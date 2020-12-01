 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Task and Purpose)   Semper High   (taskandpurpose.com) divider line
28
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

573 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Dec 2020 at 1:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This is my rifle!
this is my gun!
are the walls breathing?
have you ever really looked at your toes?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
LSD testing?
That's new. You still have to pretty much be tripping for it to work, less than 5 days.
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That's funny.
FTFA; "Before those incidents, Marine Corps officials would have required probable cause for search rather than relying on random screening, according to the service."

I guess times have changed.

I can't count on both hands the times I was required to piss on demand. With a witness.
Both as an enlisted soldier and an officer.
They tested for everything there was a test for.

3am in the barracks with the MPs,dogs and the meds to take the test with an officer as witness.

As an officer, we were called in, more than once, and read the order for a total unit test.
You ever seen a Major pull out his dick and piss in a cup? I have. That man was not happy, to say the very least.
Nobody left that room until they gave a sample.

Army Aviation  don't fark around.
It was always support that came up dirty. Maybe a jr. crew chief, or even a CW1,  on occasion.

On the ground it was a completely different story. The shart was everywhere.

The U.S military has serious problems and drug use is just the tip of the iceberg.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

blender61: That's funny.
FTFA; "Before those incidents, Marine Corps officials would have required probable cause for search rather than relying on random screening, according to the service."

I guess times have changed.

I can't count on both hands the times I was required to piss on demand. With a witness.
Both as an enlisted soldier and an officer.
They tested for everything there was a test for.

3am in the barracks with the MPs,dogs and the meds to take the test with an officer as witness.

As an officer, we were called in, more than once, and read the order for a total unit test.
You ever seen a Major pull out his dick and piss in a cup? I have. That man was not happy, to say the very least.
Nobody left that room until they gave a sample.

Army Aviation  don't fark around.
It was always support that came up dirty. Maybe a jr. crew chief, or even a CW1,  on occasion.

On the ground it was a completely different story. The shart was everywhere.

The U.S military has serious problems and drug use is just the tip of the iceberg.


I had the same experience.

We didn't care, it was the University of Science and Modern Chemistry, after all.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
In the bad old days of the cold war, most of us avoided the crappy German hash - we were tested on a regular basis. Of course, they ignored the fact the troops drank like fish. We'd be out in the field, and would pull up in a track at the local small village Edeka and load up on Jager and cases of beer on a regular basis. Hell, farmers would wave us into their sugar beet fields. They'd give us beer and all kinds of food, then later get a nice check from Uncle Sam for maneuver damage.
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They learned it from watching you!
US military LSD test on troops
Youtube f-OD79ScB8w
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cretinbob: LSD testing?
That's new. You still have to pretty much be tripping for it to work, less than 5 days.


I thought it left a permanent record in your hair that would be there until you cut it off.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

jaylectricity: cretinbob: LSD testing?
That's new. You still have to pretty much be tripping for it to work, less than 5 days.

I thought it left a permanent record in your hair that would be there until you cut it off.


Because Marines are famous "long hairs"
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: jaylectricity: cretinbob: LSD testing?
That's new. You still have to pretty much be tripping for it to work, less than 5 days.

I thought it left a permanent record in your hair that would be there until you cut it off.

Because Marines are famous "long hairs"


Sure, but surely they have hair that was there a couple weeks ago.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

jaylectricity: cretinbob: LSD testing?
That's new. You still have to pretty much be tripping for it to work, less than 5 days.

I thought it left a permanent record in your hair that would be there until you cut it off.


That's marijuana and cocaine. The only test I was aware of for LSD was a spinal tap and checking the CSF. That's why it was a drug of choice for people who got tested frequently.
Looks like the urine test has been around awhile but maybe just got more reliable.

Achieving altered states of consciousness is as old as dirt.
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Navy 80s-90s Moffett Field next to Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View CA. Many Dead shows and we only did LSD and shrooms because there were no tests that could detect it then. Good times
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

jaylectricity: Monty_Zoncolan: jaylectricity: cretinbob: LSD testing?
That's new. You still have to pretty much be tripping for it to work, less than 5 days.

I thought it left a permanent record in your hair that would be there until you cut it off.

Because Marines are famous "long hairs"

Sure, but surely they have hair that was there a couple weeks ago.


Weekly triple zero haircuts say possibly not....On their head anyway
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

johnny_vegas: jaylectricity: Monty_Zoncolan: jaylectricity: cretinbob: LSD testing?
That's new. You still have to pretty much be tripping for it to work, less than 5 days.

I thought it left a permanent record in your hair that would be there until you cut it off.

Because Marines are famous "long hairs"

Sure, but surely they have hair that was there a couple weeks ago.

Weekly triple zero haircuts say possibly not....On their head anyway


Soooo...armpit and pubic hairs. Nice. That will feel pleasurable to rip those out.

But if cretinbob is right, they won't find it there.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This link about testing should be useful
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

jaylectricity: johnny_vegas: jaylectricity: Monty_Zoncolan: jaylectricity: cretinbob: LSD testing?
That's new. You still have to pretty much be tripping for it to work, less than 5 days.

I thought it left a permanent record in your hair that would be there until you cut it off.

Because Marines are famous "long hairs"

Sure, but surely they have hair that was there a couple weeks ago.

Weekly triple zero haircuts say possibly not....On their head anyway

Soooo...armpit and pubic hairs. Nice. That will feel pleasurable to rip those out.

But if cretinbob is right, they won't find it there.


Well you got a point but maybe Marines shave those too.. nobody wants crabs.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FWIW, I shave my armpits. just with a #1 guard, I'm not a girl... but it really cuts down on stink and stank over the summer when I ride the high mileage on the bicycle and in the winter it's just habit so it's not a big thing come spring. I don't shave my legs BTW, I just deal with the bandage tear off in the chance I go down.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WoolyManwich: They learned it from watching you!
[YouTube video: US military LSD test on troops]


Friend of mine was part of those tests at Fort Lewis during the Vietnam War. He said it was amazingly easy for the unit to revert to training while tripping balls
 
10up
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blender61: That's funny.
FTFA; "Before those incidents, Marine Corps officials would have required probable cause for search rather than relying on random screening, according to the service."

I guess times have changed.

I can't count on both hands the times I was required to piss on demand. With a witness.
Both as an enlisted soldier and an officer.
They tested for everything there was a test for.

3am in the barracks with the MPs,dogs and the meds to take the test with an officer as witness.

As an officer, we were called in, more than once, and read the order for a total unit test.
You ever seen a Major pull out his dick and piss in a cup? I have. That man was not happy, to say the very least.
Nobody left that room until they gave a sample.

Army Aviation  don't fark around.
It was always support that came up dirty. Maybe a jr. crew chief, or even a CW1,  on occasion.

On the ground it was a completely different story. The shart was everywhere.

The U.S military has serious problems and drug use is just the tip of the iceberg.


I was Cavalry (ground) and can confirm I did more drugs in my 6 year enlistment than I will probably do combined for the rest of my life. They liked knocking people down to E1 though.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grateful Dead - Althea (Studio Version)
Youtube OzSWVnFXlfg
 
b-cereus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the solution to this striking resurgence of acid use within the ranks? At least one Marine officer made the argument that, if you can't beat 'em, join 'em, at least in terms of microdosing for matters of intelligence analysis.

Sounds like at least one Marine officer wants to make DAMN sure he's selected for every "random" screening possible for the rest of his career...

/Must be an exhibitionist of some sort
//NTTAWWT
///Three
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

blender61: That's funny.
FTFA; "Before those incidents, Marine Corps officials would have required probable cause for search rather than relying on random screening, according to the service."

I guess times have changed.

I can't count on both hands the times I was required to piss on demand. With a witness.
Both as an enlisted soldier and an officer.
They tested for everything there was a test for.

3am in the barracks with the MPs,dogs and the meds to take the test with an officer as witness.

As an officer, we were called in, more than once, and read the order for a total unit test.
You ever seen a Major pull out his dick and piss in a cup? I have. That man was not happy, to say the very least.
Nobody left that room until they gave a sample.

Army Aviation  don't fark around.
It was always support that came up dirty. Maybe a jr. crew chief, or even a CW1,  on occasion.

On the ground it was a completely different story. The shart was everywhere.

The U.S military has serious problems and drug use is just the tip of the iceberg.


Is that a link? Or just underlined?
It's not opening up for me.
If just underlined, can you clarify?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So I guess if you have a farkup in your unit you can get rid of him by slipping him microdoses until testing catches him? A shiatty thing to do indeed but farkups are too dangerous to keep around.
 
frestcrallen
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Indeed, dozens of sailors assigned to the nuclear reactor department aboard the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier were punished in connection to an LSD ring aboard the vessel in 2018.
And last year, 14 airmen responsible for protecting the Pentagon's nuclear missile silos at F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Wyoming were disciplined for dropping acid between shifts.


Good lord.  Nuclear technology and acid!

The system is down.  The system is down.

/great find subby
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: So I guess if you have a farkup in your unit you can get rid of him by slipping him microdoses until testing catches him? A shiatty thing to do indeed but farkups are too dangerous to keep around.


Make checks out
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

robodog: fragMasterFlash: So I guess if you have a farkup in your unit you can get rid of him by slipping him microdoses until testing catches him? A shiatty thing to do indeed but farkups are too dangerous to keep around.

Make checks out


Name*

Google keyboard is starting to piss me off again, it's going back and changing words after I have already seen what it did with my swipe. Anyone have a better alternative?
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: So I guess if you have a farkup in your unit you can get rid of him by slipping him microdoses until testing catches him? A shiatty thing to do indeed but farkups are too dangerous to keep around.


My dad likes to tell stories of one such farkup in their unit. A few of those said farkup thinking it was a good idea to A) scratch the back of his head with the barrel of a fully loaded Uzi, with his finger on the trigger and the safety off (when the entire unit was busy practicing with them on said firing range), and B) thinking the fired but unexploded mortar shell he picked up from the firing range would make an awesome souvenir and stuffing it into his backpack.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Where are they getting enough LSD for it to become a problem? That shiat dried up.
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
 Man what I need now is a whole sheet of acid. Stuck in the house mostly, hemorrhaging cash...I could use a day off from this planet.  It's the best drug I've ever done.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.