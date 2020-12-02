 Skip to content
 
(Kare11)   Ninja deer hunter encounters spray-and-pray hunter   (kare11.com) divider line
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hell of a birthmark, Hal.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I hope his meat won't go to waste.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Maybe. If you can't tell the difference. Then it should be illegal to shoot from that distance? Or is it ALWAYS impossible to tell the difference. Serious. Question.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The sheriff's office says a hunter, a 33-year-old man from Redby, saw the movement of what he thought was a deer and fired one round from his rifle. When the hunter approached and discovered Dudley had been shot he immediately called 911. The sheriff says the hunter is cooperating with the investigation.

According to the sheriff's office, Dudley was also hunting at the time but was not wearing blaze orange or other high visibility clothing at the time he was shot. The sheriff said the two hunters were not hunting together.

Non-story assmitter.
 
