would be concerned.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Creoena: CarnySaur: tuxq: I'm just excited that I may get vaccinated first. It's going to be a biatch when some store employee tells me I have to wear a mask, though. And then the unvaccinated claiming they're vaccinated so they don't need a mask either.

/fun times ahead

I think mask ordinances will have to remain in place for quite a while, whether or not you're vaccinated.

One thing to keep in mind too is that you're not immune immediately after you get the vaccine as well.  They take time to take effect.  Going straight from your 2nd shot to spending a few days licking door handles at the ER can still get you the virus.

From https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-n​cov/vaccines/different-vaccines/how-th​ey-work.html?CDC_AA_refVal=https%3A%2F​%2Fwww.cdc.gov%2Fcoronavirus%2F2019-nc​ov%2Fvaccines%2Fabout-vaccines%2Fhow-t​hey-work.html:

"It typically takes a few weeks for the body to produce T-lymphocytes and B-lymphocytes after vaccination. Therefore, it is possible that a person could be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 just before or just after vaccination and then get sick because the vaccine did not have enough time to provide protection."


This is true of all vaccines, which a LOT of people don't understand.  They're not instant.

Before this year, we did plenty of travel vaccines at work.  Customers were SHOCKED when we said that their typhoid shot two days before their trip was about as useful as not getting a shot at all.  It can take a couple weeks to build up a proper immune response.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: hardinparamedic: Resident Muslim: hardinparamedic: tuxq: I'm just excited that I may get vaccinated first. It's going to be a biatch when some store employee tells me I have to wear a mask, though. And then the unvaccinated claiming they're vaccinated so they don't need a mask either.

/fun times ahead

The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines' utility is not that they keep you from having to wear a mask. It's that it prevents you from going into cytokine storm and dying from ARDS secondary to coronavirus.

You can still get sick, and you can still shed coronavirus with the vaccine. It's just less severe.

Wait...the vaccine doesn't stop the virus, just stops the body's reaction that creates a cytokine storm?

That...scares me.

Follow up: "We are so sorry that millions and millions of vaccinated people died after catching a regular bacteria/virus that the body usually defends against. There was no way we could have predicted this."

/please smack me back on track if I'm barking up the wrong tree
//a world full of anti-vaxxers remaining...that would suck
///but I could probably rule over them...

Keeping people from getting sick enough to be hospitalized is a major deal. Especially since were unlikely to reach the herd immunity numbers through vaccination that we need to completely eradicate coronavirus

Of course.
Let me put me concern in question form, since I probably wasn't clear and you have a medical background:
Is this vaccine not like the previous ones where we get weakened (or husks of) viruses so that the body learns to fight and creates antibodies for?
Because if it is a compound that changes the body's reactions (and over-reactions) then I would be concerned.


My understanding is the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are novel messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines. They do not contain dead Covid. They contain mRNA coding for the spike protein of Covid. The mRNA gets into your cells and is translated into the spike protein, which is then extruded from the cell, causing your body to make antibodies against it.

So the vaccines are not farking with your immune system, they are just using another approach to get your body to recognize Covid.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: tuxq: I'm just excited that I may get vaccinated first. It's going to be a biatch when some store employee tells me I have to wear a mask, though. And then the unvaccinated claiming they're vaccinated so they don't need a mask either.

/fun times ahead

Don't worry.  Each Dollar Tree will have a Body Enhanced Advanced Scanner Technology scanner to read the RFID chip Bill Gates had inserted in each vaccine dose.  Also, low flying drones will will track and target those who aren't vaccinated.  They'll be stopped on the street by military personnel and injected against their will.  The vaccine site will leave...  oh for Fark's sake wait for it...  the Mark of the Beast.


Good
 
Serious Black
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: hardinparamedic: Resident Muslim: hardinparamedic: tuxq: I'm just excited that I may get vaccinated first. It's going to be a biatch when some store employee tells me I have to wear a mask, though. And then the unvaccinated claiming they're vaccinated so they don't need a mask either.

/fun times ahead

The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines' utility is not that they keep you from having to wear a mask. It's that it prevents you from going into cytokine storm and dying from ARDS secondary to coronavirus.

You can still get sick, and you can still shed coronavirus with the vaccine. It's just less severe.

Wait...the vaccine doesn't stop the virus, just stops the body's reaction that creates a cytokine storm?

That...scares me.

Follow up: "We are so sorry that millions and millions of vaccinated people died after catching a regular bacteria/virus that the body usually defends against. There was no way we could have predicted this."

/please smack me back on track if I'm barking up the wrong tree
//a world full of anti-vaxxers remaining...that would suck
///but I could probably rule over them...

Keeping people from getting sick enough to be hospitalized is a major deal. Especially since were unlikely to reach the herd immunity numbers through vaccination that we need to completely eradicate coronavirus

Of course.
Let me put me concern in question form, since I probably wasn't clear and you have a medical background:
Is this vaccine not like the previous ones where we get weakened (or husks of) viruses so that the body learns to fight and creates antibodies for?
Because if it is a compound that changes the body's reactions (and over-reactions) then I would be concerned.


The Pfizer and Moderna vaccine candidates use brand spanking new technology. They are mRNA vaccines. They're designed to "trick" the body into producing a specific protein which doesn't belong in the body, an act which triggers the immune system into responding to the foreign protein. In this case, the proteins apparently resemble the spike proteins in the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Jokes on them.  This disease went away a month ago.
 
Real Women Drink Akvavit [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Some of us are already not getting the care we need. I'm pretty sure that at least part of the reason for that is the strain the virus has placed on our medical systems.

I was supposed to be having surgery this month to attempt to remove some of my malignancy, but it was pushed back and I  will now be having surgery some time "after the new year". I thought it was an insurance issue, but I will be switching to Medicaid after the new year and apparently that changes things. I have been told that any surgery done *now* will fall under Medicaid's 90 day look back period and paid for by them if my primary insurance won't cover it.

It may not be an insurance issue though as I've not even been able to get the  testing done to see if surgery is possible yet. I have advanced ovarian cancer and they told me "there are parts we won't be able to get" on day one, so I need another CT scan before I can have surgery so they can make sure it's  worth the risk to even attempt the surgery.

I haven't been able to get another CT scan. That's been pushed back too, with not even  a fuzzy and distant future date roughly penciled in on the calendar. There are other issues with access that make me wonder, but that lack of testing and surgery I had been looking forward to as another step toward possible healing - well, it was devastating.

Luckily, I am still getting chemo in the meantime to try to control or even shrink my malignancy. Hopefully, my body will be able to withstand the chemo until needed resources become available to me. I just got a two week break because my body is not exactly digging this weekly chemo thing, so I'm struggling to maintain my positive attitude about whether or not I'll make it to surgery time if they have to keep pushing even basic for cancer patients type testing  back.

I realize that "crisis standards of care" is something completely different, but from a very human perspective when you cannot get the most basic care that you need for a medical issue that will kill you dead and are relying on something else that will also eventually kill you dead, just more slowly  - well, you're already *in* a crisis.

To rephrase all that very simply - we are already in a medical care crisis as some of us with serious conditions  are not able to get the care we need. It is simply not there to be  had right now. The lack  of resources to deal with covid has spilled over and mutated to become a lack of resources for everything else, too.

Please  don't get sick with anything, you guys. Ever, if you can help it, but especially right now. THIS IS IMPORTANT - DO YOUR BEST TO NOT GET SICK!  I have always  truly wanted us all  to be as well as we can be and have the best lives we can possibly live, but once you fall ill with anything requiring medical intervention your chances go down dramatically - especially right now.

This is most definitely already a crisis of care availability. It hurts my heart to think it's going to get worse for all of us, not just me. :-(
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: The consequences of Thanksgiving should begin to hit next week. Yay?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
