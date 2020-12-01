 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   A space ship we launched 54 years ago is coming home. Will be cleaned of space vampires, triffid spores   (nytimes.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Mmeehh, better get rid of the space herpes first.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It would be nice to capture it and do a metallurgic analysis after 50+ years in space
 
buntz [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Hopefully it hasn't merged with an alien intelligence as foretold in the prophecy.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I imagine in would be in quite the...
State of Decay
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I was seriously hoping V'Ger would return and destroy earth in holy hellfire. Which would still be an improvement over 2020.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What about blood beasts?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
For certain values of "we"

TEKI LATEX "Dinosaurs With Guns" (official video)
Youtube dWl-Kryr0dk
 
Flincher
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

UberDave: [Fark user image image 550x309]


Best part of that movie
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
scalpod
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
emby.mediaView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Neat.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

UberDave: [Fark user image 550x309]


Sign me up!
 
Captain_Sunshine [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Don't let the little girls out!

/Obscure but shouldn't be
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

UberDave: [Fark user image 550x309]


I know what they say about crazy, but damn!
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Hide your lugwrenches
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
