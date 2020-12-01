 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KOIN Portland)   If you ever wanted to be on a hallucinogenic advisory board, now's your chance   (koin.com) divider line
44
    More: Cool  
•       •       •

697 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Dec 2020 at 2:00 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



44 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't take the brown acid
 
p4p3rm4t3 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But the Oracles used Ethylene?

Mushrooms were used too, but the Ethylene was were it was at. Attempting to revive the oracle right? Only females could do it (probably because they were the smart ones but I'm not sure), and something about music.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go ask Dave. I think Dave wanted to serve on that.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I already read this next week.
 
ar393
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Huck And Molly Ziegler: Go ask Dave. I think Dave wanted to serve on that.


Dave's not here man
 
relaxitsjustme [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you run into trouble just try and remember that sooner or later you will come down.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are Jimmy Carter or Marianne Williamson available?
Ask President Carter - SNL
Youtube -68iTvhWNB0
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can think you're on the board without actually being on the board.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Huck And Molly Ziegler: Go ask Dave. I think Dave wanted to serve on that.


Go ask Alice.
 
CzarChasm [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Possibly interested:

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fuzzybacchus [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Person who has professional experience conducting scientific research regarding the use of psychedelic compounds in clinical therapy"

Mmmm hmmmm....
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will "research materials" be provided to "Members of the public"? Asking for an imaginary friend.
 
tarheel07
‘’ 1 hour ago  

relaxitsjustme: If you run into trouble just try and remember that sooner or later you will come down.


I'll always remember a buddy who, when tripping, made sure to keep an index card in his pocket with his name, the time he ate them, and "You will be fine" written on it.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

relaxitsjustme: If you run into trouble just try and remember that sooner or later you will come down.


That sounds good on paper but then you realize that sooner and later are human constructs designed to limit your temporal ability to constantly live in the now.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tarheel07: relaxitsjustme: If you run into trouble just try and remember that sooner or later you will come down.

I'll always remember a buddy who, when tripping, made sure to keep an index card in his pocket with his name, the time he ate them, and "You will be fine" written on it.


If you never replaced his card with one that has his grandfather's name and the date is 1956, you're a bigger man than me.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Algebrat: tarheel07: relaxitsjustme: If you run into trouble just try and remember that sooner or later you will come down.

I'll always remember a buddy who, when tripping, made sure to keep an index card in his pocket with his name, the time he ate them, and "You will be fine" written on it.

If you never replaced his card with one that has his grandfather's name and the date is 1956, you're a bigger man than me.


My card just says "see other side" on both sides.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Set and setting, people.

/and dosage, in my experience
//clear your head before you feed your head
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Monday, the OHA announced it is seeking applications for the Psilocybin Advisory Board from people fitting at least one of the following criteria:
Local health officer
Representative of a federally recognized Indian tribe
Psychologist
Physician
Person who has professional experience conducting scientific research regarding the use of psychedelic compounds in clinical therapy
Person with the Oregon Liquor Control Commission with experience working with the system for tracking the transfer of marijuana items
Person representing the Oregon Department of Justice
Member of the public
And many more

You May Qualify!
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm the last person you want hallucination advice from.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Billy Bathsalt: Algebrat: tarheel07: relaxitsjustme: If you run into trouble just try and remember that sooner or later you will come down.

I'll always remember a buddy who, when tripping, made sure to keep an index card in his pocket with his name, the time he ate them, and "You will be fine" written on it.

If you never replaced his card with one that has his grandfather's name and the date is 1956, you're a bigger man than me.

My card just says "see other side" on both sides.


mine is a makeup mirror that lets me see around corners, i think.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hallucinogenic Advisory Board is the name of my Life Planning Strategy *and* Depakote prescription...
 
maxheck
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I don't do hallucinogens, I always had the big car and being a big strapping guy who could deal with cops, 7-11 clerks and other people difficult to deal with when tripping....

Yeah, I pretty much spent YEARS as a hallucinogenic advisory board acting as designated trip-sitter.

Two rules, always agreed upon in advance:

1) All cars are real.

2) When Max says "Down is good" it means sit your ass down right where you are because Max detected an incipient something goofy and potentially harmful about to happen.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Monday, the OHA announced it is seeking applications for the Psilocybin Advisory Board from people fitting at least one of the following criteria:
Local health officer
Representative of a federally recognized Indian tribe
Psychologist
Physician
Person who has professional experience conducting scientific research regarding the use of psychedelic compounds in clinical therapy
Person with the Oregon Liquor Control Commission with experience working with the system for tracking the transfer of marijuana items
Person representing the Oregon Department of Justice
Member of the public
And many more

You May Qualify!


I may already be a wiener!!!!
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'll show them the life of the mind.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Hi, I'm here to apply for the job.  Not sure if this is the right place, but the giant purple dolphin floating on that ballon that looks like Ted Danson outside said this was the place. And did you know you have ants with human baby heads everywhere? You might want to call someone about that.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I don't know if I can handle the work load. I'm already on a hallucinatory board with Rand Paul.
 
Baloo Uriza [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Hmm, no pay range listed.  And my experience with Oregon means "well below average" to "if you need to know what it pays, you don't want the job that bad".
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Monday, the OHA announced it is seeking applications for the Psilocybin Advisory Board from people fitting at least one of the following criteria:
Local health officer
Representative of a federally recognized Indian tribe
Psychologist
Physician
Person who has professional experience conducting scientific research regarding the use of psychedelic compounds in clinical therapy
Person with the Oregon Liquor Control Commission with experience working with the system for tracking the transfer of marijuana items
Person representing the Oregon Department of Justice
Member of the public
And many more

You May Qualify!


Guys like me?  I'M A GUY LIKE ME!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
p4p3rm4t3 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Here's my hot take on the Oracle. It's a story I made up to explain them for myself.

Ahem...

The known civilized world was once ruled by women. They guarded knowledge of the past and with it ruled for a long time.

During this time a goat herder stumbled across two intersecting fault lines from which gasses emanated. His goats would often breath this gas and act strange almost instantly. The herder themselves tried breathing the gas and also became strange. Enjoying the feeling, the herder spread the news of their discovery.

Not long after, the rulers learned of this place and sent and investigator. The investigator inspected the location and learned of why and how it came to be. The investigator also noted that this particular emission was quiet useful for dulling pain. Especially the pain of monthly regeneration.

The investigator brought back their findings to the rulers. The rulers made laws disallowing the use of the gasses by the public. Who were very obedient out of fear. Only the rulers could use the gases.

For a long time after the rulers used the gases from the faults to dull the pain and steer the path of the public.
Around the place a large city developed. Through ages this place persisted. Until one day a large earthquake destroyed the city and forever closed the site.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I watched Genocyber on acid once. It was farking awesome.


I watched it again later sober and it was still farking awesome.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

p4p3rm4t3: Here's my hot take on the Oracle. It's a story I made up to explain them for myself.

Ahem...

The known civilized world was once ruled by women. They guarded knowledge of the past and with it ruled for a long time.

During this time a goat herder stumbled across two intersecting fault lines from which gasses emanated. His goats would often breath this gas and act strange almost instantly. The herder themselves tried breathing the gas and also became strange. Enjoying the feeling, the herder spread the news of their discovery.

Not long after, the rulers learned of this place and sent and investigator. The investigator inspected the location and learned of why and how it came to be. The investigator also noted that this particular emission was quiet useful for dulling pain. Especially the pain of monthly regeneration.

The investigator brought back their findings to the rulers. The rulers made laws disallowing the use of the gasses by the public. Who were very obedient out of fear. Only the rulers could use the gases.

For a long time after the rulers used the gases from the faults to dull the pain and steer the path of the public.
Around the place a large city developed. Through ages this place persisted. Until one day a large earthquake destroyed the city and forever closed the site.


You owe the Oracle a bacon and sardine sandwich on ergot rye.
 
p4p3rm4t3 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

bughunter: p4p3rm4t3: Here's my hot take on the Oracle. It's a story I made up to explain them for myself.

Ahem...

The known civilized world was once ruled by women. They guarded knowledge of the past and with it ruled for a long time.

During this time a goat herder stumbled across two intersecting fault lines from which gasses emanated. His goats would often breath this gas and act strange almost instantly. The herder themselves tried breathing the gas and also became strange. Enjoying the feeling, the herder spread the news of their discovery.

Not long after, the rulers learned of this place and sent and investigator. The investigator inspected the location and learned of why and how it came to be. The investigator also noted that this particular emission was quiet useful for dulling pain. Especially the pain of monthly regeneration.

The investigator brought back their findings to the rulers. The rulers made laws disallowing the use of the gasses by the public. Who were very obedient out of fear. Only the rulers could use the gases.

For a long time after the rulers used the gases from the faults to dull the pain and steer the path of the public.
Around the place a large city developed. Through ages this place persisted. Until one day a large earthquake destroyed the city and forever closed the site.

You owe the Oracle a bacon and sardine sandwich on ergot rye.

haha im bad at writing

/ive sacrificed many a sandwich dont you worry
 
Golden Brown Delicious
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Had a friend once with a doctorate in chemistry who was trying to cultivate ergot in liquid. I do wonder whatever became of him...
 
scalpod
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'd rather be on the hallucinatory advisory board.

Is it real? Ask me!
 
AteMyBrain
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

relaxitsjustme: If you run into trouble just try and remember that sooner or later you will come down.


The great thing about psilocybin mushrooms is that you can eat a small enough amount to just feel ecstatic and never want to come down. And in the process, stimulate the living FARK out of your brain.
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Baloo Uriza: Hmm, no pay range listed.  And my experience with Oregon means "well below average" to "if you need to know what it pays, you don't want the job that bad".


they pay in "product"
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
In case anyone is interested in reading about the research being done, check out maps.org.
 
maxheck
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Golden Brown Delicious: Had a friend once with a doctorate in chemistry who was trying to cultivate ergot in liquid. I do wonder whatever became of him...


My sister is a molecular biologist who did her undergrad work on plants. We had great plans for creating Delta-9 THC producing algae one could cultivate pretty much anywhere, such as a fishtank.

We called it project Splalgae.

It got as far as most plans hatched while stoned.
 
deadromanoff
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

jso2897: I'm the last person you want hallucination advice from.


Go on.......
 
Baloo Uriza [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

the voice of raisin: Baloo Uriza: Hmm, no pay range listed.  And my experience with Oregon means "well below average" to "if you need to know what it pays, you don't want the job that bad".

they pay in "product"


Knowing Oregon, probably also while making you sign a noncompete so you can't monetize it...
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Monday, the OHA announced it is seeking applications for the Psilocybin Advisory Board from people fitting at least one of the following criteria:
Local health officer
Representative of a federally recognized Indian tribe
Psychologist
Physician
Person who has professional experience conducting scientific research regarding the use of psychedelic compounds in clinical therapy
Person with the Oregon Liquor Control Commission with experience working with the system for tracking the transfer of marijuana items
Person representing the Oregon Department of Justice
Member of the public
And many more

You May Qualify!


Too bad I'm no longer allowed in Oregon.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Psshhht!! You gotta have like, farking college and shiat.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Karma Chameleon: relaxitsjustme: If you run into trouble just try and remember that sooner or later you will come down.

That sounds good on paper but then you realize that sooner and later are human constructs designed to limit your temporal ability to constantly live in the now.


Here's Tom with the weather.
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.