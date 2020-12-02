 Skip to content
Bar owner struggling to stay afloat during COVID receives respite from alcoholics
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No Hero tag?
 
smokewon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: No Hero tag?


He's....indisposed....
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If any of my locals would let me I would buy up the contents of a horse keg and rack it into a couple corny-kegs and some growlers right there in the parking lot. A waste of C02? Yes, but corny-kegs are much easier to keep in a regular fridge not exclusively designated as a keggerator.

Mock26
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I like stories like this. 

And I am intrigued by that Octopus beer!
 
frestcrallen
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm not a craft beer nerd, but I respect people who make a go in that business.

Lots of hipster overlap in the clientele though, at least in my occasional forays.  The craftier the beer, the bigger the beard seems to be the norm.  Seriously.  Castro had nothing on these dudes.
 
Wendigogo
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mock26: I like stories like this. 

And I am intrigued by that Octopus beer!


I swear beer makers have some of the most fun branding I've seen.
 
