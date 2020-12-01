 Skip to content
(Sky.com)   And here are the nominees for 'Wildlife Photographer Of The Year People's Choice Award'   (news.sky.com) divider line
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


WTF is that?
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Alpha by Mogens Trolle, from Denmark
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: [Fark user image 850x478]

WTF is that?


A Møøse once bit my dog
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The last goodbye one really got me...
 
jim32rr
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The circus bear is animal abuse.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The Park is closed
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: The circus bear is animal abuse.


yeah that one bothered me
 
