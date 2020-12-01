 Skip to content
(Talking Points Memo)   Disaster emergency plans by state: CA: family members to provide basic hygiene. NYC: family members may be asked to operate manual oxygen ventilators. ND: no attempts to resuscitate people in cardiac arrest. OK: IV hookups at veterinary offices   (talkingpointsmemo.com) divider line
bentheguard [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The fact that states have had to come up with such guidelines is not only appalling, but is downright sickening to the stomach.
 
hammettman
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So much winning.  But I guess we're keeping the economy going?!  Rest of the world:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sdd2000
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

hammettman: So much winning.  But I guess we're keeping the economy going?!  Rest of the world:


Fark user imageView Full Size


Thank Moscow Mitch for this.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
'Murica.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Four hookups at veterinary clinics?   Well, I've seen some cute vet assistants.  Count me in on that one.
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fun covid fact: the largest part of FEMA is undertakers. In a large disaster having a group experience in working with the dead and social customs around the dead is important. I bring this up because it seems to be the sum total of Republican planning.
 
Pinner
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Stay home, stay out of the way. Close your eyes if you don't want to watch.
Anyone that is going down with Covid from this point forward, with the exception of essential workers on the front lines helping people, can eat shiat.
Give them a tattoo or put them in a database with a pre-existing idiot condition.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Weird that all this is necessary for a Democrat hoax.
 
