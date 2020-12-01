 Skip to content
 
(Cleveland Plain Dealer)   Thanks to coronavirus there will be plenty of space at the inns in Bethlehem this Christmas   (cleveland.com) divider line
AnEasyTarget [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I never did fill out my census paperwork.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grumpycatgood.jpeg. At least the pilgrims are being smart about all this. Even Jesus would have told people to stay home.
 
Civilized Barbarian
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Have faith, it'll come back to life soon enough.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Civilized Barbarian: Have faith, it'll come back to life soon enough.


What you're saying is it will be packed in three days. Then forty days later everyone ascends to heaven?

Sounds right.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: Even Jesus would have told people to stay home.


The Son of God can only take so many people pawing at his clothing for a cure every day.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure that Jesus is providing all U.S. Christians with full healthcare and no deductibles for the Democrat Hoax Virus™. They should all fly there ASAP to suck up all of the God semen.
 
Phocas
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The young boy was rather disappointed when he was assigned the role of innkeeper while the desired role of Joseph was given to another child. However, he seemed to accept this, and duly practiced for his role. On the night of the play, Joseph knocked on the door and inquired about a room. It was then the miscreant revealed his plotting as he flung open the door and cried out "Come in, there is room for you all!" Joseph looked inside, then shook his head in disgust. "I'm not taking my wife in a place like that! C'mon Mary, we'll sleep in the stable."
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Not in the Bethlehem near me.  The Christkindlmarkt will probably be packed as always.
 
ifky
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: Not in the Bethlehem near me.  The Christkindlmarkt will probably be packed as always.


My neighbor's daughter and son in law have a stand there selling stuff every year.

/small world
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Well that's a bit dramatic.
Give it a year and a bit and Bethlehem will come back as a chocolate bunny.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ifky: BunkyBrewman: Not in the Bethlehem near me.  The Christkindlmarkt will probably be packed as always.

My neighbor's daughter and son in law have a stand there selling stuff every year.

/small world


I wonder if I've bought anything from them.  What do they sell?  Tell me it's not all different types of honey, etc.
 
jtown
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I know it's not what the article's about but I got an email from Caesar's Entertainment advertising cheap hotel rates.  As low as $13/night.  If you want to go to Loughlin.  And don't mind the $16/night resort fee which gets you...wait for it...FREE LOCAL CALLS.  Which I guess would be a big deal if you drop your cell phone in the toilet and feel like calling a bunch of random local numbers.  Oh, and there are zero nights available at the advertised rate.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Jesus may have risen from the dead but you won't. Stay home.
 
ifky
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: ifky: BunkyBrewman: Not in the Bethlehem near me.  The Christkindlmarkt will probably be packed as always.

My neighbor's daughter and son in law have a stand there selling stuff every year.

/small world

I wonder if I've bought anything from them.  What do they sell?  Tell me it's not all different types of honey, etc.


They do glass work of some kind. I think stained glass.
 
Devo Cornholiosky
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Manger 6
Youtube F0as3O0gjHo

We'll even leave a star out for ya.
 
