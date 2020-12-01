 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Hiddenite man foundenite   (860wacb.com) divider line
559 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Dec 2020 at 10:05 PM



HFK [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why the hell would a one sentence article get a green? The headline doesn't make it worth it.
 
ansius
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Gave me a good chuckle, but I have simple tastes.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If you expected him, he's not...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
HIddenite is a wide spot in the road about 60 miles north of Charlotte.  It is known for the gemstone called, um, HIddenite.

I have a few ancestors from 5 or 6 generations back buried in that community. It's OK, they are all dead.

Kind of surprised to see Hiddenite on the Fark.
 
Do you know the way to Mordor [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: If you expected him, he's not...

[Fark user image 500x480]


Are you cummingtonite? There's a great rock show on!
 
morg
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Why does a radio statio publish arrest information and photos? Are they in the extortion business?
 
