 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KCRG)   The thought of corn pallets is hard to digest   (kcrg.com) divider line
14
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

480 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Dec 2020 at 9:10 PM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This story is pretty corny.
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Yeah it just doesn't appeal to my pallet.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"The natives called it maize"

No we didn't, at least around here
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Stalks, husks & leaves

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Cool news; uses waste byproduct and is commercially viable.

/just hope this isn't another subsidized product
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Cool news; uses waste byproduct and is commercially viable.

/just hope this isn't another subsidized product


Of course the corn industry will find a way to get Uncle Sam to pay for it, because the corn lobby is that damn powerful.
 
morg
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What do they do with the stover now? Plow it back into the ground? Burn it?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That make a lot of neat stuff: link

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Cool news; uses waste byproduct and is commercially viable.

/just hope this isn't another subsidized product


Unfortunately it means the stover doesn't get plowed back in to enrich the soil
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Good, we can stop cutting down trees and leave forests alone.

I am 100% on board with this.
 
anuran
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

morg: What do they do with the stover now? Plow it back into the ground? Burn it?


Usually plow it back in (good) but sometimes burn it (bad)
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

anuran: Resident Muslim: Cool news; uses waste byproduct and is commercially viable.

/just hope this isn't another subsidized product

Unfortunately it means the stover doesn't get plowed back in to enrich the soil


But that doesn't make them any money!
 
Shakespeare's Monkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Sounds like a disease that'd keep you out of the army.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Is it instead of or in addition to turning it into ethanol?
It's been a while but I remember that the ethanol from corn wasn't saving us any carbon emissions and amounted to a handout for farmers.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.