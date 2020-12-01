 Skip to content
(Bismarck Tribune)   25% of North Dakotans know someone who has died of COVID-19. Doug, used to work the fields outside Watford City. Kinda quiet. Poor fella
29
    More: Sad  
•       •       •

29 Comments     (+0 »)
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You asked for it.  Don't let it dominate your lives.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Despite Burgum's reluctance, the NDNA poll found 60% of North Dakotans support a statewide mandatory mask order.

Its worth noting that the governor's reluctance or not, the idiots in the state legislature said very loudly that they would undo any restrictions put in place.  Its why we're on our 4th head of the state Health Department.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Up here in North Dakota our university flight school just cancelled all 400ish student flights tomorrow for a "Safety Shut Down."

Its the kind of move that happens extremely rarely and then usually because of more obvious issues like collisions (on the ground) or hard landings.

We cancelled them because of widespread COVID among our flight students and instructors because while at the school we require face masks 100% of the time, once they leave our building they don't give a f*ck.  Its mostly zero concern about the pandemic.

/with the only exception being the instructors kind of care because if they show up as a close contact or as positive they can't work for a couple of weeks and thus lose $$$
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, I wonder when the blame game starts and when the fingers will point to the Democrats?  Presumably after Biden takes office?
 
Ishmel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Biden should push for another census in a year or so.   It would be hella interesting to see how populations changes in these mostly rural states.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing North Dakota is a hoax. I wonder how many Atlanteans know a victim of COVID.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Naido: Good thing North Dakota is a hoax. I wonder how many Atlanteans know a victim of COVID.


I think Atlantis was just a myth, Naido.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And they will only double down and support the Republican Party even harder.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

He was funny looking.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
superradnow.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: You asked for it.  Don't let it dominate your lives.


Dude, like, when you get the corona can I have your stuff? Because then you are like 1000% uberdead.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only they had been warned and given time to prepare.
 
EL EM [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's a damn shame, but that's what it's going to take.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Oh man if only there was something they could have done.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Republican anti-masker covid deniers should be forced to bury the dead, and also denied health care when their time comes.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

dothemath: [superradnow.files.wordpress.com image 520x731]


If they made that today anyone who could pull me out of one would be crowned the next king of England.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Naido: Good thing North Dakota is a hoax. I wonder how many Atlanteans know a victim of COVID.


I'm sure lots of people from Atlanta know a victim of covid. ;)
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

hobnail: Naido: Good thing North Dakota is a hoax. I wonder how many Atlanteans know a victim of COVID.

I think Atlantis was just a myth, Naido.


I wasn't really drawing a distinction between myths and hoaxes, good point.  No one ever invented Atlantis as part of an effort to get more Senate seats.  Actually might be worth exploring
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Naido: hobnail: Naido: Good thing North Dakota is a hoax. I wonder how many Atlanteans know a victim of COVID.

I think Atlantis was just a myth, Naido.

I wasn't really drawing a distinction between myths and hoaxes, good point.  No one ever invented Atlantis as part of an effort to get more Senate seats.  Actually might be worth exploring


They got buried in the Blue Wavetm
 
Man. Goatman. [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: Up here in North Dakota our university flight school just cancelled all 400ish student flights tomorrow for a "Safety Shut Down."

Its the kind of move that happens extremely rarely and then usually because of more obvious issues like collisions (on the ground) or hard landings.

We cancelled them because of widespread COVID among our flight students and instructors because while at the school we require face masks 100% of the time, once they leave our building they don't give a f*ck.  Its mostly zero concern about the pandemic.

/with the only exception being the instructors kind of care because if they show up as a close contact or as positive they can't work for a couple of weeks and thus lose $$$


It's a mixed bag and wild to see different responses. BSC went strict pretty quick, as did programs at other colleges and universities that HAD to get kids into class because there's only so much they can do online (aviation, construction, mechanics, welding, nursing, etc.). But it doesn't matter if one person doesn't give a shiat. Even when we were hearing that campuses were doing well we still heard reports that were of one Super Spreader event focused around one person. At one point, one of NDSU's star athletes tested positive earlier in the semester. The contact tracers had to track down 200 people he'd partied with and "partied with" in the previous week.

It doesn't help that these folks are proud of it (the COVID, not the orgies although I'm sure that's true as well). Fargo Forum did a story a month or so ago actively interviewing students at parties to show how much they just didn't give a fark. You can have 90% of any campus' constituent groups care and be responsible, but that 1 in 10 is going to fark it up for everyone else. Meanwhile, we're at 60% for a mask mandate.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
*shrug*
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Oh wow what a shame.

*sips coffee*
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Tarl3k: Naido: Good thing North Dakota is a hoax. I wonder how many Atlanteans know a victim of COVID.

I'm sure lots of people from Atlanta know a victim of covid. ;)


I live in the ATL metro and know of at least 2 that have died from Covid, and one that was hospitalized for several months but don't know if he survived or not.  Gotta admit, though, they all were over 60 and had a multitude of "underlying health issues."

Back in January and February something swept through my Legion post that made a ton of people, including me, sick as a dog and just about all of us had textbook symptoms of Covid, especially the sudden onset, fever, aches, and a really odd cough that took forever to go away.  One person who was sick in laaate January tested positive for antibodies in April and his doctor believes he had Covid (doc is part of some Covid research group, too).

No clue if I had it, not much seeing a point in getting tested 10 months later, and other than giving blood I never found a good way to get tested (turned down by every doc and walk-in joint).  Regardless, I live my life as though I haven't had it and do the responsible things like STFHome and wear a mask when I have to go out.

I know way, wayyyy too many here that still believe Covid is just a cold and is overhyped by the media (which it is to a certain extent) and is some demmykrat ho-ax.  On Thanksgiving Day I went to my GF's house (my only socializing these days) and all the parks were full and I passed dozens and dozens of driveways full of cars from T-day feasts.  Things might get real interesting in a week or two.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: Up here in North Dakota our university flight school just cancelled all 400ish student flights tomorrow for a "Safety Shut Down."

Its the kind of move that happens extremely rarely and then usually because of more obvious issues like collisions (on the ground) or hard landings.

We cancelled them because of widespread COVID among our flight students and instructors because while at the school we require face masks 100% of the time, once they leave our building they don't give a f*ck.  Its mostly zero concern about the pandemic.

/with the only exception being the instructors kind of care because if they show up as a close contact or as positive they can't work for a couple of weeks and thus lose $$$


Flash forward to this time next year:

B-b-but you never told us it was chronic white cell disease!
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Man. Goatman.: weddingsinger: Up here in North Dakota our university flight school just cancelled all 400ish student flights tomorrow for a "Safety Shut Down."

Its the kind of move that happens extremely rarely and then usually because of more obvious issues like collisions (on the ground) or hard landings.

We cancelled them because of widespread COVID among our flight students and instructors because while at the school we require face masks 100% of the time, once they leave our building they don't give a f*ck.  Its mostly zero concern about the pandemic.

/with the only exception being the instructors kind of care because if they show up as a close contact or as positive they can't work for a couple of weeks and thus lose $$$

It's a mixed bag and wild to see different responses. BSC went strict pretty quick, as did programs at other colleges and universities that HAD to get kids into class because there's only so much they can do online (aviation, construction, mechanics, welding, nursing, etc.). But it doesn't matter if one person doesn't give a shiat. Even when we were hearing that campuses were doing well we still heard reports that were of one Super Spreader event focused around one person. At one point, one of NDSU's star athletes tested positive earlier in the semester. The contact tracers had to track down 200 people he'd partied with and "partied with" in the previous week.

It doesn't help that these folks are proud of it (the COVID, not the orgies although I'm sure that's true as well). Fargo Forum did a story a month or so ago actively interviewing students at parties to show how much they just didn't give a fark. You can have 90% of any campus' constituent groups care and be responsible, but that 1 in 10 is going to fark it up for everyone else. Meanwhile, we're at 60% for a mask mandate.


The flight school (over 1000 people total between students, instructors, and staff/faculty) had an issue within weeks of reopen when a super spreader event happened with kids going to a 4th of July bonfire party (parties?  we don't get all the details, just the rumors).  Its only gone downhill from there.

That includes a friend who is an instructor that I am 80% sure had COVID but pretended it was just a cold and never got tested so he wouldn't have to quarantine for as long and lose out on money.

/not a GOOD friend, obviously.  We haven't seen each other since February.  We played Axis and Allies together with a 3rd dude.
 
Entropy_Bot
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: You asked for it.  Don't let it dominate your lives.


It won't make one damned bit of a difference. Clearly Doug wasn't meant to live through this. They're stronger, better people that aren't affected by some liberal virus.

Until they are, and even then they'll deny it as they choke to death on their own fluids.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: weddingsinger: Up here in North Dakota our university flight school just cancelled all 400ish student flights tomorrow for a "Safety Shut Down."

Its the kind of move that happens extremely rarely and then usually because of more obvious issues like collisions (on the ground) or hard landings.

We cancelled them because of widespread COVID among our flight students and instructors because while at the school we require face masks 100% of the time, once they leave our building they don't give a f*ck.  Its mostly zero concern about the pandemic.

/with the only exception being the instructors kind of care because if they show up as a close contact or as positive they can't work for a couple of weeks and thus lose $$$

Flash forward to this time next year:

B-b-but you never told us it was chronic white cell disease!


Last week there was a report about 10-20% of men experienced testicular discomfort from COVID and speculation about it affecting fertility.

But I'm sure if that happened they won't regret their choices at all.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: backhand.slap.of.reason: weddingsinger: Up here in North Dakota our university flight school just cancelled all 400ish student flights tomorrow for a "Safety Shut Down."

Its the kind of move that happens extremely rarely and then usually because of more obvious issues like collisions (on the ground) or hard landings.

We cancelled them because of widespread COVID among our flight students and instructors because while at the school we require face masks 100% of the time, once they leave our building they don't give a f*ck.  Its mostly zero concern about the pandemic.

/with the only exception being the instructors kind of care because if they show up as a close contact or as positive they can't work for a couple of weeks and thus lose $$$

Flash forward to this time next year:

B-b-but you never told us it was chronic white cell disease!

Last week there was a report about 10-20% of men experienced testicular discomfort from COVID and speculation about it affecting fertility.

But I'm sure if that happened they won't regret their choices at all.


post-COVID syndrome is going to be awful.   We are going to have millions of people with chronic health issues. If this is anything like the last SARS outbreak, you get 10-20% of recovered people ending up with lifetime negative health effects.  There are reasons to expect COVID to be worse in that regard.  1 in 4 recovered people have reduced lung capacity and exhalation strength months later.  Brain impairment that doesn't seem to stop.  fatigue, kidney problems, testicle problems, joint pain.
 
