 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNBC)   Salesforce picks up the Slack   (cnbc.com) divider line
8
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

85 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 01 Dec 2020 at 6:25 PM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe they can hire some developers
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
27 billion for....what exactly is slack. I always assume it's like a glorified instant messenger platform?
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Gubbo: 27 billion for....what exactly is slack. I always assume it's like a glorified instant messenger platform?


They paid $15 billion for crappier online Excel.....I mean Tableau.

Not exactly sure what they are aiming for here.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: Gubbo: 27 billion for....what exactly is slack. I always assume it's like a glorified instant messenger platform?

They paid $15 billion for crappier online Excel.....I mean Tableau.

Not exactly sure what they are aiming for here.


Normally when I see these kinds of numbers and companies I assume that the Japanese money laundering powerhouse of SoftBank is involved

/I can think of no other reason for the things SoftBank does
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Gubbo: DoBeDoBeDo: Gubbo: 27 billion for....what exactly is slack. I always assume it's like a glorified instant messenger platform?

They paid $15 billion for crappier online Excel.....I mean Tableau.

Not exactly sure what they are aiming for here.

Normally when I see these kinds of numbers and companies I assume that the Japanese money laundering powerhouse of SoftBank is involved

/I can think of no other reason for the things SoftBank does


Ehh could just be for licensing revenue.  Just keep them as separate companies doing their thing, though a Slack integration in SFDC would be nice as Chatter is "meh" at best.  But the companies they are picking up seem to have healthy revenue streams.
 
buckwebb [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I've learned not to question too much the acquisitions that Salesforce has done. In the early days when they were buying things, I thought they were just being immature with their vision, being too grand. But they've turned most of them into integral pieces of their platform. They seem to be able to integrate a higher percentage of acquisitions than their competitors.

I can't envision a 27b investment getting them even that back, but, I've doubted them in the past and they are a hell of a competitor.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
What does Slack have that we didn't already have with FB and Gmail?
 
fallingcow
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Gubbo: 27 billion for....what exactly is slack. I always assume it's like a glorified instant messenger platform?


27 billion for a platform with logs that contain admin credentials and vital trade secrets for thousands of companies.

/ or, yes, literally ICQ or IRC with slightly easier gif posting and 500x the memory footprint.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.