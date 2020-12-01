 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   911 is a broke(n system)   (nbcnews.com) divider line
18
    More: Murica  
•       •       •

808 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Dec 2020 at 10:34 PM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Toxophil
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
911s a joke in your hood.
 
weaklingrecords
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

/the invisible hand of the free market will figure all of this out
//it's only a problem in blue states
///wear a mask
 
Begoggle
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I saw thousands and thousands of Republicans cheering when 911 went down.
 
whitroth
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Moscow Mitch absolutely does not want to spend tax dollars to help states, cities... or medical facilities.
 
frestcrallen
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Wouldn't want to be a paramedic these days.
 
cefm
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Ambulance services and in particular the insane charging model (or lack thereof) was already a disaster before COVID. Fall off your bike break a leg and get an ambulance ride to the hospital?  Is it free, $100, $500, $5,000 or wild card?  You just don't know. Because America.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
colon_canoe
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Get up a get get down.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Maybe it should die?
 
LordJiro [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

cefm: Ambulance services and in particular the insane charging model (or lack thereof) was already a disaster before COVID. Fall off your bike break a leg and get an ambulance ride to the hospital?  Is it free, $100, $500, $5,000 or wild card?  You just don't know. Because America.


Just another example of how backwards and disastrously broken the American healthcare system is.
 
Corvus
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Public Enemy - 911 is a Joke (1990)
Youtube CPNK0VspQ0M
 
Toxophil
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

LordJiro: cefm: Ambulance services and in particular the insane charging model (or lack thereof) was already a disaster before COVID. Fall off your bike break a leg and get an ambulance ride to the hospital?  Is it free, $100, $500, $5,000 or wild card?  You just don't know. Because America.

Just another example of how backwards and disastrously broken the American healthcare system is.


You'd better pray that the closest hospital is the one you bought insurance with. If it's a competitor, best to jump out the ambulance doors and hope for a quick death under a truck.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Best healthcare in the world!
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Toxophil: LordJiro: cefm: Ambulance services and in particular the insane charging model (or lack thereof) was already a disaster before COVID. Fall off your bike break a leg and get an ambulance ride to the hospital?  Is it free, $100, $500, $5,000 or wild card?  You just don't know. Because America.

Just another example of how backwards and disastrously broken the American healthcare system is.

You'd better pray that the closest hospital is the one you bought insurance with. If it's a competitor, best to jump out the ambulance doors and hope for a quick death under a truck.


That goes double if you are in San Francisco and see "Zuckerberg"  in the name.

https://www.vox.com/2019/4/16/1841090​5​/zuckerberg-san-francisco-hospital-bil​ls
 
frestcrallen
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
FTA- "the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services refuses to reimburse companies for this method of treatment if the patient isn't technically transported."

Wait.  So somebody is seriously ill enough they call 911, ambulance shows up.  A paramedic making 10 bucks an hour, checks their BP and then???

The person just refuses to be transported to the hospital?

Regardless, these are private ambulance companies, the solution is pretty simple.  You called 911 said you had an emergency. Either get on the ambulance and be transported to a hospital, or drive yourself to an ER.

And don't call 911 unless it's an actual emergency.  That's the ONLY thing 911 is for.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
You profit off of people's suffering.  Get farked.
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 1 minute ago  

cefm: Ambulance services and in particular the insane charging model (or lack thereof) was already a disaster before COVID. Fall off your bike break a leg and get an ambulance ride to the hospital?  Is it free, $100, $500, $5,000 or wild card?  You just don't know. Because America.


If you call an ambulance for a broken leg, you deserve whatever insane bill you get.

If you can't afford a car to drive the person with a broken leg to the hospital, you aren't paying the bill anyway, so it doesn't really matter.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.