(CNBC)   CDC panel voting today over who will receive Covid vaccine first. Hopefully Tom Brady leaves enough for the rest of humanity   (cnbc.com) divider line
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OMG!  These are Obama's deathpanels!  Save us Trump!
 
Katie98_KT
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
One of the groups they're considering for vaccine priority (i.e. would get it before other people) is the morbidly obese.

Okay farkers, FIGHT.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark a buncha tom brady.
Dodo David [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I doubt that a Covid vaccine will prevent Brady from throwing interceptions or forgetting what down it is.
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I would go with:
1) Front line Responders
2) At risk individuals
3) Everyone else
4) Anti-maskers / anti-vaxxers
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Can't wait to see what happens when people start arguing over the definition of "essential worker" now.

/we should absolutely be prioritizing essential retail and logistics workers right now
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Bullshiat-cutting list:
1. It's not yet available.
2. None of the vaccines about which you've heard are approved yet by the FDA, and probably won't be for at least another month. The Trump admin is, as we speak, trying to force the FDA to provide emergency use approval, circumventing even the bare-minimum practices put in place for such.
3. The figures in the article are based on Azar's bullshiat, not reality.
4. The CDC voting only applies when the vaccine's available.
5. We probably won't be getting it first.

What you're seeing here is, quite simply, the entire Trump administration's determination to be the folks who brought you the COVID-19 vaccine. They don't care if it's effective, or even safe, and sure as hell couldn't give a shiat about you. It's all about giving Trump's ego a big ol' handjob, and the GOP a "win" that they can claim out of all of this before Biden's inauguration.

Be wary.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
How on brand. Fat people consuming all the valuable resources first.
 
Dodo David [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

You should have stopped at 3)
 
6nome
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I thought he was making a TB12 branded vaccine.
 
BlackChickWhiteAccent [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Let me see. It'll be all the billionaires, NFL/NBA/NBL/NHL athletes, Republican politicians, and the Kardashians. The exact muthafarkers who already have more than enough access to rapid testing and safety protocols.

So if they get vaccinated first, does that mean they get to walk around maskless? Will they have lots of parties to celebrate?

It is seriously some sick, sad, bullshiat that they even have to have farking meetings to figure out who needs the vaccines the most. Take care of the populace.Get folks back to work, and get money circulating to prop up this bullshiat economy. Otherwise I promise you, those of us still living will burn this muthafarker down.
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fighting over hastily produced, insufficiently tested garbage? You can have it. I'll wait a year, see how the rest are doing.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
We have deals with Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZenica, and Novovax, if & when they produce an FDA-approved vaccine. Problem is, none of them have done so yet - Trump's trying to pressure the FDA into giving the first two emergency use auth because they're the front-runners in their clinical trials - and the Trump administration is desperate to do so before Biden's inauguration.

Even if you have to die, Trump wants a win. I'd laugh my ass off if it wasn't terrifying.
 
BlackChickWhiteAccent [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

You know what, on second thought, vaccinate them first. I hope the side effects give them the bends.
 
dark brew [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

What are you going on about?  There will be a limited supply of the initial batch of vaccines.  There has to be a determination of who should get it first.  That's the whole point, there isn't enough for the "populace," so decisions will have to be made.
 
jtown
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

washingtonpost.comView Full Size
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

This is the exact concern with a lot of medical professionals.  I understand they do not have time for the clinical trials they need.
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

that's fine. I'll take your dose
 
ifky
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It better not be Republican politicians. Or any politician.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Imagine a disgraced, former president seeking safety in another country, and all he has is a couple of hundred million vials of some room temperature stable vaccine with some semblance of effective power.

Would you let him in if you could barter the meds for something you want?
 
dennysgod
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Well there 73,966,932 people that can go right to the bottom of the list since they don't need a vaccine for a hoax.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

You won't be missed.
 
