(WCCB Charlotte)   Twerking? Hell no, the customer ain't always right   (wccbcharlotte.com) divider line
skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The customer is always right" means that whatever they want to buy, you say it's perfect and sell it to them.

It does NOT mean "Customers get to do whatever the hell they want."
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He said, "75% of my customers are ladies. And I want men to show respect for themselves and how they carry themselves here. So how can I tell the men to respect themselves and you guys are twerking on glass? You want to do it? Get the (expletive) out my restaurant. Because I did it for our people and for our culture. No, don't do it again. If you don't like it, get out because I don't need your money."

Protecting the sensibilities of the lady folk, from twerking, is a suspicious reason for banning it. I suspect something homophobic may be afoot.
 
Salmon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Who the fark twerks at a restaurant?

Pretty sure I could get kicked out of Smitty's for twerking.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This is why I prefer to dine at Taco Bell.  They don't mind my twerking.
 
SirMadness [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
FTFA: "He says he asked the customers two times not stand up and dance on the furniture, but they continued to do so. "

Nice media spin, dick.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
He had "Get the HELL off the furniture and the get the HELL out!", but no, he couldn't just stop and declare victory.....
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Kevin Kelly Kocktails?
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The 'customer' is using a raging dickhead, with no concept of business, fair-use, or what reasonable expectations are.  At best, they are just plain wrong.  At worst, they are attempting to scam the business because 'they can afford it'.

fark customers, for the most part.  It is what it is.  If you don't like it, go elsewhere.
 
Snort
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
A classy establishment!
 
doomjesse [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
We're they hurting anyone? Damaging property?  Disrupting anyone else?  Unless it's one of these 3 things.  Leave it alone.  Roll your eyes and move on.  Your "moral" reasons are your problem not the customers.

That being said, give the business 4 months before it goes belly up.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I knew a gis for twerking on glass would be well rewarded:
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
/ddgis, actually
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

doomjesse: We're they hurting anyone? Damaging property?  Disrupting anyone else?  Unless it's one of these 3 things.  Leave it alone.  Roll your eyes and move on.  Your "moral" reasons are your problem not the customers.

That being said, give the business 4 months before it goes belly up.



D) Creating a massive insurance risk.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

doomjesse: We're they hurting anyone (No but could have)? Damaging property (YES)?  Disrupting anyone else (YES)?  Unless it's one of these 3 things.  Leave it alone.  Roll your eyes and move on.  Your "moral" reasons are your problem not the customers.

That being said, give the business 4 months before it goes belly up.


/How about people act like adults when dining in a restaurant.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Guy asks people to have respect for themselves and others, receives backlash"
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: doomjesse: We're they hurting anyone? Damaging property?  Disrupting anyone else?  Unless it's one of these 3 things.  Leave it alone.  Roll your eyes and move on.  Your "moral" reasons are your problem not the customers.

That being said, give the business 4 months before it goes belly up.


D) Creating a massive insurance risk.


Exactly, if Dalton didn't let that blond chick dance on that table in Road House, then this guy can certain have the same policy.

And in a lot of places allowing dancing in the restaurant area is a violation of liquor licenses laws.
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tuxq
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I gotta side with the restaurant owner on this one.
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Not in every way, but in many ways older ways of behaving were better.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
nyseattitude [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Salmon: Who the fark twerks at a restaurant?

Pretty sure I could get kicked out of Smitty's for twerking.


You sound white af
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

skyotter: "The customer is always right" means that whatever they want to buy, you say it's perfect and sell it to them.

It does NOT mean "Customers get to do whatever the hell they want."


What if they want to buy a night with the cute girl behind the cash register?  Customer is not always right, and does not always get what they want.

I do believe in giving every customer the best amount of service so long as it doesn't hurt the dignity of your employees or other customers.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

doomjesse: We're they hurting anyone? Damaging property?  Disrupting anyone else?  Unless it's one of these 3 things.  Leave it alone.  Roll your eyes and move on.  Your "moral" reasons are your problem not the customers.

That being said, give the business 4 months before it goes belly up.


What if the customers don't like the dancing either?   Here is a testimonial from someone who was there

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: FrancoFile: doomjesse: We're they hurting anyone? Damaging property?  Disrupting anyone else?  Unless it's one of these 3 things.  Leave it alone.  Roll your eyes and move on.  Your "moral" reasons are your problem not the customers.

That being said, give the business 4 months before it goes belly up.


D) Creating a massive insurance risk.

Exactly, if Dalton didn't let that blond chick dance on that table in Road House, then this guy can certain have the same policy.

And in a lot of places allowing dancing in the restaurant area is a violation of liquor licenses laws.


What's his policy on letting customers touch boobs for $20?
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Owner was in the right when he told them not to dance on top of his furniture.  When he made it about the morality of the dancing itself, he crossed a line.
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

doomjesse: We're they hurting anyone? Damaging property?  Disrupting anyone else?  Unless it's one of these 3 things.  Leave it alone.  Roll your eyes and move on.  Your "moral" reasons are your problem not the customers.

That being said, give the business 4 months before it goes belly up.


so if the customer falls off the furniture and breaks their arm (or ass), they will be barred from suing the owner?
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Kevin Kelly Kocktails?


yeah I caught that too....awful lotta "K"s there.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The customer is always an asshole
Youtube PdfLnwM_BEk
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Twerking on glass is 2020's pheasant under glass.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This thread needs more twerk.

Major Lazer - Bubble Butt (Feat. Bruno Mars, 2 Chainz, Tyga & Mystic) (Official Pop-Up Video)
Youtube QbS6AD_9AA8


/official video is 'restricted'
//can't imagine why
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

smed7: jaytkay: Kevin Kelly Kocktails?

yeah I caught that too....awful lotta "K"s there.


Three "K's" is indeed awful.

The whole lot of 'em.
 
nyseattitude [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This girls twerk so hot she needs a fan

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Basement Jaxx - Twerk (feat. Yo Majesty)
Youtube J4Y4EK4KdTQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U0e​S3z​C3Jco
 
patrick767
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Not really seeing why the owner was apologizing. If he doesn't want people dancing on the furniture at his restaurant, that's fine. Seems like a reasonable request and these customers ignored him, so he told them to get out. The end. That went viral? That was somehow worth a 5 minute segment on a newscast?

nyseattitude: Salmon: Who the fark twerks at a restaurant?

Pretty sure I could get kicked out of Smitty's for twerking.

You sound white af


Really? Only white people think twerking at a restaurant is odd? wtf?
 
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Child of gor**2 spotted.

Mayday!
Bailout. Bailout. Bailout.
 
AteMyBrain
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

doomjesse: We're they hurting anyone? Damaging property?  Disrupting anyone else?  Unless it's one of these 3 things.  Leave it alone.  Roll your eyes and move on.  Your "moral" reasons are your problem not the customers.



Nope. You get to say that when you own the place. You don't get to make those decisions for someone else.

And it may not be entirely moral reasoning. It may be that his normal customers are disgusted by someone standing on a table and wiggling like they're trying to dislodge a dingleberry while they're eating at the next table.

"disrupting anyone else" is a yes anyway.
 
doomjesse [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: doomjesse: We're they hurting anyone (No but could have)? Damaging property (YES)?  Disrupting anyone else (YES)?  Unless it's one of these 3 things.  Leave it alone.  Roll your eyes and move on.  Your "moral" reasons are your problem not the customers.

That being said, give the business 4 months before it goes belly up.

/How about people act like adults when dining in a restaurant.


I'm sorry, but have you been to the grocery store?  People (in general) can't even get dressed like adults much less act like them.
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

demaL-demaL-yeH: Child of gor**2 spotted.

Mayday!
Bailout. Bailout. Bailout.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

nyseattitude: This girls twerk so hot she needs a fan

[Fark user image 320x261] [View Full Size image _x_]


Goddammit, it may be 3pm in NYC, but it's lunchtime here.

/pushes away bowl of matza
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Ginnungagap42: demaL-demaL-yeH: Child of gor**2 spotted.

Mayday!
Bailout. Bailout. Bailout.

[Fark user image image 400x400]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

AteMyBrain: doomjesse: We're they hurting anyone? Damaging property?  Disrupting anyone else?  Unless it's one of these 3 things.  Leave it alone.  Roll your eyes and move on.  Your "moral" reasons are your problem not the customers.


Nope. You get to say that when you own the place. You don't get to make those decisions for someone else.

And it may not be entirely moral reasoning. It may be that his normal customers are disgusted by someone standing on a table and wiggling like they're trying to dislodge a dingleberry while they're eating at the next table.

"disrupting anyone else" is a yes anyway.


Hehe dingleberry
 
doomjesse [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

AteMyBrain: doomjesse: We're they hurting anyone? Damaging property?  Disrupting anyone else?  Unless it's one of these 3 things.  Leave it alone.  Roll your eyes and move on.  Your "moral" reasons are your problem not the customers.


Nope. You get to say that when you own the place. You don't get to make those decisions for someone else.

And it may not be entirely moral reasoning. It may be that his normal customers are disgusted by someone standing on a table and wiggling like they're trying to dislodge a dingleberry while they're eating at the next table.

"disrupting anyone else" is a yes anyway.


You sound like the no gay cake people.  A business may have their beliefs but should not force their beliefs on paying customers.  Now there is every reason to not allow them to dance, but the "moral" part isn't one of them.

/gay cake people is my Village People cover band.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: doomjesse: We're they hurting anyone (No but could have)? Damaging property (YES)?  Disrupting anyone else (YES)?  Unless it's one of these 3 things.  Leave it alone.  Roll your eyes and move on.  Your "moral" reasons are your problem not the customers.

That being said, give the business 4 months before it goes belly up.

/How about people act like adults when dining in a restaurant.


Thank you. This is abberent behavior. At a certain age, grow the fark up and act like an adult.

If you wanna let your hair down and run wild and fark things up? Biker and dive bars exist for a reason.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

nyseattitude: This girls twerk so hot she needs a fan

[Fark user image image 320x261]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nyseattitude [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

patrick767: Not really seeing why the owner was apologizing. If he doesn't want people dancing on the furniture at his restaurant, that's fine. Seems like a reasonable request and these customers ignored him, so he told them to get out. The end. That went viral? That was somehow worth a 5 minute segment on a newscast?

nyseattitude: Salmon: Who the fark twerks at a restaurant?

Pretty sure I could get kicked out of Smitty's for twerking.

You sound white af

Really? Only white people think twerking at a restaurant is odd? wtf?


That's not what I said at all
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

doomjesse: BeotchPudding: doomjesse: We're they hurting anyone (No but could have)? Damaging property (YES)?  Disrupting anyone else (YES)?  Unless it's one of these 3 things.  Leave it alone.  Roll your eyes and move on.  Your "moral" reasons are your problem not the customers.

That being said, give the business 4 months before it goes belly up.

/How about people act like adults when dining in a restaurant.

I'm sorry, but have you been to the grocery store?  People (in general) can't even get dressed like adults much less act like them.


Thank you so much for the one month, it is very appreciated.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Salmon: Who the fark twerks at a restaurant?


Well...
 
Gnaglor
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Snort: A classy establishment!


media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

doomjesse: AteMyBrain: doomjesse: We're they hurting anyone? Damaging property?  Disrupting anyone else?  Unless it's one of these 3 things.  Leave it alone.  Roll your eyes and move on.  Your "moral" reasons are your problem not the customers.


Nope. You get to say that when you own the place. You don't get to make those decisions for someone else.

And it may not be entirely moral reasoning. It may be that his normal customers are disgusted by someone standing on a table and wiggling like they're trying to dislodge a dingleberry while they're eating at the next table.

"disrupting anyone else" is a yes anyway.

You sound like the no gay cake people.  A business may have their beliefs but should not force their beliefs on paying customers.  Now there is every reason to not allow them to dance, but the "moral" part isn't one of them.


Normally I'm pretty good at this game, but I honest to god can't tell if you're serious.
 
Snort
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

nyseattitude: Salmon: Who the fark twerks at a restaurant?

Pretty sure I could get kicked out of Smitty's for twerking.

You sound white af


Everybody drink!
 
