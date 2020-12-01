 Skip to content
 
(WNEP Scranton)   Subby's not a religious man but hopes Santa has a sock full of coal ready for the person that stole Grinch decorations out of a graveyard   (wnep.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
cw33.comView Full Size


Was it him?
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's the best place to pick up fresh flowers.

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
frankb00th
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
wow....just...wow
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Just wrong on every level. 🙁
 
skipping non-voting comment in contest thread
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The coal would probably match their head to toe clothing
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Somebody call the irony police
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
What were they going to do with them?
 
