(Daily Star)   Subby goes to the beach: finds nothing but used condoms and cigarette ends. Meanwhile, there's this guy (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
    More: Hero  
596 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Dec 2020 at 6:20 PM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Big deal, I vomit all the time.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Naris told reporters: "I plan to go to the police and have them record my discovery as I fear [it] might be stolen from my house."

LOL - the police would be the absolute last f*cking people I would ask to protect my property.
 
Pinner
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Naris told reporters: "I plan to go to the police and have them record my discovery as I fear [it] might be stolen from my house."

LOL - the police would be the absolute last f*cking people I would ask to protect my property.


He delivered the 7lb piece of ambergris for the police to protect. The police put the 5lb block into storage and a few weeks later returned the 2lb block to the man who had found a buyer.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Naris told reporters: "I plan to go to the police and have them record my discovery as I fear [it] might be stolen from my house."

LOL - the police would be the absolute last f*cking people I would ask to protect my property.


So go and give the press an interview like this guy, complete with pictures.  Much more solid plan.

/Rolls eyes
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Precious Hamburgers?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I drove by a beach last month, and it was overflowing with trash everywhere.  I thought I was going to drive through and just catch a nice sunset and pretend everything was normal for 15 minutes.

Nope.  Nothing but garbage piled high, as far as the eye could see.  Yay, humans!
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
More important question, if I found ambergris on the beach in America, could I sell it for millions, like this guy, or would I have to somehow smuggle it out to the EU and what would be the best way to smuggle whale vomit?
 
Crazymuthafarker
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
With a helpful picture of a whale that was happy to finally get that shiat out of his tummy...

i2-prod.dailystar.co.ukView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
And now he's known as "The Vomit Millionaire".
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: More important question, if I found ambergris on the beach in America, could I sell it for millions, like this guy, or would I have to somehow smuggle it out to the EU and what would be the best way to smuggle whale vomit?


I'm told the answer is "butt stuff".
 
TheReject
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Look on the bright side subby, not everyone gets used condoms for free. In this market you have to appreciate every little advantage.
 
Knight without armor
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
FTFA: In April 2016, a 1.57kg blob of ambergris found near Morecambe Bay in Lancashire was sold for £50,000
Gary Williams, who discovered it, told The Daily Mirror: "It smells too bad... It's a very distinctive smell, like a cross between squid and farmyard manure."

And women spray this stuff on themselves?
And we lick them?
/and some of us, exceptionally well.
 
kore
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: With a helpful picture of a whale that was happy to finally get that shiat out of his tummy...

[i2-prod.dailystar.co.uk image 615x410]


"I'm okay to drive now."
 
