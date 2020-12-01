 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   "Clearly there are some holes to the story" errr... you mean in his leg?   (kymkemp.com) divider line
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"When asked to explain the situation in more depth, Karges added, "Clearly there are some holes to the story, but we are only able to do so much when we have uncooperative victims and witnesses."

Despite hours of detectives questioning the leg, it refused to speak to the cops.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the Humboldt County Sheriff's Department

It's a beaut.
Temporarily Humboldt County
Youtube FqUyI5IIDOM
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Dude was probably trespassing on someone else's property when he triggered a boobytrap protecting an illegal grow operation.
 
