(The Hill)   England sees 30% drop in COVID-19 cases after three-week lockdown. For some reason, they haven't become socialist during that time   (thehill.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, but the virus has not been completely contained there.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But... they're already... never mind.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If they weren't already socialists, they wouldn't have allowed themselves to be locked down. Think it out, sheeple!
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
And until the case number is down to like zero, it doesn't matter and they'll just have to do it again in a couple of months.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: And until the case number is down to like zero, it doesn't matter and they'll just have to do it again in a couple of months.


Except...not really.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in Roswell, New Mexico, the virus is out of control and case numbers are making national news.  So naturally their city council voted to reopen all municipal facilities (including their museum) and banned the city manager from closing anything without city council approval.  Despite all of that being illegal violations of the state public health orders.  It looks like Roswell will be blowing their painfully reduced budget on legal fees.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
But what about Sharia Law from wearing masks?
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: And until the case number is down to like zero, it doesn't matter and they'll just have to do it again in a couple of months.


Yes, they likely will have to do it again in a couple of months, and a couple of months after that until the combination of immunity by natural infection and vaccination ends the pandemic.

Lock-downs aren't pointless, however.  They space out the infections so the hospitals can handle them better, and they space out the deaths so we don't have to burn piles of bodies in the streets.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
How did they LIVE? Were they just eating each other?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

OrangeSnapper: Jeebus Saves: And until the case number is down to like zero, it doesn't matter and they'll just have to do it again in a couple of months.

Yes, they likely will have to do it again in a couple of months, and a couple of months after that until the combination of immunity by natural infection and vaccination ends the pandemic.

Lock-downs aren't pointless, however.  They space out the infections so the hospitals can handle them better, and they space out the deaths so we don't have to burn piles of bodies in the streets.


But it's winter, and we're trying to reduce our use of fossil fuels!
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Yeah, but they don't have motorcycle rallies to attend.  All they have are those silly Quadrophenia mopeds.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

OrangeSnapper: Jeebus Saves: And until the case number is down to like zero, it doesn't matter and they'll just have to do it again in a couple of months.

Yes, they likely will have to do it again in a couple of months, and a couple of months after that until the combination of immunity by natural infection and vaccination ends the pandemic.

Lock-downs aren't pointless, however.  They space out the infections so the hospitals can handle them better, and they space out the deaths so we don't have to burn piles of bodies in the streets.


So you're against burning bodies in the streets. You know who else tried to dispose of the bodies outside of town?
 
Stantz
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: And until the case number is down to like zero, it doesn't matter and they'll just have to do it again in a couple of months.


No. I'm in kent which is about to go into Tier 3 thanks to the inbreds up on the isle of Sheppey. It's not actually going to be horrendously different from the current situation, but it's going to be reviewed every 2 weeks. If the R value drops enough we'll go down the tiers in accordance with the number of new infections.

But one thing's for sure, the public, in any country, can't be trusted enough to look after themselves, so the only way out of this completely will be via the vaccine.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fake news!
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Pfft.  Brits just wear masks so they don't have to go to the dentist.
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Relevent:
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Fake news!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
OrangeSnapper:  Lock-downs aren't pointless, however.  They space out the infections so the hospitals can handle them better, and they space out the deaths so we don't have to burn piles of bodies in the streets.

Duh, if you're in lockdown, you have to burn the bodies in your back yard.  That just screws up your property value.  Don't get me started on the HOA.
 
Icarus_Rising [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Silly subby, they were already socialist.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: And until the case number is down to like zero, it doesn't matter and they'll just have to do it again in a couple of months.


If the competently contact trace and quarantine new outbreaks, no.

But if you follow the Trump approach of pretending it is all iver, of course, yes, they will.

So it does depend on how stupid you are.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Yeah, but the virus has not been completely contained there.


...and it won't be without Chinese level draconian control that western societies will ever accept.

We just need to get the damn vaccine out!
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Icarus_Rising: Silly subby, they were already socialist.


Unlike American GOP which would rather be red or dead.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Yeah, but the virus has not been completely contained there.


Ha ha, it's funny because it's too stupid. Nobody is that stupid, right?

Jeebus Saves: And until the case number is down to like zero, it doesn't matter and they'll just have to do it again in a couple of months.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: kdawg7736: Yeah, but the virus has not been completely contained there.

...and it won't be without Chinese level draconian control that western societies will ever accept.

We just need to get the damn vaccine out!


Or South Korean level of control.
Or Taiwanese level of control.
Or Australian level of control.
Or New Zealand level of control.

Or...or...or...
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Trocadero: OrangeSnapper: Jeebus Saves: And until the case number is down to like zero, it doesn't matter and they'll just have to do it again in a couple of months.

Yes, they likely will have to do it again in a couple of months, and a couple of months after that until the combination of immunity by natural infection and vaccination ends the pandemic.

Lock-downs aren't pointless, however.  They space out the infections so the hospitals can handle them better, and they space out the deaths so we don't have to burn piles of bodies in the streets.

But it's winter, and we're trying to reduce our use of fossil fuels!


Good point.  Corpses are a renewable form of energy.  Also a good source of protein, if need be.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
But I am sure the carbon dioxide deaths are up from all that mask wearing.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Yes - let's listen to yanks pontificate about the evils of socialism whilst the autocrats in the WH are busy boosting all the art & silverware.
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: Yeah, but they don't have motorcycle rallies to attend.  All they have are those silly Quadrophenia mopeds.


The Isle of Wight Scooter Rally was cancelled this year. Largest scooter rally in the world now. Nothing like the size of Stugis though.
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So it didn't work there either. Good to know! How many "broken" feet though?

Auto-play video reply: You can't beat my stoyle!
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jaytkay: ColonelCathcart: kdawg7736: Yeah, but the virus has not been completely contained there.

...and it won't be without Chinese level draconian control that western societies will ever accept.

We just need to get the damn vaccine out!

Or South Korean level of control.
Or Taiwanese level of control.
Or Australian level of control.
Or New Zealand level of control.

Or...or...or...


Islands or homogenous Asian countries.

Name one white country that isn't an island that controlled it.

I'll wait.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Trocadero: OrangeSnapper: Jeebus Saves: And until the case number is down to like zero, it doesn't matter and they'll just have to do it again in a couple of months.

Yes, they likely will have to do it again in a couple of months, and a couple of months after that until the combination of immunity by natural infection and vaccination ends the pandemic.

Lock-downs aren't pointless, however.  They space out the infections so the hospitals can handle them better, and they space out the deaths so we don't have to burn piles of bodies in the streets.

But it's winter, and we're trying to reduce our use of fossil fuels!


Who are you calling a fossil?
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: Yeah, but they don't have motorcycle rallies to attend.  All they have are those silly Quadrophenia mopeds.


They're scooters, Vespas, damned nice too. Mopeds have pedals
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 minute ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: If they weren't already socialists, they wouldn't have allowed themselves to be locked down. Think it out, sheeple!


Not exactly. The difference is that the national government in Britain can establish a nation-wide lockdown. The US government cannot. It's up to the states in the US.
 
