Rusty Pilot is the name of my all-ginger Stone Temple Pilots cover band
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Sounds like an adult film star name to me.
 
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
could have also gone with Launchpad McQuack, or just Launchpad. He had red hair too
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
No, no no...a Rusty Pilot is when you take a snorkel and stick one end up your ass and your dick in the other end so you can both catch and receive when you jerk off.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Er, pitch and catch (dammit).
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

PainInTheASP: Er, pitch and catch (dammit).


It's good you're not real familiar with the terms....
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Next Aviation Headache is the name of my happy-hardcore techno Jefferson Airplane tribute act.
 
