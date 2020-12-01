 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Week)   Boomers who worried about the Internet warping their kids' minds were psychologically projecting all along   (theweek.com) divider line
16
    More: Obvious  
•       •       •

273 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 01 Dec 2020 at 3:20 PM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It verges on mental illness, what I see from friends who suddenly seem to be nuts. I won't hang out with the shopping cart mumblers even if I have known them forever.

/Boomer
//Check out my new band
///Shopping Cart Mumblers
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I love MSNBC mostly because of Rachel Maddow. The only thing Google does is make me not to have things memorized.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
did we not have this very same thread last week?
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It's all that damn lemon party's fault.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Peat, Peat and Repeat. NuFark is best Fark, yes.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

edmo: It verges on mental illness, what I see from friends who suddenly seem to be nuts. I won't hang out with the shopping cart mumblers even if I have known them forever.

/Boomer
//Check out my new band
///Shopping Cart Mumblers


hackensackmeridianhealth.orgView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chaghatai [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Makes sense-zoomers are growing up online, but for boomers, the internet is like an invasive species they have no natural defense against
 
bluejeansonfire [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Video games will rot your brain," they said before watching 4 hours of sitcoms and reading pseudoscience "journals" claiming that electromagnetic fields and misaligned chakras are the reasons they have cancer.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I am still pissed that because of boomer lies I spent every penny I earned in my youth on heavy metal records and I have yet to become a baby eating devil worshipper. Totes false advertising, IMHO.
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Chaghatai: Makes sense-zoomers are growing up online, but for boomers, the internet is like an invasive species they have no natural defense against


The grew up believing if it's written down or broadcast, it has credibility.  Which for most of their lives was true.

Applying that thought process to the internet is, frankly, dangerous.
 
gaspode
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Chaghatai: Makes sense-zoomers are growing up online, but for boomers, the internet is like an invasive species they have no natural defense against


And late gen-xers find the internet a disappointing perversion of what they began and expected so much from. Really guys. Did it HAVE to be this shiat? Look at what it can do, it could have been SO good. coonts ruined it.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fwd: fwd: fwd: fwd: fwd: O.K. boomer
 
Eric Shun
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
JUST TYPE IN ALL CAPS, EVERYTHING WILL BE OKAY.

OKAY, HOW DO YOU SEND THIS E-MAIL? WHAT DO YOU MEAN IT'S NOT, I AM TRYING TO RESPOND TO THIS FRACKING SURVEY (FARK.COM?)

I DON'T KNOW, THE LITTLE MICROPHONE IS SHOWING UP AGAIN ON THE KEYBOARD. UH OH, IT'S TYPING WHAT I SAY. DELETE! GO BACK! WHAT DO YOU DO TO STOP IT? CALL BRAD HE KNOWS HOW TO, WAIT I THINK I PUSH THIS
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 minute ago  

fragMasterFlash: I am still pissed that because of boomer lies I spent every penny I earned in my youth on heavy metal records and I have yet to become a baby eating devil worshipper. Totes false advertising, IMHO.


Really? Worked for me. The Dark Lord and I have a very close relationship.
 
extroverted_suicide
‘’ less than a minute ago  

smed7: did we not have this very same thread last week?


Yes, but Fark is a fortress built on a foundation of repeats.

I don't know what that means.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.