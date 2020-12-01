 Skip to content
(KTVB Boise)   Nuglists "serve" papers on Boise businesses, say they have til the count of potato to let them spread Grandfather Nurgle's gift or they'll be sued in admiralty court or something   (ktvb.com) divider line
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Farking Idaho. The Northwest's stupid, Trump loving cousin. We just shake our heads and try to ignore them. But they're loud.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Did nobody have a broom handle? Broom handles can be very persuasive when people won't leave your store when you ask them to.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How is it, these conservative freedom loving, individual respecting property rights nutjobs don't understand how businesses work.

Have they never been kicked out of a tavern???
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Man, I thought these people were all about the power of the market and business owners choosing who they serve based on their behavior. That WAS the excuse to deny service to the gheys, wasn't it?

Life sure is hard to thread, from an ethics point of view. Or if you just "don' wanna!"
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Live streams of the protests were posted on the public Facebook group Civil Rights Mask Movement.

Oh hell no.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Man, I thought these people were all about the power of the market and business owners choosing who they serve based on their behavior. That WAS the excuse to deny service to the gheys, wasn't it?

Life sure is hard to thread, from an ethics point of view. Or if you just "don' wanna!"


Conservatism consists of exactly one proposition, to wit: There must be in-groups whom the law protects but does not bind, alongside out-groups whom the law binds but does not protect...
 
Rucker10
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I say we meet anti makers with heretic cleansing flamethrowers.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Unless you are some sort of protected class, businesses can pretty much kick you out for whatever reason. Maskless is not a protected class last time I checked.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The Grandfather will lavish them with gifts.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I see idaho hasn't gotten any less stupid since I left.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
fark these plague rat shiatstains. Tell them once to put on a mask or leave. If they refuse to do either, call the police and charge them with trespassing.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"My right to be a public health risk supersedes your private property rights"
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Igor Jakovsky: Unless you are some sort of protected class, businesses can pretty much kick you out for whatever reason. Maskless is not a protected class last time I checked.


Freedum Class.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What a Nuglist may look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What the papers may look like:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: hubiestubert: Man, I thought these people were all about the power of the market and business owners choosing who they serve based on their behavior. That WAS the excuse to deny service to the gheys, wasn't it?

Life sure is hard to thread, from an ethics point of view. Or if you just "don' wanna!"

Conservatism consists of exactly one proposition, to wit: There must be in-groups whom the law protects but does not bind, alongside out-groups whom the law binds but does not protect...


Man. I wish i just could, like, understand that without thinking. I didn't so I don't but it was close.
 
boozehat
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Solution (seems) simple?  ban them from your store, call the police and report trespassing.

(then like any post-tinder date, go get tested for a virus)
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Combustion: Farking Idaho. The Northwest's stupid, Trump loving cousin. We just shake our heads and try to ignore them. But they're loud.


Yep and then they send their overflow patients to WA and Or because f*ck us, right?
 
wantingout
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
you can't say nuglists any more.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I swear, a spray bottle filled with safe but foul-tasting liquid should be issued for everyone to use against the maskless plague rats.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It is illegal to teargas your own location to disperse idiots? Couple of masks and canisters behind the counter would do the trick.
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

wantingout: you can't say nuglists any more.


Chaos-American?
 
wantingout
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
ThatGuyFromTheInternet: I swear, a spray bottle filled with safe but foul-tasting liquid should be issued for everyone to use against the maskless plague rats.

sure, they could pass it out at whatever mask-worship event you attend.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: I swear, a spray bottle filled with safe but foul-tasting liquid should be issued for everyone to use against the maskless plague rats.


Dude, bear spray.  What's with these half-measures?
 
mateomaui
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

mateomaui: It is illegal to teargas your own location to disperse idiots? Couple of masks and canisters behind the counter would do the trick.


* "Is it"... not "it is"... autocorrect and I are having a time lately
 
