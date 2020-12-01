 Skip to content
 
(STLToday)   You'll never guess what happened to three men at the Shot Heaven Bar. Go ahead, guess   (stltoday.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's a nasty trick. He knew damn well that wasn't what they meant by "Shot Heaven."
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A little hole-in-the-wall bar on the STL South Side.  I'm really curious how he was "acting funny" enough to trigger the barkeep throwing him out.  Everyone there is probably an old lush who "acts funny."

Maybe he was speaking proper English and addressed people like a gentleman...that would do it.
 
phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Johnny Cash - Dont Take Your Guns To Town
Youtube KMMp_llzBT4
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ old skool oblig
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The rapture happened and they ascended to Heaven?
 
luckyeddie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They fixed the cable?

/lame, I know
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They fixed the cable?
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably wasn't a cop.
That would suspicious.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  

luckyeddie: They fixed the cable?

/lame, I know


Ffffffffffffffuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine the horrors at the DJT Golden Throne Spa and Resort.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not as disappointing as that time the stripper asked me if I wanted to see what was in the champagne room.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LMFAO ft. Lil Jon - Shots (Official Video)
Youtube XNtTEibFvlQ
 
RecoveringLibertarian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The gunman escaped in a newer model red Chevrolet Camaro...He was described as a white man, 5-foot-8 with brown balding hair. He wore a white tank top and gray or white sweatpants."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They lived happily ever after?
 
Adam64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Geech's gone to heaven..."

"Oh, cousin Merle."
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stabbed with guisarmes?
 
nyseattitude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A patron at the Shot Heaven bar in the Bevo Mill neighborhood pulled a gun and shot three men Monday after being asked to leave because of erratic behavior


I'll bet they stopped asking him to leave
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone gave love a bad name?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did anyone call first?
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
They had tender hearts?  Juan Moore missing?

Great headline.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

RecoveringLibertarian: "The gunman escaped in a newer model red Chevrolet Camaro...He was described as a white man, 5-foot-8 with brown balding hair. He wore a white tank top and gray or white sweatpants."
[Fark user image 425x202]


Damn. That's eerily close. But that ain't no southside of St. Louis. Not the way I remember it. Gentrification?
 
vsavatar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
They got stabbed?
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Not as disappointing as that time the stripper asked me if I wanted to see what was in the champagne room.


Champagne?
 
onestr8
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: RecoveringLibertarian: "The gunman escaped in a newer model red Chevrolet Camaro...He was described as a white man, 5-foot-8 with brown balding hair. He wore a white tank top and gray or white sweatpants."
[Fark user image 425x202]

Damn. That's eerily close. But that ain't no southside of St. Louis. Not the way I remember it. Gentrification?


You're joking, right? Bevo isn't crazy run down or gentrified. Pretty good bar scene (Achor Bar, Silver Ballroom, etc - not this place) and great Bosnian food.
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The suspect has "brown, balding hair"?
 
jtown
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I misread that as Slot Heaven and was waaaaay off.

The street name sounded familiar, tho.  Turns out I got the radiator in my Samurai replaced just up the road from that bar.
 
