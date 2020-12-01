 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WCAX Vermont)   Protect purchases from porch pirates pilfering your precious personal packages   (wcax.com) divider line
32
    More: PSA  
•       •       •

864 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Dec 2020 at 11:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Thanks for the package protection pointers Peter Piper!
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Put out a decoy box and hide in the bushes with a rock salt shotgun.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mail yourself a bobcat?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My neighbors and I all keep an eye on each other's porches. We got water in the area so people are always parking on the street to fish, so there's always activity.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why I only order from companies that will ship to PO boxes.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've got a decoy with about a month's worth of cat shiat in it.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have it sent to your PO Box address?
 
HFK [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Peter Percival Patterson's Pet Pig Porky (2007 Remastered Version)
Youtube S0WCnvBqRfc
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: That's why I only order from companies that will ship to PO boxes.


*tiny fist*
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Proactively prepare pooch poop packages:

Portland porch pirate gets a stinky surprise!
Youtube 6f8iQJQLbhw
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm using the "claymores and bouncing betty's" program for my protection.
 
nbt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was a crash in my back lane, and the car left abandoned.  Full of packages and an Amazon window sticker.  I figured some porch pirates were tailing the delivery driver until they realized that it was less work to take the car with the packages in it.  Next time, bring an accomplice who can drive.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: That's why I only order from companies that will ship to PO boxes.


Also, in case you were unaware, the Post Office offers "virtual addressing" for your PO Box, where you can basically (in a totally incorrect but at least gets the point across kind of way) use their address and your PO BOX as an "apartment number" to get stuff mailed even from places that don't accept PO Boxes for delivery.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Have it sent to your PO Box address?


Walgreens for Fedex. Ghetto ass Sav-a-lot have Amazon pick-ups. I seen gas stations with UPS pick-ups.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I work from home, so when the dog barks because somebody came up on the deck to drop off a package I go out and get it.
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
One thing I learn last year: Don't trust the online delivery dates esp if it's says Monday. Last year I ordered a TV from Walmart on Black Friday as they had a nice Samsung for a really good price that was online only. It was shipped via FedEx and they said it would arrive on Monday. Monday comes and by late afternoon it still isn't there. So I go back online to see what is up. When I checked, it shows it was delivered on Sunday evening when I wasn't home as I was at a Toys for Tots event. I called up FedEx to biatch and asked WTF? They said they use the weekend to catch up on the holiday overflow and sometimes they end up dropping things off a day or two early. I filed a police report and after two days of arguing with them & Walmart, Walmart finally honored the online price "in store" as they had a stack of them at my local store for about $100 more than the special deal. It barely fit in my Focus but I got it home and its been great so far. Now I don't have anything delivered here as I have them dropped at my folks house as I am usually there during the day and if I'm not, they are and I won't have to worry about a repeat incident this year.

(In case someone says "why didn't you check online that Sunday?", I did just before I went to the charity event and it still was showing Monday, so I felt OK leaving to go to the charity event. They dropped it off about 30 minutes after I had gone.)
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This is one of those things where it just seems to happen so infrequently that you just don't worry about it.  It hasn't happened to me yet, and that's with decades of ordering stuff.  Perhaps one day it will, I'll be mildly annoyed, and get it replaced free of charge.

It's low incidence, low impact.  It just doesn't go very high on my "actively worry about this" list.  

Perhaps if I lived in the dense central part of a large city, but even the nice areas there are high crime (otherwise people wouldn't have steel cages over their doors with buzzer-locks, doormen to collect parcels, and iron bars over any ground level window).
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

TheSteelCricket: I work from home, so when the dog barks because somebody came up on the deck to drop off a package I go out and get it.


Same, though my home office faces the street so I can hear the delivery truck when it stops in front of the house.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
shiat in a box, tape it up, leave on porch.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If you don't want stuff stolen, you could move to my neighborhood and have my FedEx guy. The guy rings the bell at 7:15 AM, waits a millisecond, then gets back in his truck and takes off.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I've had a package sitting on my porch for 2 weeks now waiting to get someone on my camera taking it. I'm going to upload it right away to Nextdoor and the comments will roll in. I hope the person who finally steals it is black.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I think some type of airbag with a bowl of wet, runny, gloppy, dog shiat all packaged to blow when its moved a slight bit would do the trick. You face is pretty much right over a package when you bend down to pick it up. I don't want the satisfaction of knowing they will go "Oh, you!" when they safely open my poop box.  I want them covered. Where I can see.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
porch pirates aren't a problem in my neighborhood. my problem is an idiot for a Mail Delivery person. i've had important mail disappear several times, along with two small packages that would easily fit in our mail box. i regularly get other folks mail and i've had to redeliver others peoples small packages.

WTF. if i go Karen at the post office i'm afraid it would get even worse. and if i was to bean the delivery guy with a 9 iron they'd call ME the bad guy. dammit all tahell.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: I think some type of airbag with a bowl of wet, runny, gloppy, dog shiat all packaged to blow when its moved a slight bit would do the trick. You face is pretty much right over a package when you bend down to pick it up. I don't want the satisfaction of knowing they will go "Oh, you!" when they safely open my poop box.  I want them covered. Where I can see.


First off all, what are you feeding your dog that it has wet, runny, gloppy poop? Secondly, I am not going to handle dog poop to "get" some crook. And finally, I order so many things online I would mistakenly open said box and "get" myself.
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: I think some type of airbag with a bowl of wet, runny, gloppy, dog shiat all packaged to blow when its moved a slight bit would do the trick. You face is pretty much right over a package when you bend down to pick it up. I don't want the satisfaction of knowing they will go "Oh, you!" when they safely open my poop box.  I want them covered. Where I can see.


Yeah, but if it blows everywhere then you have dog shiat all over your porch to clean up. You also risk another delivery person accidentally getting sprayed if they happen to need to move your package to add another one. Better to have it spring loaded within the package so it pops out upon opening.
 
hi13760
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Say does any know where I can buy some Thioacetone?  I need it for an experiment.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

TheSteelCricket: Por que tan serioso: I think some type of airbag with a bowl of wet, runny, gloppy, dog shiat all packaged to blow when its moved a slight bit would do the trick. You face is pretty much right over a package when you bend down to pick it up. I don't want the satisfaction of knowing they will go "Oh, you!" when they safely open my poop box.  I want them covered. Where I can see.

First off all, what are you feeding your dog that it has wet, runny, gloppy poop? Secondly, I am not going to handle dog poop to "get" some crook. And finally, I order so many things online I would mistakenly open said box and "get" myself.


Everyone in my neighborhood has cameras and knows each other.  A porch pirate would steal around here at their peril.
 
SquonkBot
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
With more people ordering basics now...beyond gifts, etc...I wonder if someone wants to risk jail for stealing tee shirts and socks. Probably going to see a lot of "weird theft" news items in the coming weeks
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: porch pirates aren't a problem in my neighborhood. my problem is an idiot for a Mail Delivery person. i've had important mail disappear several times, along with two small packages that would easily fit in our mail box. i regularly get other folks mail and i've had to redeliver others peoples small packages.

WTF. if i go Karen at the post office i'm afraid it would get even worse. and if i was to bean the delivery guy with a 9 iron they'd call ME the bad guy. dammit all tahell.


I think I've told this one before but I once had a FedEx guy leave a cold-storage package on my front step, under a sign that reads clearly Please Use Other Door addressed to [correct house number] {street two away that in no way even slightly resembles mine} on a blazing hot August afternoon. I drove it to the correct recipient and it turned out to be his wife's insulin.

I suggested they have a talk with their supplier and let themhave a talk with FedEx.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
" I hears a porch pirate!"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Re-purpose your trunk monkey into a package monkey?

For the two people on earth who haven't seen it....
 
pointfdr
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If we just allowed trespassing as a capitol offense we would not have this problem!
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.