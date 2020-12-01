 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 16 Little Rock)   This sucks: man killed by leaf blower   (fox16.com) divider line
34
    More: Sad  
•       •       •

1830 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Dec 2020 at 8:22 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Some people are born to work for a leaf vacuuming service.
Others get sucked into it.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Actually, subby, it sucks.
 
EL EM [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yikes! The leaf truck was on my street today, without incident, thank goodness.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The equipment is two pieces, it's a truck with a driver and also with a large vacuum that's on a trailer behind the truck,"

Subby fails.
 
wantingout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sounds more like he was killed by a truck.
 
dark brew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How in the world could that have happe.....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that's one way to make soylent green.
 
jst3p [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember when I was a boy my dad would spend half the day raking up the leaves into a big pile. When he was done I would run an jump into the pile, waving my hands and yelling "Wheee! Wheee! Wheee!". Then my dad would grab me by the arm and brush out all the flames. - Emo Phillips
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattyBlast: "The equipment is two pieces, it's a truck with a driver and also with a large vacuum that's on a trailer behind the truck,"

Subby fails.


So did the reporter who wrote the headline.  Normally I'd blame the editor but I think we all know there are no more editors.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Courtesy of a Facebook friend who lives somewhere in the north side suburbs of Chicago.

Might be a bit hard to read, but the slogan on the sucker-upper thingie says "the machine that sucks."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
capt.hollister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It will take a while, but eventually his family will get over it and turn over a new leaf.
 
Hector_Lemans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it this leaf blower?
Dangerous 1 horsepower leaf blower
Youtube bBDxqCHxT_8
 
cefm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I misread that as "man killed for using leaf blower" which I would have totally understood.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
for heaven's sake Mary suck, blow is just an expression !!!
 
WayneKerr [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Nothing can suck more than that article.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: "The equipment is two pieces, it's a truck with a driver and also with a large vacuum that's on a trailer behind the truck,"

Subby fails.


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This is what small Government get you.
temp agencies.
And, occasionally accidents.
And those accidents occasionally result in death.
But at least we've made the government more efficient.
Thanks GOP.
 
Abox
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

waxbeans: This is what small Government get you.
temp agencies.
And, occasionally accidents.
And those accidents occasionally result in death.
But at least we've made the government more efficient.
Thanks GOP.


That's what people gets you.  Damn mortals.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That blows.
 
Flincher
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Is he the first man to be sucked to death by a blower?
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Hector_Lemans: Was it this leaf blower?
[YouTube video: Dangerous 1 horsepower leaf blower]


Ok, that's neat but you can just get a fan blade that's safe for high RPM at any junkyard for a couple of dollars.
 
cheesemaker2016
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
haha you guys are so funny but can someone who actually know this kind of thing explain to me how you'd get killed by these things? (besides having the truck roll backward on them)
 
trialpha
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Courtesy of a Facebook friend who lives somewhere in the north side suburbs of Chicago.

Might be a bit hard to read, but the slogan on the sucker-upper thingie says "the machine that sucks."

[Fark user image 850x566]


I bet that truck sized machine is still quieter than those damnable gas powered backpack things. Those seem to be an exercise in designing the loudest possible device in the smallest package.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

EL EM: Yikes! The leaf truck was on my street today, without incident, thank goodness.


Well, "We have reiterated with them the need to be alert and not get lax in the safety precautions. "

So, they're good.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

cheesemaker2016: haha you guys are so funny but can someone who actually know this kind of thing explain to me how you'd get killed by these things? (besides having the truck roll backward on them)


I think there are some serious impeller blades that move the leaves, and possibly chop them up. If you manage to get sucked into that it would be bad.

A guess, because I have no idea how this guy managed it.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
memesmonkey.comView Full Size
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

cefm: I misread that as "man killed for using leaf blower" which I would have totally understood.


Yep. Leaf blowers are pure vanity. Snow blowers can be life or death.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Louis Toolz
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This sucks and I feel sorry for this guy and his farking family but for farks sake people we need to get  a handle on this shiat. This is not some life or death shiat, let the farking leaves decompose for fark all motherfarkerds
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.