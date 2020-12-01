 Skip to content
San Diego wanted to use a military-grade drone to catch speeders on the freeway
    Stupid  
•       •       •

Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, California has used aircraft before, subby, this isn't really a new direction for them.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So it seems like General Atomics was hawking their wares to be used for speed enforcement, not necessarily that the city was pursuing it.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's cheaper than the airplanes they normally use.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: So it seems like General Atomics was hawking their wares to be used for speed enforcement, not necessarily that the city was pursuing it.


That's a bit pricey for traffic enforcement.  Defense contractors are used to cost plus, and get a rude shock when they have to compete in the marketplace.  Municipalities have no plans to share their take with a bunch of DC yahoos, if they can help it.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: johnny_vegas: So it seems like General Atomics was hawking their wares to be used for speed enforcement, not necessarily that the city was pursuing it.

That's a bit pricey for traffic enforcement.  Defense contractors are used to cost plus, and get a rude shock when they have to compete in the marketplace.  Municipalities have no plans to share their take with a bunch of DC yahoos, if they can help it.


QFT
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't give Virginia ideas. I still won't willingly enter that state. All the red and blue lights
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, I don't see the problem with this.  It's not as if a person speeding down the highway has any reasonable expectation of privacy related to their speed being observed and recorded by a drone vs a human.

It's not like you really have to drive the speed limit to avoid a ticket.  You just have to drive a bit slower than the fastest moron in sight.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How is this not the Boobies?

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
M-G
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd like to know more about how the drone might be used for traffic enforcement.  If it's going to be acting like a speed camera, that would be a problem to me.  If they mean as a way to monitor and locate the high-speed drivers that would be dangerous or impossible to pursue (i.e. sport bikes), then go for it.
 
romulusnr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You stay classy, San Diego.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cops always want all the military toys and tools without any of the responsibility or accountability that comes with using them.
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I laugh so hard every time I read "military-grade." That's such a bullshiat term. "Military-grade," in actuality, is generally very, very bad. The military has some of the most unreliable equipment and technology out there. There's a reason your top tier special operations use weapons and technology from outside traditional military procurement methods and from European companies.

If San Diego got a true "military-grade" drone it'd work about 35% of the time.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
anchorman_gfys_san_diego.gif
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

M-G: I'd like to know more about how the drone might be used for traffic enforcement.  AIf it's going to be acting like a speed camera, that would be a problem to me.  BIf they mean as a way to monitor and locate the high-speed drivers that would be dangerous or impossible to pursue (i.e. sport bikes), then go for it.


CLooking for female sunbathers in back yards.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: Yeah, California has used aircraft before, subby, this isn't really a new direction for them.


Actually, it is.

Aircraft have to be manned, and they're expensive to operate, especially helicopters.

Also, because of the nature of manned aircraft, there really wasn't the opportunity for massive exploitation.

With a drone, combined with technologies like Gorgon Stare ( https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gorgo​n_S​tare ), you've got the capability to always watching everyone on the road, and because you can process all of that data automatically, they can easily ticket everyone.  Just follow the cars to where they park, and look up who lives there and who owns that model and color of car.

And it's not just speeding.  There's all kinds of things they could use that for, surveillance-wise.   And they could keep that data for weeks or months if they wanted, so they could review it afterwards.

No hiding from Big Brother.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Freeze turkey!
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: With a drone, combined with technologies like Gorgon Stare



Gorgon was a Fark treasure.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, VOSD can't handle a Fark link?
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's never been about safety.  It's about people lining their pockets.  Follow the money.
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Military-grade"
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

"Tell me that doesnt feel like a cock!"
 
terminationshok
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Axeofjudgement: Don't give Virginia ideas. I still won't willingly enter that state. All the red and blue lights


Come on vacation, leave on probation.
 
GaperKiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm honestly surprised Nevada doesn't use this for a large percentage of the state. At the same time, they don't really ticket unless you're going more than 20mph over in the middle of nowhere and not on 80 where ita already 75.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Axeofjudgement: Don't give Virginia ideas. I still won't willingly enter that state. All the red and blue lights


Do they still do random sobriety checks?
 
terminationshok
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank dog. I thought with the way Fark has been lately that I would come in here, and people would be cheering on the drone.

I visited a thread the other day where someone actually sided with the HOA.
 
terminationshok
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

GaperKiller: I'm honestly surprised Nevada doesn't use this for a large percentage of the state. At the same time, they don't really ticket unless you're going more than 20mph over in the middle of nowhere and not on 80 where ita already 75.


Nevada specializes in being empty. Aside from Vegas. Try Arizona if you want to be pulled over for speeding in the middle of a forsaken desert.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Yeah, California has used aircraft before, subby, this isn't really a new direction for them.


About 20 years ago i'm driving through maine, come over a hill, cop on the side of the shoulder. Now i had a CB, as we were traveling the country, and occasionally got into a smokey and the bandit mood, so knew he was sitting up there (bear in the grass without a customer down at 74 and a half).

He points at me, and the side of the road....so I pull on over...

"So yeah, we got you doing 20 over about 5 miles back...."
"Huh? How would you clock me 5 miles back? On the other side of a giant hill..."
"Son, you know those signs saying speed checked by plane? Today is one of the rare days we actually do it..."

And like it was a super bowl flyover with perfect timing, a dippy little cessna buzzes us and gives us a little wing wave...

So yes, i have been on the receiving end of a speeding ticket from a plane. And I still stand by my defense to that cop that its cheating.
 
salvador.hardin
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Moving to contactless traffic enforcement is a necessity, even putting the current public health crisis aside.

Traffic enforcement is a major stream for violation of constitutional rights, police violence incidents, police victimization incidents, and traffic accidents. Taking all that off the table is huge.

We also have a significant and worsening issue with traffic safety caused by wreckless speeders and the people that try to stop them by getting in their way. This is also the source of significant road rage, which in turn feeds accidents, etc.

Police enforcement can never ever reach volumes that will become a deterrent, so it is ineffective, expensive, and a constant feeder of negative relationships between police and their communities.

Remote enforcement would be cheaper, scalable, and less personal.

Most traffic violations should be de-criminalized and reconstituted as registration encumbrances. The owner is liable regardless of who is driving, so the constitutional questions of identifying drivers becomes moot. The law can be written in such a way that a driver impliedly indemnifies the owner, but it would be up to the owner to pursue that in civil court. Then put light cameras at every intersection, speed cameras at every mile market, and maybe even some autonomous vehicles that can enforce proper distance and slow drivers in the fast lane.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
During Covid, my local innerbelt has become a very dangerous place.  I'm routinely doing 80 and get passed on both sides by idiots racing at over 100 (in a metro area of 3 million).

And it's usually someone who doesn't look old enough to drive (and possibly is not, judging by several recent horrible accidents).

We just had a road rage shooting on the same innerbelt last night that locked it down for hours while I was trying to get home.  It sounds like someone had had enough of the dangerous drivers.

So I'd not complain too much if a Predator were to intervene to discourage it...
 
sleze
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
And?
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

salvador.hardin: Moving to contactless traffic enforcement is a necessity, even putting the current public health crisis aside.


Bullshiat. A box on the side of the road with limited cameras has no idea why i might have goosed it in the moment I was in its field of vision\sensors.

Having everyone drive around in a panic that one little slip up or not being a little agressive when its called for will stick them with a 100 dollar fine will cause far more accidents than a dude doing 15 over on an open highway.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
mobygames.comView Full Size
 
GaperKiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

terminationshok: GaperKiller: I'm honestly surprised Nevada doesn't use this for a large percentage of the state. At the same time, they don't really ticket unless you're going more than 20mph over in the middle of nowhere and not on 80 where ita already 75.

Nevada specializes in being empty. Aside from Vegas. Try Arizona if you want to be pulled over for speeding in the middle of a forsaken desert.


By a stealth car where the door logos are one shade up the scale from the paint on the car? Been there. Road Pirates.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

wejash: During Covid, my local innerbelt has become a very dangerous place.  I'm routinely doing 80 and get passed on both sides by idiots racing at over 100 (in a metro area of 3 million).


Back in April\May when we were seriously locked down, and it was only actual essential stuff out the highways were like the autobahn here. Turns out timid drivers aren't essential or the type to rock the boat on what is essential travel.

It was glorious....as things got relaxed and they reintroduced themselves to driving, while everyone else was still enjoying the light traffic, it got pretty dicey for a while.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

salvador.hardin: Most traffic violations should be de-criminalized and reconstituted as registration encumbrances. The owner is liable regardless of who is driving, so the constitutional questions of identifying drivers becomes moot. The law can be written in such a way that a driver impliedly indemnifies the owner, but it would be up to the owner to pursue that in civil court. Then put light cameras at every intersection, speed cameras at every mile market, and maybe even some autonomous vehicles that can enforce proper distance and slow drivers in the fast lane.


Wait a second, are you an alt for the dude yesterday who said that we should have the army roaming the streets to arrest you if you can't survive a month without food?
 
kb7rky
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
*laff*

"military grade"

Those of us who have been in the military know exactly what "military grade" is...just a step above "garbage"
 
oopsboom [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

salvador.hardin: Moving to contactless traffic enforcement is a necessity, even putting the current public health crisis aside.

Traffic enforcement is a major stream for violation of constitutional rights, police violence incidents, police victimization incidents, and traffic accidents. Taking all that off the table is huge.

We also have a significant and worsening issue with traffic safety caused by wreckless speeders and the people that try to stop them by getting in their way. This is also the source of significant road rage, which in turn feeds accidents, etc.

Police enforcement can never ever reach volumes that will become a deterrent, so it is ineffective, expensive, and a constant feeder of negative relationships between police and their communities.

Remote enforcement would be cheaper, scalable, and less personal.

Most traffic violations should be de-criminalized and reconstituted as registration encumbrances. The owner is liable regardless of who is driving, so the constitutional questions of identifying drivers becomes moot. The law can be written in such a way that a driver impliedly indemnifies the owner, but it would be up to the owner to pursue that in civil court. Then put light cameras at every intersection, speed cameras at every mile market, and maybe even some autonomous vehicles that can enforce proper distance and slow drivers in the fast lane.


ooh, ooh, let me try

Traffic enforcement is a major stream of revenue and expanding that without hiring more bodies is huge.

Even though traffic today is safer, per capita, than it ever has been before, we keep tightening laws to criminalize new behaviors.  even though constant improvements in vehicle safety mean we should be raising safe speeds and such instead.

Police enforcement can never maximize profit, since is a constant cost both in payroll and people fighting tickets.
Remote enforcement is cheap, scalable, and denies targets the right to challenge their accuser.

Most traffic violations should be rewritten in such a way that they can not be fought but are just deducted directly from the victims next paycheck, or if necessary from a lien against their house.  then we can put these cameras everywhere, make everything illegal, and usher in a whole new class of debt slavery.
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

kb7rky: *laff*

"military grade"

Those of us who have been in the military know exactly what "military grade" is...just a step above "garbage"


It means it's sold on TV between The General auto-insurance and FlexSeal.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Also a lot of the stuff in the article (not that i support using drones to catch simple speeding) is inflammatory.

It isn't like they kept the hellfires armed on the side of it. When we use them for wildfire management (drone's, attack and transport helicopters, etc) its a good thing.

Not to mention a good chunk of anything in a plane is or would equal or exceed milspec standards if we are using that as our yardstick.

Just say, "Its not cool to use drones to handle simple speeding"
 
rickythepenguin
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
AZ had photo radar for a bit.  and they were sneaky farks about it.  the interstate, heading to the football stadium, would go from 65MPH to 75MPH like, every mile (if that) and there were cameras placed within a godamn inch of hte signs.  i'd drive home from football games and see the camera lights popping like popcorn.

and on a different stretch of I-17, I was driving and saw a light go off.  checked my speed, i was doing about 80 on a 75.  weeks later, ADOT sent the ticket with a plain as day picture of me driving, and 2-4 views of my license plate.  undisputable.

But.  Unbeknownst to us, the car was registered in my wife's name, only.

She got the ticket, as the sole registered owner.  the ticket said, "you can pay the fine, you may request a court date, or if you believe the person driving wasn't you, check this box and send the ticket back."  she was like, "what do i do?"  I said, "well, you are not lying, if you say that wasn't you driving.  That's a factual statement;  "ADOT, that wasn't me driving."  she sent it back with that box checked and we never heard from ADOT again!

(at least until i got a speeding ticket in a different car....)
 
JesseL [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: It's cheaper than the airplanes they normally use.


It's a General Atomics SkyGuardian. Unit price is in the neighborhood of $16 million. That buys a lot of Cessna 172 and Bell 206s.
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Or you could do it the non-idiotic way and set up a series of cameras at known lengths like in Europe. Take a picture of cars and if they pass in-between two sets of cameras and record the specific times, you can have an automated system do simple math to figure out if they were speeding in-between the cameras or not.

Alternatively, you could do the correct thing and stop using speed traps as a source of free revenue. Force Highway patrol to actually patrol the freeways to slow down dangerous speeding and prevent crashes instead of shaking your head over the rate of collisions on the freeway while collecting increased ticket revenue.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They might need a drone with jet propulsion if they want to catch people on the 5, especially as you get closer to Capistrano Beach/OC.
 
p51d007
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The only thing missing from these, versus the "Reaper" drones the military uses, is no
rockets/bombs....give em time.
Why don't they use the "Star Chaser" system.  It's a "sticky GPS" tag that is shot & sticks
to the suspect vehicle.   The police back off, let the idiot go where he wants then close in
when he stops.

cdnph.upi.comView Full Size
 
p51d007
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: How is this not the Boobies?

[i.pinimg.com image 400x395]



Here's another!

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

p51d007: The only thing missing from these, versus the "Reaper" drones the military uses, is no
rockets/bombs....give em time.
Why don't they use the "Star Chaser" system.  It's a "sticky GPS" tag that is shot & sticks
to the suspect vehicle.   The police back off, let the idiot go where he wants then close in
when he stops.

[cdnph.upi.com image 800x532]


Then they can bring the perp to the Star Chamber, where a bunch of judges will make sure he is prosecuted to the final extent of the law!
 
aba
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: Don't give Virginia ideas. I still won't willingly enter that state. All the red and blue lights


Virginia used to use Cessnas to enforce traffic speeds.  It was too costly to run the program and didn't work when weather was bad. They still have the signs up because it's cost more to remove the signs and the program still exists on the books, it just isn't funded
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So long as there's no tractor beam on the vessel.   Or any probing.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Truthman
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: M-G: I'd like to know more about how the drone might be used for traffic enforcement.  AIf it's going to be acting like a speed camera, that would be a problem to me.  BIf they mean as a way to monitor and locate the high-speed drivers that would be dangerous or impossible to pursue (i.e. sport bikes), then go for it.

CLooking for female sunbathers in back yards.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
