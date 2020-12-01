 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's two hour serving of 80's alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Redd Kross, The Lotus Eaters, Cardiacs, and The Fallout Club. Hear what terrestrial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #170. Starts 1PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
142 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 01 Dec 2020 at 12:30 PM



18 Comments
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
good morning you beautiful lot
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
YEAH! CARDIACS.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Standing by...
 
Pista
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello all.
 
ultraluzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


you know what you did, socalnewwaver
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ultraluzer: [Fark user image 380x381]

you know what you did, socalnewwaver


lyrics:

capybara-bara-bara capybara
capybara-bara-bara capybara
capybara-bara-bara capybara
(repeat until happy)
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
[dances a jig...]
 
Pista
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Oh yes. The Cramps.
Still get the wibbles for Ivy.
 
djslowdive
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Pista: Oh yes. The Cramps.
Still get the wibbles for Ivy.


For good reason
 
Pista
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Oh lordy this cover is divine.
Don't think I've ever heard Dancing Queen covered before.
 
Pista
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Pista: Oh yes. The Cramps.
Still get the wibbles for Ivy.

For good reason


It's the red hair (especially when it's curly)
That has to be it.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Pista: djslowdive: Pista: Oh yes. The Cramps.
Still get the wibbles for Ivy.

For good reason

It's the red hair (especially when it's curly)
That has to be it.


there is a metric arseload of stuff about ivy to give one the wibbles. NTTAWWT.
 
BourbonMakesItBetter
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Ooh! Trashcan Sinatras! One of my favorites. Okay, so every show I hear at least one thing that is one of my favorites, but still...
 
Pista
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Nobody plays tracks from this album.
Probably all scared of the title
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Pista: Nobody plays tracks from this album.
Probably all scared of the title


nobody else
 
Pista
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: Nobody plays tracks from this album.
Probably all scared of the title

nobody else


That's what I meant.
I don't recall anyone else playing a track off Everybody Wants To Shag..   ever
 
whidbey
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Love Redd Kross.   Saw them in their Hair Period.  Rocking.
 
