(NYPost)   LA County supervisor votes to ban dining. After a 3-2 victory, she decides to celebrate by going to her favorite restaurant to eat   (nypost.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
We need a hypocrite tag.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So?

This is Trump's America now. Hypocrisy is the way.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
bad look, but it wasn't against the rules in effect at the time of the meal
 
wingnut396
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: So?

This is Trump's America now. Hypocrisy is the way.


This is the way.... for me.... but not for you... or them...  maybe my good friend is okay.

This is my way....
 
bfh0417
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Do as I say, peasants. I will continue to do as I please.
 
sotua
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
We'll of course - she wants to eat at a restaurant before the ban goes into effect.

/Facepalm
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
stick the Fox News video up yer arse. the change will take place at a later date. fat people got to eat.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: bad look, but it wasn't against the rules in effect at the time of the meal


Yep definitely a case of 'just because you can, doesn't mean you should'

She needs to be bounced out
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
FTFA: "She did dine al fresco at Il Forno on the very last day it was permissible," the spokesperson told the outlet.

I don't see the hypocrisy on this, but don't stop the NY Post (and Fox News) from biatching and moaning about it.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: bad look, but it wasn't against the rules in effect at the time of the meal


Agreed but I trust that the NY Post would report the story even handedly and wouldn't be incendiary or sensationalist about it.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
good to see the usual suspects that miraculously stay silent about most hypocritical things are out in full force to pounce on this one right out of the gates
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

hugram: FTFA: "She did dine al fresco at Il Forno on the very last day it was permissible," the spokesperson told the outlet.

I don't see the hypocrisy on this, but don't stop the NY Post (and Fox News) from biatching and moaning about it.


If it's dangerous tomorrow, it's also dangerous now. Just get some damned takeout.

No, you will not see me dining out tonight, because I try to make my words at least somewhat consistent with my actions.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: So?

This is Trump's America now. Hypocrisy is the way.


Yeah, an LA County supervisor is totally a Trump voter. *wanking motion*
 
You Are All Sheep
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

hugram: FTFA: "She did dine al fresco at Il Forno on the very last day it was permissible," the spokesperson told the outlet.

I don't see the hypocrisy on this, but don't stop the NY Post (and Fox News) from biatching and moaning about it.


she should've gotten it to go.  being a leader takes sacrifice.  that means you might have to sit around your own kitchen table even if legally she could still do this.  politics is all about optics.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: bad look, but it wasn't against the rules in effect at the time of the meal


So her AD&D alignment is Lawful Evil?
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Oh noes! Someone did something permitted by the rules! Somebody do something!!1!
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

hugram: FTFA: "She did dine al fresco at Il Forno on the very last day it was permissible," the spokesperson told the outlet.

I don't see the hypocrisy on this, but don't stop the NY Post (and Fox News) from biatching and moaning about it.


Something being illegal and something being good leadership are two different things.  Our political class has gotten so poor that they don't have a 4th grader's knowledge of leadership.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Dead for Tax Reasons: bad look, but it wasn't against the rules in effect at the time of the meal

Yep definitely a case of 'just because you can, doesn't mean you should'

She needs to be bounced out


She as so concerned about the danger that she put her own life at risk.
 
rewind2846
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

hugram: I don't see the hypocrisy on this, but don't stop the NY Post (and Fox News) from biatching and moaning about it.


THIS. Piss poor "reporting" as usual by the New York Pest, the paper for whiny little b*tchbabies.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

hugram: FTFA: "She did dine al fresco at Il Forno on the very last day it was permissible," the spokesperson told the outlet.

I don't see the hypocrisy on this, but don't stop the NY Post (and Fox News) from biatching and moaning about it.


She said she thought the practice was dangerous. So dangerous as to want to ban it.

Why is she risking certain death?
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Zelda Gilroy says, 'screw you, NY Post.'

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

mofa: Oh noes! Someone did something permitted by the rules! Somebody do something!!1!


White knighting a hypocrite isn't a good look.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
 All of you need to answer for her behavior!  Answer to me on her behalf!  Justify her!
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: bad look, but it wasn't against the rules in effect at the time of the meal


Was the chance of COVID transmission expected to suddenly increase hours after her meal?  Or did she vote to change the rules because the chance was already high, but she went out to eat after that vote anyway?
 
pointfdr
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: So?

This is Trump's America now. Hypocrisy is the way.


democrats acting out in Trumps America!
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

rewind2846: hugram: I don't see the hypocrisy on this, but don't stop the NY Post (and Fox News) from biatching and moaning about it.

THIS. Piss poor "reporting" as usual by the New York Pest, the paper for whiny little b*tchbabies.


Good to see you white knighting a woman who was being served by the people she was putting on the unemployment line in the internet of public safety.

But hey, she's on "your side" so it's all good, right?

What part about her stand on how dangerous it was for anyone to dine outdoors do you not understand?
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: All of you need to answer for her behavior!  Answer to me on her behalf!  Justify her!


They're trying.
 
pointfdr
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: bad look, but it wasn't against the rules in effect at the time of the meal


she said it was dangerous, if it was so dangerous why is she engaging in it?
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Maybe they were having a Benny Hill look alike contest.  Because she would win that shiat hands down.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

rewind2846: hugram: I don't see the hypocrisy on this, but don't stop the NY Post (and Fox News) from biatching and moaning about it.

THIS. Piss poor "reporting" as usual by the New York Pest, the paper for whiny little b*tchbabies.


I have to somewhat retract a previous statement.  My daughter lives in her district and is very familiar with and has often met Supervisor Kuehl and says she is absolutely a wonderful person and solid administrator.  So she shouldn't "be bounced" but I do think she made a mistake and , yes it is hypocritical to make a decision based on threat of safety to workers and then go and knowingly put workers at risk when she could've just gotten take out.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Wow. What dumb farking cow, way to set an example.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: rewind2846: hugram: I don't see the hypocrisy on this, but don't stop the NY Post (and Fox News) from biatching and moaning about it.

THIS. Piss poor "reporting" as usual by the New York Pest, the paper for whiny little b*tchbabies.

I have to somewhat retract a previous statement.  My daughter lives in her district and is very familiar with and has often met Supervisor Kuehl and says she is absolutely a wonderful person and solid administrator.  So she shouldn't "be bounced" but I do think she made a mistake and , yes it is hypocritical to make a decision based on threat of safety to workers and then go and knowingly put workers at risk when she could've just gotten take out.


Lol. Found her alt.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

gar1013: johnny_vegas: rewind2846: hugram: I don't see the hypocrisy on this, but don't stop the NY Post (and Fox News) from biatching and moaning about it.

THIS. Piss poor "reporting" as usual by the New York Pest, the paper for whiny little b*tchbabies.

I have to somewhat retract a previous statement.  My daughter lives in her district and is very familiar with and has often met Supervisor Kuehl and says she is absolutely a wonderful person and solid administrator.  So she shouldn't "be bounced" but I do think she made a mistake and , yes it is hypocritical to make a decision based on threat of safety to workers and then go and knowingly put workers at risk when she could've just gotten take out.

Lol. Found her alt.


You don't have to be an abrasive dick, you just choose to be so.  Free will is a wonderful thing.
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

pointfdr: Dead for Tax Reasons: bad look, but it wasn't against the rules in effect at the time of the meal

she said it was dangerous, if it was so dangerous why is she engaging in it?


She was on a mission the speak to the manager.

Some things are more important than personal safety.
 
docilej
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: So?

This is Trump's America now. Hypocrisy is the way.


Sheila Kuehl is a (openly gay) democrat who assumed her office during the Obama administration (2014). She has held public office position since 1994. All of this pre-dates the Trump administration.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Even if it was legal at the time, it still sends a message to get out and pack the restos for one final (maybe literally) dine-out meal.
 
G. Tarrant [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I admit I always found it strange when counties/cities/countries did the whole "OK, we're closing things down...in a week" and then for that week you'd have the bars and such absolutely packed, which ends up making things even worse.

When things first closed down in New Hampshire, originally they were going to close down right AFTER St. Patrick's day. However, when the government started to see lots of posts by people in Massachusetts (which was already locked down) saying they were going to come to NH to party, they moved it and closed everything the day before. I felt bad for the restaurants that had purchased all the food for their St. Patrick's Day events, but at the same time it would have made no sense to let everyone spread it on that party day and then close down.

(Of course, cases now are far higher than they were then, and no one seems to care).
 
TheReject
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

hugram: FTFA: "She did dine al fresco at Il Forno on the very last day it was permissible," the spokesperson told the outlet.

I don't see the hypocrisy on this, but don't stop the NY Post (and Fox News) from biatching and moaning about it.


She herself started the new lockdown because eating outside was "too dangerous". Then celebrated the lockdown by eating outside. It's shiat like this that feeds the belief this is all theater and unnecessary government intervention.

Like that governor that told people not to travel for Thanksgiving Whole he was waiting for his plane to take off.
 
Chevello
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

sotua: We'll of course - she wants to eat at a restaurant before the ban goes into effect.

/Facepalm


That's been my problem with "Lockdown goes into effect... Friday at 9PM" Places are PACKED until then.

Gotta hurry up and catch that Corona
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

rewind2846: hugram: I don't see the hypocrisy on this, but don't stop the NY Post (and Fox News) from biatching and moaning about it.

THIS. Piss poor "reporting" as usual by the New York Pest, the paper for whiny little b*tchbabies.


She voted to stop based on her belief that it was dangerous.  So dangerous she immediately went and did it.  Timing has nothing to do with it.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TheReject: hugram: FTFA: "She did dine al fresco at Il Forno on the very last day it was permissible," the spokesperson told the outlet.

I don't see the hypocrisy on this, but don't stop the NY Post (and Fox News) from biatching and moaning about it.

She herself started the new lockdown because eating outside was "too dangerous". Then celebrated the lockdown by eating outside. It's shiat like this that feeds the belief this is all theater and unnecessary government intervention.

Like that governor that told people not to travel for Thanksgiving Whole he was waiting for his plane to take off.


Yeah. It's basically made it impossible to actually do anything, because you have Republicans who say "This is fake, LOL" and Democrats who say "This is real, stay home...unlike me!"
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: bad look, but it wasn't against the rules in effect at the time of the meal


farking seriously?

Wow.
 
