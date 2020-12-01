 Skip to content
 
(The Daily Beast)   Going to a lockdown orgy is not a good look, especially for diplomats and members of the European Parliament. Heh. Members
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
FTA: "We interrupted a gang bang!"
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Not wearing masks?
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Orgies? In the EU? Well I suppose we could reconsider this whole Brexit thing....
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm not angry about the orgy, I'm just disappointed in the bad pandemic hygiene.

Although... was it a latex orgy? Because that seems safer.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The buffet at an EU parliament orgy must be epic.
 
TheDarkSaintOfGin [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What if they're all part of eachother's quarantine bubble?
 
sn0r
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What the article doesn't mention is that this was a gay orgy and the guy in question is an anti-gay Hungarian MEP who was instrumental in drafting the passage of the new Hungarian constitution denoting marriage as being between a man and woman.

https://twitter.com/panyiszabolcs/sta​t​us/1333773937185067010
 
WrongTrousers
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
A party of legs in the air.. at first I thought that meant one pair of legs.. so just one woman in the room?
 
TheDarkSaintOfGin [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Orgies? In the EU? Well I suppose we could reconsider this whole Brexit thing....


I guess you've never been to Berlin.

/orgies and the fan mile durimg was basically my entire time in Berlin
//no orgies on the fan mile though :(
 
OldJames
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Alphax: Not wearing masks?


Makes it easier to eat
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
EL EM [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

sn0r: What the article doesn't mention is that this was a gay orgy and the guy in question is an anti-gay Hungarian MEP who was instrumental in drafting the passage of the new Hungarian constitution denoting marriage as being between a man and woman.

https://twitter.com/panyiszabolcs/stat​us/1333773937185067010


Is that shocking, really?
 
ClicheRinpoche [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

sn0r: What the article doesn't mention is that this was a gay orgy and the guy in question is an anti-gay Hungarian MEP who was instrumental in drafting the passage of the new Hungarian constitution denoting marriage as being between a man and woman.

https://twitter.com/panyiszabolcs/stat​us/1333773937185067010


Plus sa change...
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
but did they have a buffet?
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The Texas Legislature accepts the challenge.  Early January 2021.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 1 minute ago  

EL EM: sn0r: What the article doesn't mention is that this was a gay orgy and the guy in question is an anti-gay Hungarian MEP who was instrumental in drafting the passage of the new Hungarian constitution denoting marriage as being between a man and woman.

https://twitter.com/panyiszabolcs/stat​us/1333773937185067010

Is that shocking, really?


Depends. Were all the participants of age?
 
sn0r
‘’ less than a minute ago  

pueblonative: EL EM: sn0r: What the article doesn't mention is that this was a gay orgy and the guy in question is an anti-gay Hungarian MEP who was instrumental in drafting the passage of the new Hungarian constitution denoting marriage as being between a man and woman.

https://twitter.com/panyiszabolcs/stat​us/1333773937185067010

Is that shocking, really?

Depends. Were all the participants of age?


He was also in possession of XTC, lol. His career is over.
 
Armchair_Invective [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Gives new innuendo to "Minister without Portfolio."
 
