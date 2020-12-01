 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   Air curtains could bring back all-you-can-eat buffets. OPERATION WARP SPEED, ENGAGE   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not to be confused with, hair curtains and wizard sleeves.
 
capn' fun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There is no buffet on Earth-not even the all-you-can-throw-down-your-throat lobster and prime rib buffet on International Drive in Orlando, FL, worth the risk. I may have felt differently before, but after observing my fellow 'Muricans attitudes towards public health these past months it will be a big step for me to eat in a sit down restaurant again.
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank Christ. I'm sick and tired of eating slightly less than all I can eat. Too much goddamn math involved in that method.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We used to dine at Souper Salad back in the early 2000s, until one day we saw some kid groping ALL the banana pudding with his grubby mitts that were just used to wipe snot off his upper lip.

I said something to the mother, who just looked at me like "and so what??"  and told the manager, who promptly did.....nothing.

Fark that.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

capn' fun: There is no buffet on Earth-not even the all-you-can-throw-down-your-throat lobster and prime rib buffet on International Drive in Orlando, FL, worth the risk. I may have felt differently before, but after observing my fellow 'Muricans attitudes towards public health these past months it will be a big step for me to eat in a sit down restaurant again.


The smartest option in regards to ALL restaurants has always been its best not to think too hard about what goes on in the kitchen.

For buffets its crucial not to think about it.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
What about beef curtains?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

blatz514: What about beef curtains?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Buffet food is basically cafeteria food. Not good quality and everyone there is fat and getting fatter trying to get their money's worth. Less buffets would equal a healthier America.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Do people really sit down for a meal at a restaurant and leave hungry for more?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
couldn't we rethink this just a little further?
i mean, sure, jets of air, buffet, crab legs, carrot pie, i'm all for it.

what if we had a person bring food to the table?
we could give guests a list of food items available and the food bringer person could take notes, disappear into the kitchen then come back to the table with whatever we ordered.
 
hyperbole
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Are you boobs still believing pollsters?  How is that working out for you?
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Oh well, good to see we're focusing on the important thing, making sure the obese in red states can still belly up to the buffet of grade z beef roast at the Beef and Griddle.
 
Optimus Primate [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
For your amusement, I submit this Yelp review I made after the single time I visited a Golden Corral Buffet back in 2013:

https://www.yelp.com/biz/golden-corra​l​-buffet-and-grill-largo?hrid=ne-MDra9H​0lRAwIv_lDVcw&utm_campaign=www_review_​share_popup&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_s​ource=(direct)
 
Heraclitus
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Its a trap!
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HeartBurnKid
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
FTFA: While the FDA says there is no evidence of virus transmission from food, the AirShield is meant to reassure diners that food retailers are taking their health seriously, Kurmlavage said.

So to go with the security theater at airports, we now have sanitation theater.  Brilliant.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: We used to dine at Souper Salad back in the early 2000s, until one day we saw some kid groping ALL the banana pudding with his grubby mitts that were just used to wipe snot off his upper lip.


After my first kidney transplant the nurses warned me against going to any sort of buffet. When you don't have a complete immune system you don't want to eat what everyone's been touching.
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Isitoveryet: couldn't we rethink this just a little further?
i mean, sure, jets of air, buffet, crab legs, carrot pie, i'm all for it.

what if we had a person bring food to the table?
we could give guests a list of food items available and the food bringer person could take notes, disappear into the kitchen then come back to the table with whatever we ordered.


No way that work work. Worst business model ever.
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Is it just me ... or should changing social behaviors as a result of the pandemic include fewer all-you-can-eat buffets?
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

HeartBurnKid: FTFA: While the FDA says there is no evidence of virus transmission from food, the AirShield is meant to reassure diners that food retailers are taking their health seriously, Kurmlavage said.

So to go with the security theater at airports, we now have sanitation theater.  Brilliant.


It's all theater ... all of it. Twitter-esque virtue signaling creeping into the meatspace ...
 
GORDON
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
People would be a whole lot better off with more authority and less freedom.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: We used to dine at Souper Salad back in the early 2000s, until one day we saw some kid groping ALL the banana pudding with his grubby mitts that were just used to wipe snot off his upper lip.

I said something to the mother, who just looked at me like "and so what??"  and told the manager, who promptly did.....nothing.

Fark that.


This, but my experience was watching a kid dig around the sunflower seeds at a salad bar with her hands before taking a handful with her.

Another involved a small boy, shorter than the sneeze guard, sneezing all over everything in front of him.

Once in awhile, I would crave what the local chinese buffet had, but would go as soon as they opened, get my food to-go, and assume that it was an immune system exercise.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Walker: Buffet food is basically cafeteria food. Not good quality and everyone there is fat and getting fatter trying to get their money's worth. Less buffets would equal a healthier America.


It really depends on the buffet.

Used to be an awesome Chinese buffet in Boca Raton named, I think, Great Asia (shut down in 2004, IIRC) that was incredible.  You know you've found a good Chinese joint when it's full of Chinese customers all the time.  Super clean, always, and god forbid someone didn't use a utensil for getting food.  The owner would beeeeeeeeyotch you out on the spot the first time.  Second time and you were lucky if you didn't get kicked out.

And then there's this joint, which used to be a mandatory stop anytime I was in the Keys:  https://whaleharborrestaurant.​com/

I was at an Easter brunch buffet at the Hilton in Short Hills, NJ, and that was just off the hook insanely good.  Everything was top shelf and I must have eaten a half pound of lox alone.

I've also been to a bunch of great breffis buffets around the country that are in mom and pop restaurants.

Now, if you're talking about places like Golden Corral or Stacey's, I 100% agree with you, but there are some great buffets out there.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

HeartBurnKid: FTFA: While the FDA says there is no evidence of virus transmission from food, the AirShield is meant to reassure diners that food retailers are taking their health seriously, Kurmlavage said.

So to go with the security theater at airports, we now have sanitation theater.  Brilliant.


Its not people's breath that concerns me.  Its how many don't wash their hands as we all share a ladle.

/bugs me even when there isn't a pandemic.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Our salad bars and buffets are open here in South Dakota. And we're on meth.
 
Sloppy Wreck
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Mixed.  There are some good buffets here in Vegas but many not so good ones.  I play enough at the local casino to get weekly 2 for 1 buffet coupons before the shutdown.  With a 13 year old son having an endless stomach, it was worth the $10 a month I would spend to get a few beers while gambling and buffet coupons.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

solokumba: [Fark user image 502x371]


byrnerobotics.comView Full Size


Not exactly a buffet.  Closer to "Pay-Per-Chew".
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Optimus Primate: For your amusement, I submit this Yelp review I made after the single time I visited a Golden Corral Buffet back in 2013:

https://www.yelp.com/biz/golden-corral​-buffet-and-grill-largo?hrid=ne-MDra9H​0lRAwIv_lDVcw&utm_campaign=www_review_​share_popup&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_s​ource=(direct)


That's a good Golden Corral...it's got 2 stars out of five on Yelp.  There's one in Rochester, NY that's got one!

And even that has to be better than a Chinese buffet my family went to in Buffalo.  It used to be ok, but we went after it was taken over by new management and it was a literal biohazard.  Flies buzzed around the place, food that was supposed to be hot was lukewarm, food that was supposed to be cold was also lukewarm.  We left without eating anything.  "VILE" stated my then-wife's review on Yelp.
 
