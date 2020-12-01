 Skip to content
(Metro)   Remember, UKers, it is still illegal for couples who live apart to copulate   (metro.co.uk) divider line
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So what are the sheep doing than?
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is it legal to drive to safe Cornwall to have sex there?
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about glory holes?  Those seem safe.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZAZ: Is it legal to drive to safe Cornwall to have sex there?


Only if you live in Middlesex and the oxen you're driving are cool with it.
 
cautionflag [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah....good luck with that.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And you thought masks were oppressive.
 
Gr3asy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

syrynxx: What about glory holes?  Those seem safe.


By the time this thread is over I'm going to need a memory hole.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, then.

Unlawful Carnal Knowledge is back in style, eh?
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good luck enforcing that.
 
wantingout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
but your chocolate ration was just increased to 20g, so things are still good!
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Couples?

So if I want to have a reverse gangbang in Rutland, that's still OK?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

syrynxx: What about glory holes?  Those seem safe.


Only recommended by the Government in British Columbia:

https://www.vice.com/en/article/qj4ww​v​/this-government-agency-wants-you-to-u​se-glory-holes
 
Jadedgrl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Copulating while living apart would require some extraordinary physical feats, one would think.
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even for those who go to a special island where Jizzlane supplies little girls?
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, my Irish heritage allows me to use the nearest factory wall for such purposes.
 
mchaboud
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mouser: Copulating while living apart would require some extraordinary physical feats, one would think.


Maybe for you....  I can stay two meters away and...

-unzip-

/ wait... meters
// not centimeters?  You sure?
/// re-zip
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cautionflag: Yeah....good luck with that.


Came here to say that.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mouser: Copulating while living apart would require some extraordinary physical feats, one would think.


"No, it says 'Welcome to Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwl​lllantysiliogogogoch, have a nice day!'"
 
1funguy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Most of them are ugly enough that it shouldn't matter.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Politician (John Cleese): Gentlemen, our MP saw the PM this AM and the PM wants more LSD from the PIB by tomorrow AM or PM at the latest. I told the PM's PPS that AM was NBG so tomorrow PM it is for the PM. Give us a fag or I'll go spare. Now, the fiscal deficit with regard to the monetary balance, the current financial year excluding invisible exports, but adjusted of course for seasonal variations and the incremental statistics of the fiscal and revenue arrangements for the forthcoming annual budgetary period terminating in April.

First Official (Graham Chapman): I think he's talking about taxation.

Politician: Bravo, Madge. Well done. Taxation is indeed the very nub of my gist. Gentlemen, we have to find something new to tax.

Second Official (Eric Idle): I understood that.

Third Official (Terry Jones): If I might put my head on the chopping block so you can kick it around a bit, sir...

Politician: Yes?

Third Official: Well most things we do for pleasure nowadays are taxed, except one.

Politician: What do you mean?

Third Official: Well, er, smoking's been taxed, drinking's been taxed but not... thingy.

Politician: Good Lord, you're not suggesting we should tax... thingy?

First Official: Poo poo's?

Third Official: No.

First Official: Thank God for that. Excuse me for a moment. (leaves)

Third Official: No, no, no - thingy.

Second Official: Number ones?

Third Official: No, thingy.

Politician: Thingy!

Second Official: Ah, thingy. Well it'll certainly make chartered accountancy a much more interesting job.
 
mononymous
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
You can pry my lover's penis from my cold, dead hands...
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

mononymous: You can pry my lover's penis from my cold, dead hands...


Perhaps you should clear that with him first? I mean, just saying ...
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Merltech: So what are the sheep doing than?


Is New Zealand part of the UK now?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Illegal sex is the best sex?

That may have come out wrong wink wink nudge nudge.
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
A latex Glory Wall would safely let anyone do anything to anyone's anything.
 
