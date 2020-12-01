 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Obama says he looked into UFO stuff while President, refuses to divulge what he discovered. Which obviously means ALIENS   (nypost.com) divider line
37
    More: Amusing  
•       •       •

757 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 01 Dec 2020 at 1:35 PM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's amazing how good governments are, given their track records in almost every other field, at hushing up things like alien encounters.
One reason may be that the aliens themselves are too embarrassed to talk about it.
It's not known why most of the space-going races of the universe want to undertake rummaging in Earthling underwear as a prelude to formal contact. But representatives of several hundred races have taken to hanging out, unsuspected by one another, in rural corners of the planet and, as a result of this, keep on abducting other would-be abductees. Some have been in fact abducted while waiting to carry out an abduction on a couple of aliens trying to abduct the aliens who were, as a result of misunderstood instructions, trying to form cattle into circles and mutilate crops.
The planet Earth is now banned to all alien races until they can compare notes and find out how many, if any, real humans they have actually got. It is gloomily suspected that there is only one - who is big, hairy, and has very large feet.
The truth may be out there, but the lies are inside your head."
― Terry Pratchett
 
FarkOf40000Years [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Don't you think that if the government had any knowledge of aliens in any form, our current Dipshiat-in-Chief would have tweeted about it a jillion times by now?
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

FarkOf40000Years: Don't you think that if the government had any knowledge of aliens in any form, our current Dipshiat-in-Chief would have tweeted about it a jillion times by now?


Two words: Plausible deniability.


Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So if you made it to the absolute top of the pyramid and you are in the position that has access to the most information anyone living has ever had aren't you going to check?  I think you can allow a president that, can't you?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: "It's amazing how good governments are, given their track records in almost every other field, at hushing up things like alien encounters.
One reason may be that the aliens themselves are too embarrassed to talk about it.
It's not known why most of the space-going races of the universe want to undertake rummaging in Earthling underwear as a prelude to formal contact. But representatives of several hundred races have taken to hanging out, unsuspected by one another, in rural corners of the planet and, as a result of this, keep on abducting other would-be abductees. Some have been in fact abducted while waiting to carry out an abduction on a couple of aliens trying to abduct the aliens who were, as a result of misunderstood instructions, trying to form cattle into circles and mutilate crops.
The planet Earth is now banned to all alien races until they can compare notes and find out how many, if any, real humans they have actually got. It is gloomily suspected that there is only one - who is big, hairy, and has very large feet.
The truth may be out there, but the lies are inside your head."
― Terry Pratchett


it's not the gov't. it's private contractors. we all know what's going, it's getting leaked out more and more. hell, we knew in 47 when roswell happened, but the hushed it up, and began moving all the secret stuff to lockheed, and other private companies.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

FarkOf40000Years: Don't you think that if the government had any knowledge of aliens in any form, our current Dipshiat-in-Chief would have tweeted about it a jillion times by now?


They wouldn't have told him.
I assume there are many, many things they didn't tell him.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

FarkOf40000Years: Don't you think that if the government had any knowledge of aliens in any form, our current Dipshiat-in-Chief would have tweeted about it a jillion times by now?


they would never tell him. nixon took his buddy jackie gleason to wright paterson to see shiat, and they wouldn't let him in.
 
Minus1Kelvin
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It would literally be the first thing I asked about if i were president.
 
Stantz
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Related:

Will Smith talks Aliens at The White House
Youtube wmjXCZRDIYE
 
Serious Black
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Better than looking into the sun right before a total solar eclipse.
 
DjangoStonereaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

FarkOf40000Years: Don't you think that if the government had any knowledge of aliens in any form, our current Dipshiat-in-Chief would have tweeted about it a jillion times by now?


As much as it is possible to prove a negative, Trump's lack of bragging about having access to "The Best
Intergalactic Technology, let me tell you" should be proof enough that there are no UFOs at Area 51.

/Then again..... the tinfoil hat crowd will claim that "Project Warp Drive" is somehow proof
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm hoping it was The Culture coming to co-opt our race. I want drug glands in my brain.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

FarkOf40000Years: Don't you think that if the government had any knowledge of aliens in any form, our current Dipshiat-in-Chief would have tweeted about it a jillion times by now?


Unless he decides to take the same position in regard to an alien invasion fleet that he took with Covid.
 
mpirooz [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Well, the majority of UFO stuff is top secret military stuff. The rest is just simple anomalies that can be easily explained and reproduced.

So, yeah, that makes sense.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

FarkOf40000Years: Don't you think that if the government had any knowledge of aliens in any form, our current Dipshiat-in-Chief would have tweeted about it a jillion times by now?



Why would he do it now, when he can monetize it after he's out of office. I mean, really monetize it.
 
Mr Guy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Having been in the defense industry and seen how effective our defense industry is, if there were aliens, we'd know.

Aliens are the cover up.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Scientology is real!
 
Officer Collins
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Trump will certainly reveal everything he knows once he leaves office. For a price...

Of course nothing he says can be believed.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

mpirooz: Well, the majority of UFO stuff is top secret military stuff. The rest is just simple anomalies that can be easily explained and reproduced.

So, yeah, that makes sense.


Yup, it is just us covering up our own military stuff, Obama would not want to disclose that.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: FarkOf40000Years: Don't you think that if the government had any knowledge of aliens in any form, our current Dipshiat-in-Chief would have tweeted about it a jillion times by now?


Why would he do it now, when he can monetize it after he's out of office. I mean, really monetize it.


And, thus, why the intelligence is scared as hell about state secrets leaking after Trump is given the boot.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
But seriously, do you really think that Obama would out himself as an alien?
 
The5thElement [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

damageddude: FarkOf40000Years: Don't you think that if the government had any knowledge of aliens in any form, our current Dipshiat-in-Chief would have tweeted about it a jillion times by now?

Two words: Plausible deniability.


[Fark user image image 365x193][Fark user image image 274x157]


They don't let me out very often.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ThatSillyGoose
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
s.faketrumptweet.comView Full Size
 
darkeyes
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The secret that Obama is keeping is that Dominion voting machines are made from alien technology that were put in place by Clinton that helped throw the election for Biden.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
My sister was stationed at Wright-Patt for a while. I used to visit there there when she lived in base housing. She was a photographer back then and had some clearances. She was allowed in Hangar 18 and would have to go in there from time to time. She said she saw things tha
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Turns out the guy a bunch of white people called a "secret Muslim" knows a percentage of people with white ancestors are all space alien human hybrids who aren't 100% human.

/The woman menstruates she can't be a space alien, is a false negative if that woman's mother never had wisdom teeth.
 
RasIanI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DjangoStonereaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

darkeyes: The secret that Obama is keeping is that Dominion voting machines are made from alien technology that were put in place by Clinton that helped throw the election for Biden.


"We see what you did there, Earther"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JAYoung
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Where do you think Obama got his time machine?
(Of course he uses it every time someone spills the beans.)
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
As I've gotten older, there is one truth I've realized:   it doesn't matter if aliens exist or not, I still have to go to work tomorrow.
 
mpirooz [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

RasIanI: [Fark user image 425x228]


I love that Lou Dobbs is actively morphing into Trump. It's farking crazy, but goddamn these people are twisted servile mutants.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

JAYoung: Where do you think Obama got his time machine?
(Of course he uses it every time someone spills the beans.)


I don't care if playing with e115 is bad, buffalo pterodactyl wings taste good.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Think it was Bill Hicks who said that the first thing they do with a new President is to walk him into a secret room and debrief him about all the secrets...including aliens and how things really work.  They end it with a film of the JFK assassination, from a completely different, never-been-seen, angle.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

RasIanI: [Fark user image image 425x228]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size


Supreme commander.
 
Unrealistic Decoy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
dl9fvu4r30qs1.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Sorry, there are no aliens.  This boring planet is as good as it gets right now.
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.