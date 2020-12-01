 Skip to content
(Vice)   Oh, the (semblance of) humanity   (vice.com)
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Indonesia Burned Hundreds of Sex Toys Amid Spiking Demand


spiking?  is that what the kids are calling it these days?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paging Texas, Alabama, and Georgia to the thread please.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Dwiyono Widodo, a customs official who led the operation...

Is that his name, or the name of the sex toy they burned?
 
Esroc
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You can't ban sex toys. As the saying goes, anything is a sex toy if you're brave enough.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Sales of cucumbers skyrockets.
 
jtown
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
lamcdn.netView Full Size
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Christmas is coming. We should send emergency shipments of PooDriversTM ASAP.
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I can't imagine the toxic smoke that would have let off. Should have used one of those industrial grinders and used the pieces as My Pillow fill.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Users may experience a burning sensation.
 
jtown
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"MythDragon, take these illegal sex doll orders we confiscated and burn them."
'Yes sir.'
*hump hump hump*
"What the hell are you doing?? I said burn them! "
'I am sir. Trying to start a fire right now. '
"How??"
'Uh.....friction?'
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Sales of cucumbers skyrockets.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wily Wombat
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Anything's illegal in Indonesia if you're brave enough.
 
nyseattitude [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
These guys are weeping in dildonian

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
omg bbq
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Dwiyono Widodo, a customs official who led the operation...

Is that his name, or the name of the sex toy they burned?


anything is a widodo if you're brave enough
 
