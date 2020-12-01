 Skip to content
(CNN)   How to set up a home gym space that works for you, presumably by providing the maximum amount of surface area over which to drape clothing and store boxes and other knick knacks   (cnn.com) divider line
bifster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The challenge for many is not going to be having the equipment, rather it will be the distractions at home. That is not to mention the space required & cost for the setup being problematic for some.

Going to a gym is relatively affordable, can help with motivation, but gyms have proven to be a significant health vector.

A few years ago, I purchased a treadmill desk. It allows me to get walking during the day (I work from home), I can use it during internal Teams meetings & my colleagues have gotten used to seeing/hearing me on the treadmill. I have started reading news/Fark stories every morning on the treadmill for an hour/6,000 steps.

I am fortunate to also have an elliptical machine & a home weight system to round things out. Still love walking/hiking outside whenever the weather permits. Walking is the best, cheapest way to help with fitness, relieve stress (with reading Fark comments a close 2nd)
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I've been working from home -- and working out at home -- for almost 5 years. It takes a shiatload of discipline to do both (most of which I don't possess) and I definitely work out less frequently than I did as a gym member. There's just something about being on the hook for a monthly fee that gets you out the door, then a room full of like-minded people who, since March, are passively trying to murder you.

OTOH, I can actually clean my garage between sets, which is pretty nice. Or I can work out at 10pm after the kids are in bed and all my other chores are done (at least for the 1 or 2 days a week that I'm sober).

I just try to embrace the convenience. Running outside lately has been awesome, YMMV based on climate. I never ran much before Covid, but now the freedom seems to justify the pain.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Working out at home has been a boon for me.  I always had a tough time getting motivated to leave the house again in the evening after getting home from work and missing out on family time.  Now, I get home, change, knock out my sets, and do useful things in between like folding clothes, or washing dishes, or just hanging with the kids. I've been able to maintain a much more consistent schedule, and I don't resent it because it's not time away.  And I can still go for a run or whatever on the weekends.

I do miss popping over to the Y on my lunch break, but I got over it.
 
UninformedButEnthusiastic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
My home gym has given me a bonus 26 minutes a day for zoom calls with my girlfriend in Canada.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Big pet peeve of mine, garages are for cars, nothing else.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Another benefit, naked squats.
 
PleaseHamletDon'tHurtEm
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Our gym runs on scheduled classes taught by instructors.  I just picked up my usual 4:30 time.  Literally all I need is my laptop and my exercise bands.  Every now and again a weight that substitutes as a medicine ball.  That's it.  Very little spacer equipment is needed for a good workout.  In fact, my muscle tone has improved since they swapped the format, since we now do a mix of cardio and strength every day.

I miss kickboxing, but I love the extra half-hour I save that I used to spend every day on driving over, prepping, cooling down/stretching afterward, and driving back home.  Also, I can yell profanity and make stupid faces and chase my cat.  Sometimes he likes to "help" with pushups by crawling under my arms.

Win-win.
 
1funguy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Here's your fitness expert 1funguy offering all the research you need to decide if at home gym or gym membership is right for you.

Go to any garage sale. Look at the prices of the equipment for sale. If it is higher than the original price it works, the owner has died.

If it is exponentially less that the original price, the owner gave up on it. Most Americans do.

If you buy it, and can consistently use it for 3 months, you are serious about losing weight or getting fit.
If not, you're out $10 and can sell it in the spring.

Don't buy anything else until you have used 1 thing for 3 months.
Don't join a gym until June, it is pretty empty by then, and your decision will be more worthwhile by access to more machines.

Where is my magazine interview?
 
Jadedgrl
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
My old elliptical ended up taking a crap so I bought a new one that had all kinds of fancy upgrades. New programs to keep me interested and also a build in fan. Took me a few days to put together by myself but worth it.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
ahh bullshiat. most folks have put on weight galore during the COVID stay home. i gained at least 65LBS from snacks; somehow I remained a sober alcoholic.

New Year's is coming. don't let the TV commercials con you into buying equipment you won't be using after 2 weeks.
 
kindms
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Ive had a Precor machine behind me as I type. I have never used it. Tempted to a few times as I could use the cardio but so far nope
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

WhiskeySticks: Another benefit, naked squats.


That carpet held the room together, man - before the staining, that is.

*sighs & logs on to Wayfair*
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
My home workout consists of water softener salt squats, snow shovel lifts and rake pulls.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I get a lot of exercise on my commute.

And by commute I mean picking up the personal laptop instead of the work laptop.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
My gym is a 2nd bedroom that has mainly been used as a studio for running Zoom classes (and a place where I can play video games in peace). All I really need and have is a kettlebell (44 lbs, working my way up to 53 lbs but I can't press the damned thing yet) and a yoga mat for stretching and not dripping sweat on the carpet.

I do miss going to jiu-jitsu as I did in the before time, but as long as I'm somehow active and maybe wise about how my body actually works, maybe I can be less injury-prone once I start going back to the mats.
 
ThatSillyGoose
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: [Fark user image 780x438]Big pet peeve of mine, garages are for cars, nothing else.


Nah.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I have a small dedicated room in my basement with a weight machine, a treadmill, an exercise bike, some free weights, a bench, a full-wall mirror, some Berber carpeting and just enough floor space for one person to stretch out. The ceiling is really low, so that rules out some exercises, but I work around that. (I'm 6'3", and if I were an inch or two taller I would not be able to stand on the treadmill. I guess that means the ceiling is 7' high, though I've never bothered to measure.)
 
cleek
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
because neither of us drive to work anymore, I sold my car back in July. and we used some of the proceeds to buy a weight machine to put in that empty half of a garage.

solved.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

stuhayes2010: [Fark user image 780x438]Big pet peeve of mine, garages are for cars, nothing else.


We have the "nice" car in the garage, and the other half is the gym and storage. And by nice, I mean "less than 10 years old and has to stay reliable and comfortable because we use it a lot."

My beater car is outside. I'm actually having trouble deciding to buy a nicer car because I don't want to give up the gym/storage, which is the most useful space in the house.
 
