(CBC)   Canadian medieval reenactors decided to use their downtime during the pandemic to build an authentic Viking hut using Viking era tools. The only thing Subby's been able to build in that time is belly fat   (cbc.ca) divider line
slantsix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As an architect in Manitoba who used to work with the heritage architecture department, this is relevant to my interests.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Other than dying of COVD-19 and wishing you were a Roughrider fan instead of a Blue Bomber fan what else is there to do in Manitoba anyways?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the meantime, I just got a little Baldur.
 
GrendelMk1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Representative of the unwashed masses: Other than dying of COVD-19 and wishing you were a Roughrider fan instead of a Blue Bomber fan what else is there to do in Manitoba anyways?


Smoke, drink, fight and fark.

/no, not the website
//rode through Manitoba once.
///never again
 
ThirstyCraig
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Me?? I'd love be a Civil War buff.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't see Lydia anywhere ...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FutherMucker
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Were they listening to techno music though?  Because it's not authentic Viking unless techno music is being played.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
A hut made with Viking tools and materials, but I can't imagine any Vikings would have built a hut too small for a hearth. They'd freeze, or at best be completely miserable all Winter.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Geezer, bud - light up one rez dart & you'll be in a Valhalla of flames! Stick with druid stone next round
 
FutherMucker
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

NobleHam: A hut made with Viking tools and materials, but I can't imagine any Vikings would have built a hut too small for a hearth. They'd freeze, or at best be completely miserable all Winter.


You sound...not Viking
 
Fishbulb30w
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
OK, I'm not making this up but...
In high school in Ontario I once made out with this girl named Wendy Speary.
It was not the first time I'd ever seen a boob but I had her perfect pink tittied boob in my hand and she stroked me me until I came I all over her hand.
I'm pretty sure that this is the same woman.
I've watched it 3 times now and I'm pretty sure it's her.
When she was 16 she sure was something to look at, let me tell ya...
sign
She was that weird girl that lived next to the cemetery.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I was hoping for a great house built by this guy
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
joepennerlives
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I don't mean to be a snarky scold (a snold, if you will) but I've never figured out why the Vikings are so celebrated.  Besides wicked lethal weapons, a bummer of a religion where their gods can farking die, and great boats and navigation systems what did they leave behind?  All they did was raid, steal, and rape from what I can tell.  And judging from this article, they were just about as good at making comfy little bungalows then as they are at playing football now.
 
oopsboom [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

joepennerlives: I don't mean to be a snarky scold (a snold, if you will) but I've never figured out why the Vikings are so celebrated.  Besides wicked lethal weapons, a bummer of a religion where their gods can farking die, and great boats and navigation systems what did they leave behind?  All they did was raid, steal, and rape from what I can tell.  And judging from this article, they were just about as good at making comfy little bungalows then as they are at playing football now.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alsih2o
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

joepennerlives: I don't mean to be a snarky scold (a snold, if you will) but I've never figured out why the Vikings are so celebrated.  Besides wicked lethal weapons, a bummer of a religion where their gods can farking die, and great boats and navigation systems what did they leave behind?  All they did was raid, steal, and rape from what I can tell.  And judging from this article, they were just about as good at making comfy little bungalows then as they are at playing football now.


They made great pitch.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Fishbulb30w: OK, I'm not making this up but...
In high school in Ontario I once made out with this girl named Wendy Speary.
It was not the first time I'd ever seen a boob but I had her perfect pink tittied boob in my hand and she stroked me me until I came I all over her hand.
I'm pretty sure that this is the same woman.
I've watched it 3 times now and I'm pretty sure it's her.
When she was 16 she sure was something to look at, let me tell ya...
sign
She was that weird girl that lived next to the cemetery.


dang but if that ain't vivid.
 
Erik_Emune
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ah, memories. The Danish scouts had a replica Viking village that I visited a lot back when I was in my early 20s. Not only was it interesting as all out - had a smithy for tools, a forest for timber etc., quite authentic - but I had some lovely times with a young woman. The way she looked as the light of the dying embers on the hearth reflected of her skin... Wonder where she is now.
 
will.i.ain't
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Is Silje involved? If so, count me in.
 
rikkards [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Fishbulb30w: OK, I'm not making this up but...
In high school in Ontario I once made out with this girl named Wendy Speary.
It was not the first time I'd ever seen a boob but I had her perfect pink tittied boob in my hand and she stroked me me until I came I all over her hand.
I'm pretty sure that this is the same woman.
I've watched it 3 times now and I'm pretty sure it's her.
When she was 16 she sure was something to look at, let me tell ya...
sign
She was that weird girl that lived next to the cemetery.


Go on....
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Erik_Emune: Ah, memories. The Danish scouts had a replica Viking village that I visited a lot back when I was in my early 20s. Not only was it interesting as all out - had a smithy for tools, a forest for timber etc., quite authentic - but I had some lovely times with a young woman. The way she looked as the light of the dying embers on the hearth reflected of her skin... Wonder where she is now.


Fishbulb30w: OK, I'm not making this up but...
In high school in Ontario I once made out with this girl named Wendy Speary.
It was not the first time I'd ever seen a boob but I had her perfect pink tittied boob in my hand and she stroked me me until I came I all over her hand.
I'm pretty sure that this is the same woman.
I've watched it 3 times now and I'm pretty sure it's her.
When she was 16 she sure was something to look at, let me tell ya...
sign
She was that weird girl that lived next to the cemetery.


You two might be Eskimo brothers!
 
phishrace
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

joepennerlives: I don't mean to be a snarky scold (a snold, if you will) but I've never figured out why the Vikings are so celebrated.  Besides wicked lethal weapons, a bummer of a religion where their gods can farking die, and great boats and navigation systems what did they leave behind?  All they did was raid, steal, and rape from what I can tell.  And judging from this article, they were just about as good at making comfy little bungalows then as they are at playing football now.


Have you never tried Viking food? We recently got a new Viking food restaurant near me and that stuff is the bomb. Can't get enough.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

phishrace: Have you never tried Viking food? We recently got a new Viking food restaurant near me and that stuff is the bomb. Can't get enough.


SPAM SPAM SPAM SPAM SPAM!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Looks like a fun hobby.
 
Erik_Emune
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

joepennerlives: I don't mean to be a snarky scold (a snold, if you will) but I've never figured out why the Vikings are so celebrated.  Besides wicked lethal weapons, a bummer of a religion where their gods can farking die, and great boats and navigation systems what did they leave behind?  All they did was raid, steal, and rape from what I can tell.  And judging from this article, they were just about as good at making comfy little bungalows then as they are at playing football now.


They were at the top of the heap for a few centuries, at a time where "mine" was universally defined as "what I can grab and hold onto". And they quite quickly realized that while coastal raids can provide a good ROI on the smaller scale, there's way more money in running towns than in plundering them. They weren't bad organizers, time and place taken into consideration. They had a comparatively high degree of agency among their women - which I think is quite nice - and finally, they were deeply into action-hero one-liners, particularly as last words, and that has to count as cool.

But a bit lacking in the "visible, lasting contributions" column, granted.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Erik_Emune: they were deeply into action-hero one-liners, particularly as last words, and that has to count as cool.


The coolest of these I ever heard was John Brown to his executioner:  "Hurry up, I haven't got all day."
 
Salmon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
shiat, that could be a luxury home in some parts of Manitoba.
 
tinyarena
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I built this during my down time
Fark user imageView Full Size

but that's just me
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

tinyarena: I built this during my down time
[Fark user image 850x242]
but that's just me


So, photoshop?
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: Fishbulb30w: OK, I'm not making this up but...
In high school in Ontario I once made out with this girl named Wendy Speary.
It was not the first time I'd ever seen a boob but I had her perfect pink tittied boob in my hand and she stroked me me until I came I all over her hand.
I'm pretty sure that this is the same woman.
I've watched it 3 times now and I'm pretty sure it's her.
When she was 16 she sure was something to look at, let me tell ya...
sign
She was that weird girl that lived next to the cemetery.

dang but if that ain't vivid.


I wish I could Farkie him with the whole story.
 
phishrace
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: phishrace: Have you never tried Viking food? We recently got a new Viking food restaurant near me and that stuff is the bomb. Can't get enough.

SPAM SPAM SPAM SPAM SPAM!


Lots of Spam, not many fruits or vegetables. Dessert is always vitamin C infused gummies. Wouldn't want to kill off your customer base.
 
tinyarena
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: tinyarena: I built this during my down time
[Fark user image 850x242]
but that's just me

So, photoshop?


Heck no, user-made downloads, purchased flattop, lots of research, lots of code, good times :)
 
Erik_Emune
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: Erik_Emune: they were deeply into action-hero one-liners, particularly as last words, and that has to count as cool.

The coolest of these I ever heard was John Brown to his executioner:  "Hurry up, I haven't got all day."


One of my favorites is from the Saga of Burnt Njal. The bad guys are approaching the house of Gunnar of Hlidarende,, but they don't know if he's home, so they send Thorkild the Easterling to climb the roof and look through the smoke-hole. Gunnar strikes him with his battle-axe and he falls to the ground and walks back, to where the following dialogue takes place:

- "Well, is Gunnar at home?".
- "Find that out for yourselves," said Thorgrim; "but this I am sure of, that his axe is at home," and with that he fell down dead.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Erik_Emune: One of my favorites is from the Saga of Burnt Njal. The bad guys are approaching the house of Gunnar of Hlidarende,, but they don't know if he's home, so they send Thorkild the Easterling to climb the roof and look through the smoke-hole. Gunnar strikes him with his battle-axe and he falls to the ground and walks back, to where the following dialogue takes place:

- "Well, is Gunnar at home?".
- "Find that out for yourselves," said Thorgrim; "but this I am sure of, that his axe is at home," and with that he fell down dead.


I knew that one and almost posted it.
 
Fishbulb30w
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

rikkards: Fishbulb30w: OK, I'm not making this up but...
In high school in Ontario I once made out with this girl named Wendy Speary.
It was not the first time I'd ever seen a boob but I had her perfect pink tittied boob in my hand and she stroked me me until I came I all over her hand.
I'm pretty sure that this is the same woman.
I've watched it 3 times now and I'm pretty sure it's her.
When she was 16 she sure was something to look at, let me tell ya...
sign
She was that weird girl that lived next to the cemetery.

Go on....


She lived at the end of the road, outside the city limits. It was her house and then a picket fence and cemetery.
It was a non Christian cemetery with hundreds of dead buried there.
People thought she was weird because she lived there.
I lived just down the road so I didn't think she was weird.
It only happened once, but I still pass by there and wonder?
What ever happened to Wendy Speary?

Now I KNOW

/she also had this girlfriend Tracy.
//they always held hands.
///she was also there that night
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

joepennerlives: I don't mean to be a snarky scold (a snold, if you will)


A skald of snarky scold - a Sknold
 
