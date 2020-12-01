 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Montgomery Advertiser)   65 years ago today, a young woman named Rosa Parks refused to sit in the back of the bus and the rest is history   (montgomeryadvertiser.com) divider line
46
    More: Hero  
•       •       •

244 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Dec 2020 at 11:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



46 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
OutKast - Rosa Parks (Official Video)
Youtube drsQLEU0N1Y


/obligatory
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The things that go into making history always fascinate me

Just One Thing
Youtube EQWFUCijLz8
 
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When something really needs to be changed, it usually comes down to someone  too tired, sore and fed up to give a fark!

It's a phenomenon not uncommon in Congressional Medal of Honor winners.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
media.npr.orgView Full Size



What a manly man. A real man. A man who respects.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
scifimoviezone.comView Full Size
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
A stark reminder of how recently historical events that changed America happened...
 
Zizzowop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Thank you Claudette Colvin.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Zizzowop: Thank you Claudette Colvin.


Why? She didn't accomplish anything.

Sometimes, being the first isn't what's important.

/good on her anyway, but meh
 
Abox
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Is it history?  Blacks still refuse to sit in the back of the bus.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

mr_a: When something really needs to be changed, it usually comes down to someone  too tired, sore and fed up to give a fark!

It's a phenomenon not uncommon in Congressional Medal of Honor winners.


Rosa Parks being tired is bullshiat we are taught in school in an attempt to gloss over all of the incredibly hard work that had to be done in the civil rights movement because of so much white resistance. Parks's action was a concerted group plan and it worked masterfully.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Zizzowop: Thank you Claudette Colvin.

Why? She didn't accomplish anything.

Sometimes, being the first isn't what's important.

/good on her anyway, but meh


The power of effective PR campaigns.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Very very rude!  People just wanted to go home and she was inconveniencing them.

You know, you'll never win people to your side if you make them uncomfortable.  I say this out of concern.
 
Zizzowop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Zizzowop: Thank you Claudette Colvin.

Why? She didn't accomplish anything.

Sometimes, being the first isn't what's important.

/good on her anyway, but meh



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7U-et​8​qOXLs
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
...and the Dixiecrats/Republicans have been trying to drag us back to yesterday ever since.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's also the date Helen Keller finally escaped from the attic.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm sympathetic to her cause but couldn't she have chosen a less confrontational way to get her point across?
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
that's why they invented the short school bus. shiat never ends.
 
Herodotus
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It was a publicity stunt organized by civil rights activists at the time. Claudette Colvin did the same thing in March 1955, nine months earlier, without the fame and without being prompted to by other activists. She was considered less "digestible" to the media than Rosa Parks.

Rosa Parks is still cool, but I wish more people knew about Claudette Colvin doing it on her own, and doing it first, without all the awards and celebrating decades after.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
She'd be sitting on the nuclear reactor in this bad boy:
Fark user imageView Full Size

An incredibly dumb movie - even by entertainment-starved 70's standards.
 
someonelse
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: mr_a: When something really needs to be changed, it usually comes down to someone  too tired, sore and fed up to give a fark!

It's a phenomenon not uncommon in Congressional Medal of Honor winners.

Rosa Parks being tired is bullshiat we are taught in school in an attempt to gloss over all of the incredibly hard work that had to be done in the civil rights movement because of so much white resistance. Parks's action was a concerted group plan and it worked masterfully.


I mean, no doubt she was tired. But yeah, she was a committed activist trying to bring about systemic change. Not just a tired old lady who got randomly fed up one day, as too many old history books taught.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
And around 49 years ago, women in snow white Switzerland got the right to vote.  The Swiss Post Office ran the bus service, the genius named DeJoy hadn't been born in Brooklyn yet, so the bus was a problem.  It all comes together.
 
dkulprit [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Zizzowop: Thank you Claudette Colvin.

Why? She didn't accomplish anything.

Sometimes, being the first isn't what's important.

/good on her anyway, but meh


She is what inspired them to choose a
Rosa Parks.  She was 15 and pregnant out of wedlock so the movement decided it wouldn't garner as much sympathy....  because who would care about about a 15 year old hoer.

So they literally chose Rosa Parks to do the same thing because they realized they could get some good sympathy PR out of it.

So yeah, they literally co-opted her protest.
 
kindms
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Zizzowop: Thank you Claudette Colvin.

Why? She didn't accomplish anything.

Sometimes, being the first isn't what's important.

/good on her anyway, but meh


She didnt accomplish anything ? She set the coming action by political operatives who usurped her action for their ends

She was the person who organically said NO. They capitalized on her story and didnt use her because she was a pregnant teen
 
someonelse
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

someonelse: Karma Chameleon: mr_a: When something really needs to be changed, it usually comes down to someone  too tired, sore and fed up to give a fark!

It's a phenomenon not uncommon in Congressional Medal of Honor winners.

Rosa Parks being tired is bullshiat we are taught in school in an attempt to gloss over all of the incredibly hard work that had to be done in the civil rights movement because of so much white resistance. Parks's action was a concerted group plan and it worked masterfully.

I mean, no doubt she was tired. But yeah, she was a committed activist trying to bring about systemic change. Not just a tired old lady who got randomly fed up one day, as too many old history books taught.


...AND, it's crazy that she was sort of portrayed as an "old lady" at all. She was 42 at the time.
 
someonelse
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Also, there is literally no point in arguing Claudette vs Rosa. There can be two people.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: mr_a: When something really needs to be changed, it usually comes down to someone  too tired, sore and fed up to give a fark!

It's a phenomenon not uncommon in Congressional Medal of Honor winners.

Rosa Parks being tired is bullshiat we are taught in school in an attempt to gloss over all of the incredibly hard work that had to be done in the civil rights movement because of so much white resistance. Parks's action was a concerted group plan and it worked masterfully.


She was involved in the civil rights movement etc... But her actions on that day, by her own words, were not planned.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

someonelse: Also, there is literally no point in arguing Claudette vs Rosa. There can be two people.


Is this the Booker-T and WEB debate?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Barbershop (6/11) Movie CLIP - Rosa Parks, Rodney King and Jesse Jackson (2002) HD
Youtube 7U-et8qOXLs
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I live about 2 minutes from a Little Caesars, and I know it's crap, but a couple of times a year I'll pick up a $5 pizza just because Mike Ilitch seemed like a good guy. What does that have to do with Rosa Parks? Ilitch paid her rent, and didn't advertise the fact.

https://www.cnn.com/2017/02/15/us/mik​e​-ilitch-rosa-parks-trnd/index.html
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Herodotus: It was a publicity stunt organized by civil rights activists at the time. Claudette Colvin did the same thing in March 1955, nine months earlier, without the fame and without being prompted to by other activists. She was considered less "digestible" to the media than Rosa Parks.

Rosa Parks is still cool, but I wish more people knew about Claudette Colvin doing it on her own, and doing it first, without all the awards and celebrating decades after.


To be fair, she DID get her own segment on Drunk History.

Of course, that's usually the first time most viewers will have heard her name.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

someonelse: Also, there is literally no point in arguing Claudette vs Rosa. There can be two people.


Except that one of them gets no credit and has plenty of people trying to minimize her actions.
 
demonfaerie [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Zizzowop: Thank you Claudette Colvin.

Why? She didn't accomplish anything.

Sometimes, being the first isn't what's important.

/good on her anyway, but meh

Colvin was one of five plaintiffs in the first federal court case filed by civil rights attorney Fred Gray on February 1, 1956, as Browder v. Gayle, to challenge bus segregation in the city. In a United States district court, she testified before the three-judge panel that heard the case. On June 13, 1956, the judges determined that the state and local laws requiring bus segregation in Alabama were unconstitutional. The case went to the United States Supreme Court on appeal by the state, and it upheld the district court's ruling on November 13, 1956. One month later, the Supreme Court affirmed the order to Montgomery and the state of Alabama to end bus segregation. The Montgomery bus boycott was then called off.


She did a lot more than she gets credit for. Her being an unwed, and pregnant was the reason why no one really knows her. Rosa Parks is great, but Claudette's refusal to give up her seat was the reason why Rosa did what she did.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Claudet​t​e_Colvin
 
Electrify
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Today the police would have shot her 37 times in the back, and half the internet would say that she should have been following the rules, while at the same time reminding us how they are not racist.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Tarl3k: A stark reminder of how recently historical events that changed America happened...


One of my great-grandfathers was born while slavery was legal in the US. My grandmothers could not vote at age 21, because they were women. In my lifetime, Black people could not vote in much of the US and were not allowed in many public universities.

I'm only 57.
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
And racists are still mad about it.
 
someonelse
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

gar1013: Herodotus: It was a publicity stunt organized by civil rights activists at the time. Claudette Colvin did the same thing in March 1955, nine months earlier, without the fame and without being prompted to by other activists. She was considered less "digestible" to the media than Rosa Parks.

Rosa Parks is still cool, but I wish more people knew about Claudette Colvin doing it on her own, and doing it first, without all the awards and celebrating decades after.

To be fair, she DID get her own segment on Drunk History.

Of course, that's usually the first time most viewers will have heard her name.


Well you go ahead on and maximize her actions. Cuz that definitely seems like a thing you would normally do.
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: mr_a: When something really needs to be changed, it usually comes down to someone  too tired, sore and fed up to give a fark!

It's a phenomenon not uncommon in Congressional Medal of Honor winners.

Rosa Parks being tired is bullshiat we are taught in school in an attempt to gloss over all of the incredibly hard work that had to be done in the civil rights movement because of so much white resistance. Parks's action was a concerted group plan and it worked masterfully.


Yes and no.  She had planned to do at some point but she picked that particular day kind of spur of the moment, because she had a long day at work.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Tarl3k: A stark reminder of how recently historical events that changed America happened...

One of my great-grandfathers was born while slavery was legal in the US. My grandmothers could not vote at age 21, because they were women. In my lifetime, Black people could not vote in much of the US and were not allowed in many public universities.

I'm only 57.


Yup, people think those injustices happened during a different era...there are a number of people alive today who had relatives as close as great-grandparents that were born slaves.  Chappelle's story about this really hit home for me, as it should everybody.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

gar1013: someonelse: Also, there is literally no point in arguing Claudette vs Rosa. There can be two people.

Except that one of them gets no credit and has plenty of people trying to minimize her actions.


And for some reason white conservatives are oddly invested in minimizing Rosa Parks.

Did you pour one out for Colvin when you were pretending to be outraged about Aunt Jemima being retired because she was such a hero to you?
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Zizzowop: Thank you Claudette Colvin.


i learned this from drunk history. what a great show
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: mr_a: When something really needs to be changed, it usually comes down to someone  too tired, sore and fed up to give a fark!

It's a phenomenon not uncommon in Congressional Medal of Honor winners.

Rosa Parks being tired is bullshiat we are taught in school in an attempt to gloss over all of the incredibly hard work that had to be done in the civil rights movement because of so much white resistance. Parks's action was a concerted group plan and it worked masterfully.


"The Road to Brown"  is a really good read.  The incredible legal work that went into the civil right movement is an untold and underappreciated story.  Charles Hamilton Houston is the greatest hero of the civil rights era who name you have probably never heard of.   He was an assistant dean at Howard University in the 30's and he assembled what amounted to a strike team of ninja-lawyers like Thurgood Marshall, that he weaponized by turning them into expert litigators and set them loose on the nation's Jim Crow laws.

One interesting example of their strategy.   The reason that the Board of Education of Topeka KS was chosen as the defendant in Brown v. Board was, ironically, one of the few jurisdictions in the country  where they took the "but equal" part of "separate but equal" seriously.   The Brown lawyers wanted the SCOTUS to rule directly on the constitutionality of separate but equal, not take the easy out and rule that the sued school board wasn't providing equal facilities and remand the case.  If that happened the NAACP knew they'd spend the next 50 years filing thousands of lawsuits at the school district level.  They needed a sweeping National ruling (and even THAT ended uo requiring a 2nd round at the Scotus and some cases only concluding in the late 1990's or early 2000's)
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

someonelse: gar1013: Herodotus: It was a publicity stunt organized by civil rights activists at the time. Claudette Colvin did the same thing in March 1955, nine months earlier, without the fame and without being prompted to by other activists. She was considered less "digestible" to the media than Rosa Parks.

Rosa Parks is still cool, but I wish more people knew about Claudette Colvin doing it on her own, and doing it first, without all the awards and celebrating decades after.

To be fair, she DID get her own segment on Drunk History.

Of course, that's usually the first time most viewers will have heard her name.

Well you go ahead on and maximize her actions. Cuz that definitely seems like a thing you would normally do.


Every time I hear the name Rosa Parks, I make it a point to mention Claudette.

I'm suuuurrrreeee you do the name. (Narrator:  he doesn't.)
 
crackpancake
‘’ 1 minute ago  

some_beer_drinker: Zizzowop: Thank you Claudette Colvin.

i learned this from drunk history. what a great show


Indeed!!   And some of the A-listers they pull in is AMAZING!  Tons of fun to watch and also sparks historical research!  Lin Manuel Miranda is AMAZING to watch!
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

HotWingConspiracy: gar1013: someonelse: Also, there is literally no point in arguing Claudette vs Rosa. There can be two people.

Except that one of them gets no credit and has plenty of people trying to minimize her actions.

And for some reason white conservatives are oddly invested in minimizing Rosa Parks.

Did you pour one out for Colvin when you were pretending to be outraged about Aunt Jemima being retired because she was such a hero to you?


Who's minimizing her?

She got plenty of credit. Why can't someone else be lifted up? It doesn't minimize Rosa Parks in any way, and it's an important part of the actual story.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

some_beer_drinker: Zizzowop: Thank you Claudette Colvin.

i learned this from drunk history. what a great show


And that's the big farking problem.

Her name should be mentioned in schools and she isn't.
 
Displayed 46 of 46 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.